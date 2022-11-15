Latest Headlines

City Council Will Vote On Higher Wrecker Charges In 2 Weeks

  • Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The City Council has agreed to vote on an updated wrecker ordinance initiated by owners of towing companies asking for a rate increase.

Vice Chair Raquetta Dotley said the list of rate hikes had been approved by the Wrecker Board (which has the same membership as the City Beer Board).

Former Chairman of the Wrecker Board Bill Glascock took the lead in finding a solution to the complaints that would be fair to the business owners and to the public.

He worked with Mark Shackleford, owner of Shackleford Towing and Recovery, who was chosen to be the spokesperson for the Chattanooga wrecker companies.

The City Council has the ultimate authority to make a change to the ordinance.

The tow truck owners approve the new rates, Ms. Dotley said earlier.

Mr. Shackleford said he did not expect to see much opposition from the public because people do not generally call to ask about rates and do not complain until they get their car towed.

The proposal includes moving daytime tows from $125 to $250 and night/weekend/holiday tows from $135 to $275. Daily storage would go from $15 per day to $35 per day.

Ms. Dotley said that the new proposed city rates are lower when compared to the amount that the state highway patrol is allowed to charge for towing. And the new rates would be considered middle of the road with what Hamilton County charges, it was stated.

Here is the latest draft of the proposed changes:

Sec. 35-160. - Billing and charges for district wreckers.

(4) The maximum charges for district wrecker calls shall be as follows:

Current

Proposed

A Class

Daytime tow

$125.00

$250

Night/Weekend/Holiday

$135.00

$275

Daily Storage (After 8 Hours)

$15.00 per day

$35 per day

Extra Winching

$50.00

$100/hour flat rate

A. Extra winching is for overturned vehicles and/orVehicles off roadway and down an embankment.Dollies (If wrecker is used)

$45.00

Dollies are chargeable only if a wrecker is used for the tow, not in cases where a rollback is used.There should be no extra charge allowed for a rollback tow.

B Class

Day time

$250.00

$550/hour

Night/Weekend/Holiday

$285.00

$550/hour

*Extra Winching

(Extra winching if for overturned vehicles and/or Vehicles off roadway and down an embankment).

$150.00

$300/hour

Daily Storage (After 8 Hrs)If picked up within in 8 hours

Current

Proposed

A. Tractor

$35.00 per day

$70/day

B. Trailer

$35.00 per day

$70/day

C Class

Daytime tow

$425.00 per hour

$700/hour

Night/weekend/holiday

$500.00 per hour

$700/hour

Daily Storage (After 8 Hours)

A. Tractor

$35.00 per day

$70/day

B. Trailer

$35.00 per day

$70/day

Latest Headlines
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Cases Increase In Tennessee
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
Quinton Jones, 18, Arrested On Outstanding Warrants
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
City Council Will Vote On Higher Wrecker Charges In 2 Weeks
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
City Council Not Yet Ready To Move On New STVR Code, But Anxious To Get Enforcement In Place
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
Senate Majority Caucus Elects Leadership For 113th General Assembly
Senate Majority Caucus Elects Leadership For 113th General Assembly
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee Announces August 2023 Retirement
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee Announces August 2023 Retirement
  • Breaking News
  • 11/15/2022
Breaking News
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Cases Increase In Tennessee
  • 11/15/2022

The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a third detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in the state. The latest occurrence affects a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe ... more

Quinton Jones, 18, Arrested On Outstanding Warrants
  • 11/15/2022

Chattanooga Police arrested Quinton Jones, 18, on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Cypress Street Courts. Jones had outstanding warrants for aggravated burglary and domestic assault. ... more

City Council Will Vote On Higher Wrecker Charges In 2 Weeks
  • 11/15/2022

The City Council has agreed to vote on an updated wrecker ordinance initiated by owners of towing companies asking for a rate increase. Vice Chair Raquetta Dotley said the list of rate hikes ... more

Breaking News
Senate Majority Caucus Elects Leadership For 113th General Assembly
Senate Majority Caucus Elects Leadership For 113th General Assembly
  • 11/15/2022
Attorney General Skrmetti Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations
  • 11/15/2022
Memphis Man Sentenced To 12 Years After Death Of Father And Child On Pickwick Lake
Memphis Man Sentenced To 12 Years After Death Of Father And Child On Pickwick Lake
  • 11/15/2022
Signal Mountain Welcomes New Council Member; Updating Town Website
Signal Mountain Welcomes New Council Member; Updating Town Website
  • 11/15/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/15/2022
Opinion
Wasted Time At The Planning Commission
  • 11/15/2022
Let The Parents Make Decisions For Children
  • 11/14/2022
Lead Into Gold
  • 11/14/2022
Seeking My Chattanooga Roots
  • 11/13/2022
Mike Carter Did Everything With Passion And Determination
  • 11/12/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vol Offense Shows New Wrinkles Against Missouri; Face Gamecocks Challenge Next
Dan Fleser: Vol Offense Shows New Wrinkles Against Missouri; Face Gamecocks Challenge Next
  • 11/15/2022
Lady Vols, Without Injured Horston, Suffer Rare Home Loss
  • 11/14/2022
Randy Smith: Is Georgia The New Alabama?
Randy Smith: Is Georgia The New Alabama?
  • 11/14/2022
College Football/Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
UTC's Stephens Named Hoops SoCon Player Of The Week
UTC's Stephens Named Hoops SoCon Player Of The Week
  • 11/14/2022
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Never Trust A Hungry Cook
  • 11/14/2022
Bring In The Holidays With Candlelight Tours At The Chief Vann House Dec. 9-10
Bring In The Holidays With Candlelight Tours At The Chief Vann House Dec. 9-10
  • 11/14/2022
Jerry Summers: What Happened To Thanksgiving?
Jerry Summers: What Happened To Thanksgiving?
  • 11/14/2022
Humane Educational Society Hosts Whisker Wonderland To Get Pets Home For The Holidays
Humane Educational Society Hosts Whisker Wonderland To Get Pets Home For The Holidays
  • 11/15/2022
Volunteer Wauhatchie Chapter Dedicates Grave Markers
  • 11/15/2022
Entertainment
First UTC Stage Role Has "Romeo And Juliet" Actor Feeling Privileged
First UTC Stage Role Has "Romeo And Juliet" Actor Feeling Privileged
  • 11/15/2022
New Syndicated Radio Show Comes To Chattanooga
  • 11/14/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Mama's Advice
Best Of Grizzard - Mama's Advice
  • 11/15/2022
Lee’s School Of Music To Host Honor Band Concerts
Lee’s School Of Music To Host Honor Band Concerts
  • 11/14/2022
Upcoming Dance Events At Barking Legs Theatre
  • 11/14/2022
Opinion
Wasted Time At The Planning Commission
  • 11/15/2022
Let The Parents Make Decisions For Children
  • 11/14/2022
Lead Into Gold
  • 11/14/2022
Dining
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
Chattanooga's Award Winning Meadery Hosts Tasting Event Nov. 18
  • 11/10/2022
Seahorse Snacks Was Founded In Chattanooga After Family Health Crisis
  • 11/7/2022
Cicis Pizza On Gunbarrel Has New Ownership
  • 11/7/2022
Business
TVA Annual Revenue Exceeds $12 Billion For First Time
  • 11/15/2022
Chattanooga Gas Offers Tips To Protect Customers From Utility Fraud
  • 11/15/2022
Text Request Unveils 2023 State Of Business Texting Report
  • 11/15/2022
Real Estate
46 Townhomes Planned At Corner Of Central, McCallie
  • 11/14/2022
168 Townhomes Planned On Caine Lane Near South Chickamauga Creek Greenway
  • 11/14/2022
Brainerd Apartments Sell For $2,144,000
  • 11/10/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Key Automotive Partners Donate $81K To Chattanooga State Automotive Toolkit Initiative
Key Automotive Partners Donate $81K To Chattanooga State Automotive Toolkit Initiative
  • 11/15/2022
Tickets On Sale For An Evening With Tamika Catchings At CSCC Feb. 23, 2023
Tickets On Sale For An Evening With Tamika Catchings At CSCC Feb. 23, 2023
  • 11/15/2022
Lee Student To Compete In Pan-American Kickboxing Championship In Brazil
Lee Student To Compete In Pan-American Kickboxing Championship In Brazil
  • 11/14/2022
Living Well
20 Erlanger Employees Celebrated With October Spotlight Awards
  • 11/15/2022
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 1st CEU Webinar Educates Caregivers On Alzheimer’s And Dementia
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 1st CEU Webinar Educates Caregivers On Alzheimer’s And Dementia
  • 11/15/2022
Clinica Medicos Breaks Ground On Facility To Expand Dentistry And Behavioral Health Care
  • 11/10/2022
Memories
2022 Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Presents “A Salient Point: Moccasin Bend And The Civil War Struggle For Chattanooga”
  • 11/6/2022
John Shearer: Charles Pierce Enjoyed Working With Redford’s Stores
  • 11/7/2022
George Burnham: When Richard Nixon Sat In On Billy Graham Crusade
George Burnham: When Richard Nixon Sat In On Billy Graham Crusade
  • 10/31/2022
Outdoors
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
2022-23 Gun Hunting Season For Deer Opens Nov. 19
  • 11/10/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Boots
  • 11/9/2022
Projects To Improve Forest Health And Wildlife Habitat Announced
  • 11/4/2022
Travel
Joint Partnership Announced For Future Tourism Opportunities In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 11/15/2022
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
7 Attractions That Tell The Story Of Native Americans In Tennessee
  • 11/10/2022
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
Chattanooga Information Center Now Open Downtown
  • 11/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Do We Worship A 'Build-A-Bear' God?
Bob Tamasy: Do We Worship A 'Build-A-Bear' God?
  • 11/14/2022
"Lord I Surrender" Conference Presented By Hope Unlimited Ministry Is Nov. 19
  • 11/15/2022
"Does It Make A Difference In How I Live?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/9/2022
Obituaries
Calvin Bernard Chamberlain, Jr.
Calvin Bernard Chamberlain, Jr.
  • 11/15/2022
Charlotte Henley Gallant
Charlotte Henley Gallant
  • 11/15/2022
Charles Edward Morrison
Charles Edward Morrison
  • 11/15/2022
Area Obituaries
Mosolgo, Sydneia Maxine “Mickey” (Evensville)
Mosolgo, Sydneia Maxine “Mickey” (Evensville)
  • 11/15/2022
Reed, James Larry (Decatur)
Reed, James Larry (Decatur)
  • 11/15/2022
Ashley, Charles, Jr. (Evensville)
  • 11/15/2022