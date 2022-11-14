Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAMACA PEREZ, RONA-MIGUEL

2004 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT



BARTLETT, HOUSTON C

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CALDERO, ELVIN

2400 WEST SIDE DRIVE APT 813 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



CHANCEY, CHRISTOPHER F

1400 DURKEE RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CHURCHVILLE, DANIEL ALAN

9392 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD ABUSE

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



CORBIN, ANTHONY TODD

9366 CHIRPING RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FAIRRIS, MARK EDWARD

3019 13TH AVE CHATTAONNGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING



GODOY, NICHOLAS JOSE

956 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER

6021 BEEZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HERNANDEZ, ELI

8626 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOLTEWAH, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HIGGINS, DARRIUS LAMONT

2508 LATTA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACOBS, TYRONE CLINTON

9501 PASTURE DR COLLEGEDALE, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE

1911 E1 3TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



MCDONALD, CODY LEE

69 BEAVER AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MENDEZ, OMAR

1208 TACOMA DR DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



MENDOZ, EVA MARIA

1217 HOSEA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC

6412 GAMBLE RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



NAPIER, CLAYTON DEWAYNE

2425 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBBINS, DAVID MYRON

171 HENDERSON LANE EVENSVILLE, 37332

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



THOMPSON, LISA

712 GENERAL GEORGE PATTON RD NASHVILLE, 372212461

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



TILL, RONALD JOSEPH

3510 MARTIN RD CHATTNAOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



TOLEDO, ELISSA RENEE

541 CEDAR GLEN CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



VISHER, ADAM DONNELL

1520 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST



WOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN

1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

BARTLETT, HOUSTON C

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALDERO, ELVIN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/01/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE CHANCEY, CHRISTOPHER F

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CHURCHVILLE, DANIEL ALAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD ABUSE

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS CORBIN, ANTHONY TODD

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/08/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FAIRRIS, MARK EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/03/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING GODOY, NICHOLAS JOSE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/29/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HERNANDEZ, ELI

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIGGINS, DARRIUS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/13/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

