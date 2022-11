Chattanooga Police arrested Quinton Jones, 18, on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Cypress Street Courts.

Jones had outstanding warrants for aggravated burglary and domestic assault. He was also charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment stemming from Tuesday's arrest. Jones was previously sought during the summer auto burglary initiative in which he was charged with multiple auto burglaries and auto thefts.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.