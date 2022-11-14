Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, November 14, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAMACA PEREZ, RONA-MIGUEL 
2004 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT

BARTLETT, HOUSTON C 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALDERO, ELVIN 
2400 WEST SIDE DRIVE APT 813 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CHANCEY, CHRISTOPHER F 
1400 DURKEE RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CHURCHVILLE, DANIEL ALAN 
9392 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

CORBIN, ANTHONY TODD 
9366 CHIRPING RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAIRRIS, MARK EDWARD 
3019 13TH AVE CHATTAONNGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

GODOY, NICHOLAS JOSE 
956 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GRAHAM, WHITNEY AMBER 
6021 BEEZY HOLLOW LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HERNANDEZ, ELI 
8626 SUMMIT PEAK WAY OOLTEWAH, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIGGINS, DARRIUS LAMONT 
2508 LATTA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACOBS, TYRONE CLINTON 
9501 PASTURE DR COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, MICHAEL LEE 
1911 E1 3TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

MCDONALD, CODY LEE 
69 BEAVER AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MENDEZ, OMAR 
1208 TACOMA DR DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MENDOZ, EVA MARIA 
1217 HOSEA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MILLSAPS, CHRISTOPHER ERIC 
6412 GAMBLE RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NAPIER, CLAYTON DEWAYNE 
2425 ASHMORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBBINS, DAVID MYRON 
171 HENDERSON LANE EVENSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMPSON, LISA 
712 GENERAL GEORGE PATTON RD NASHVILLE, 372212461 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

TILL, RONALD JOSEPH 
3510 MARTIN RD CHATTNAOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TOLEDO, ELISSA RENEE 
541 CEDAR GLEN CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VISHER, ADAM DONNELL 
1520 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

WOODS, EMANUEL E JUAN 
1815 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:

