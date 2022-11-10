Police Blotter: Man Scammed Of $1,500 To Help "Lily" Get Friend Out Of Hospital; Items From Stolen Car Found Strewn Across Neighbor's Lawn

A man on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard told police he received a text message from a woman by the name of "Lily" who said her friend "Mandy" was in the hospital and needed help. The man said Lily was supposed to come to Chattanooga to help him with his bills. He said Lily had him buy several Apple cards and load them with money, totaling $1,500. He said after he sent the money to Lily she was suppose to get Mandy out of the hospital to bring her to Chattanooga. The man said Lily never came to Chattanooga and he no longer can make contact with Mandy or Lily. He gave police Lily's phone number and Mandy's phone number. No further suspect information is known.



* * *

A black male was reported in the back yard or an abandoned house at 2609 E 18th St. Police found a woman standing on the front porch of the abandoned house and asked her if there was anyone else with her and she said no. Police searched around the property and could not find anyone else. Police asked the woman if she saw the "no trespassing" sign and she said she did not. Police told her to leave the house and not to return or she would be arrested.

* * *



While on patrol, an officer observed a black Chrysler 300, TN tag, parked in the Avondale Rec Center parking lot off of Wilcox Boulevard. Knowing that Avondale Rec was closed, the officer considered it unusual to have a vehicle parked there. As the officer approached the vehicle, he noticed that it was unoccupied. Inside the vehicle the officer viewed lots of suspected marijuana ash on the center console. Also, the driver seat and passenger seat seat belts were buckled. People who often drive with their seat belts already buckled are typically associated with criminal activity, based on the officer's knowledge and experience. The registered owner of the vehicle was noted.

* * *

While on another call, police were given a wallet that was found at Evergreen at Hickory Valley Apartments, 1507 Hickory Valley Road. Police took the wallet and turned it into Property.



* * *

The manager at Brainerd Lumber Co., 4401 Rossville Blvd., told police that around 1:30 a.m. a vehicle made contact with the fence of the company and it caused some damage. The fence has had various forms of damage over the years and it is unknown to what extent the fence was damaged. The manager requested this be documented. There is no suspect information.

* * *

Police were notified that a white female and a white male were engaged in a verbal disorder outside of Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. According to the caller, the man was trying to get the woman to return to a dark colored Nissan Rogue, but she was walking away from him. The caller said the woman eventually got into the vehicle with the man and no physical altercation occurred. The caller just wanted to report the disorder.

* * *

A man told police that while driving his taxi he picked up a woman and transported her to La Quinta Inn & Suites, 311 Browns Ferry Road. Once there he said the woman said she had no cash and attempted to pay with four cards, all of which were declined. The service fee owed was $13.10. Police located the woman, who rambled incoherently about random topics unrelated to this incident and briefly said that she doesn't know why her cards were declined. The man did not wish to press charges for the theft of services.

* * *

A woman told police she lost her wallet while at Hamilton Place Mall between 2-4:30 p.m. She said she even had her daughter's Social Security card in her wallet. The woman said she needed a report to get everything replaced.

* * *

Officers responded to a noise complaint coming from an apartment on Greendale Way. Officers spoke with the complainant, who said he was wishing to file a report of loud disruptive noises coming from the apartment above him. Officers did not hear excessive noise coming from that apartment. Sound could only be heard from directly outside the door of that apartment. Given the fact that police were on scene at the time, they made contact with the people in that apartment and asked politely if they could do their best to be as quiet as possible.

* * *

A woman on E. 8th Street said someone told her the trunk on her 2021 Subaru Outback was open. She said when she inspected her vehicle, she found the front door ajar and unlocked. From her vehicle, a $200 pair of sunglasses and $3 in change was stolen. She said the vehicle was last seen at 10:30 p.m. the day before and was locked and secured, but it was found to be broken into around 12:14 a.m. that morning. She did not locate any signs of forced entry. She requested a report for documentation purposes; however, if contact is made with any suspects, she does wish to press charges. There is no suspect information.

* * *



A woman on N. Hawthorne Street told police she heard someone throw a rock at her kitchen window. She said she did not see anyone outside. Police did not observe any damage to her kitchen window from the outside. Police placed the woman's residence on the Watch List for two weeks.

* * *

A woman on Echo Drive had reported her vehicle stolen earlier. Police responded to a residence down the street from her on Echo Drive for found property. It was discovered that the woman's belongings were strewn about the yard at this address and police returned the items to the woman.