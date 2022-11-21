Hearing In Budgetel Case Postponed Until Dec. 5

With some 30 people present in his courtroom, Judge Boyd Patterson announced to the crowd that the hearing scheduled for Monday morening had been moved to Dec. 5.



The date was agreed upon by the District Attorney's office and the attorneys for Budgetel to allow them more time in the case.



Attorney Charles Wright, who represents a good portion of the former tenants of the Budgetel, was not aware of the change in court dates.

Some 700 residents of the East Ridge motel were told they needed to vacate immediately after the motel was closed as a public nuisance.