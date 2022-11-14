Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAMACA PEREZ, RONA-MIGUEL
2004 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
BARTLETT, HOUSTON C
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALDERO, ELVIN
2400 WEST SIDE DRIVE APT 813 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CHANCEY, CHRISTOPHER F
1400 DURKEE RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CHURCHVILLE, DANIEL ALAN
9392 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
CORBIN, ANTHONY TODD
9366 CHIRPING RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAIRRIS, MARK EDWARD
3019 13TH AVE CHATTAONNGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
GODOY, NICHOLAS JOSE
956 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER
6021 BEEZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HERNANDEZ, ELI
8626 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOLTEWAH, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIGGINS, DARRIUS LAMONT
2508 LATTA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JACOBS, TYRONE CLINTON
9501 PASTURE DR COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE
1911 E1 3TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
MCDONALD, CODY LEE
69 BEAVER AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MENDEZ, OMAR
1208 TACOMA DR DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MENDOZ, EVA MARIA
1217 HOSEA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
6412 GAMBLE RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NAPIER, CLAYTON DEWAYNE
2425 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBBINS, DAVID MYRON
171 HENDERSON LANE EVENSVILLE, 37332
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMPSON, LISA
712 GENERAL GEORGE PATTON RD NASHVILLE, 372212461
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
TILL, RONALD JOSEPH
3510 MARTIN RD CHATTNAOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TOLEDO, ELISSA RENEE
541 CEDAR GLEN CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VISHER, ADAM DONNELL
1520 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
WOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
