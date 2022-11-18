Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Kicks In Car Window When Not Allowed At Frat Party; Drunk Woman Trespassed From Alan Golds Club

  • Friday, November 18, 2022

A woman at a residence on Siskin Drive told police she and a man arrived at a Halloween party together. at the house. She said she was allowed inside, but since the man was not part of the frat, he could not enter. The man waited in her vehicle, but after a while became irate and for an unknown reason kicked the woman's back window out. The man agreed to pay for all damages come Monday morning. The woman was fine with this arrangement and does not wish to press charges.

* * *

Police were notified by an unknown agency in West Virginia that they recovered a "RAV " stolen out of Chattanooga in 2002. There is no other information at this time due to how old the case is. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A caller reported a man sleeping in his vehicle. Police found the man asleep in the back seat of
the vehicle. The man did not show signs of intoxication. He was taken home to his apartment by police without incident. The man's vehicle, a white Acura Tl, was parked legally at the intersection of South Holly and East Main.

* * *

A woman on E. 33rd Street told police that her son was on her property and that she wished for him to leave. Police spoke with her son, who explained he was leaving the area. Police watched the son leave the area without issue. The woman was instructed to reach back out to police if her son showed back up on her property.

* * *

A man told police that he was taking a walk that morning and observed a handgun in the parking lot of the Crash Pad, 29 Johnson St. The man took the handgun to the Fire Station across the street to turn it in to police. It is unknown who the handgun belongs to. Police ran the handgun through NCIC, and found it to be not stolen. Police checked the area where the handgun was found and did not locate any shell casings or suspicious activity. Police transported the handgun to CPD Property and made it releasable to the CPD Gun Team.

* * *

A woman told police that some time overnight someone broke into a storage trailer on the jobsite at 3220 Williams St. and stole her assortment of power/hand tools. The woman had no serial numbers for the items. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

A woman on Grand Avenue told police that sometime overnight someone entered her vehicle and stole her wallet from the center console. The wallet contained her identity cards, credit/debit cards and $30 cash. The suspects then made a fraudulent charge to her credit card at 5 a.m. for the amount of $131.29. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

Two anonymous callers told police that people were attempting to kick in doors at some residences on Maple Street Court. Multiple police canvassed the area and found no signs of forced entry. Police spoke to several bystanders, who said they had not seen any signs of forced entry. Dispatch attempted to contact both callers, who wished to remain anonymous.

* * *

While en route to another call, police observed a person walking northbound at 940 Hwy. 27. Police asked the man if he wanted a ride, and he said he wanted one to Thrasher Pike/US-27, so police took him there without incident.

* * *

Police observed a traffic hazard at 121 Frazier Ave. A lifted F-250 Super Duty with large off-road tires was parked in the right hand lane. The F-250 was taking up most of the lane and other cars were unable to pass without changing lanes. Police attempted to locate the owner and sat with the car for several minutes, but to no avail; the owner never showed up to move it. Police called Caine's Wrecker, who responded and towed the vehicle to their lot.

* * *

A man on 10th Street told police someone cut open the soft top of his Jeep Wrangler. He said
nothing was taken, but he just needed to document the damage. He said it occurred between 7:30 a.m. and noon.

* * *

Security for the night club Alan Golds, 1100 McCallie Ave., told police there was an intoxicated woman who had caused a disorder who they wished to have trespassed from the property.
Police spoke with the woman, who explained she believed she was being wrongly trespassed from the property. Police informed that Alan Golds reserved the right to trespass people from their property. The woman also was upset about how security managed the situation. Police were able to view the interaction, which took place in the front entrance. Security was observed requesting the woman to leave the property multiple times before she was escorted to the curb without incident.
Police informed the woman of her trespass and she left the area without further incident.

