Chief Medical Investigator Chuck Hall Dies At 65

  • Thursday, November 17, 2022

Chuck Hall, chief medical investigator in the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's office, has died at 65.

Mr. Hall was a 1975 graduate of Lookout Valley High School where he was a multi-sport athlete and Mr. Lookout Valley High School.

He was employed Chuck at the Chattanooga Glass Company and then Hamilton County Government for 37 years.

He served several years as the Hamilton County Fire Marshall and then spent nearly 30 years as the Chief Medical Investigator in the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He also spent many years in community service with Red Bank Fire Department, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue, Dallas Bay Fire Department, First Things First and Friends of the Festival.

He was described as a very selfless person who was extremely passionate about helping others. Throughout his career, he brought comfort to many families during tragedies and often very delicate circumstances.

Chuck was a devoted and active Chattanooga Christian School parent from 1989 – 2021, over 30 years.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Alhambra Shriners, Scottish Rite, and York Rite.

Mr. Hall is survived by his sons, Adam Bryson Hall, Noah William Hall, Jacob Mabry Hall, Samuel Garrett Hall and granddaughter, Peyton Hall.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at the Chattanooga Funeral Home – North Chapel. There will be a private graveside service at a later date.

