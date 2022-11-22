Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABERCROMBIE, TRINI NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/23/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ANDRES, ALVARO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/15/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/16/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BURNS HITCHCOCK, LEONTAY TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/25/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BYRD, TYREKE DRESHUN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/25/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST - FORTEITURE CAPIAS

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

RESISTING ARREST - FORFEITURE CAPIAS

FAILURE TO APPEAR - FORFEITURE CAPIAS CASTANEDA, LEONA A

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/02/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT COLE, JUSTIN VOSHAUN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/16/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DELVALLE, JULIUS DON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/22/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DOCKERY, HUNTER LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

DRAKE, JAMES ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FORTSON, ALONZO BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/07/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/12/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FREDRICKS, MICHAEL J

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/08/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT GOURLAY, CLYNTON JACK

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/11/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE GRAYS, PHILIP SAL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/18/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION HAMILTON, CHERYSE DYVON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/02/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HAWKINS, DESHON TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/09/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HEARD, ORVAL LYNN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/01/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF TOOL SHED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HIGGINS, JASON LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/20/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JACKSON, CECILY MERCEDES

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/13/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JERJOMITSEV, ILJA NMN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/16/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/04/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KIDD, FRANK ROY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LANIER, KIRK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/02/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LEMING, JOSEPH CLYDE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/06/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LOGAN, MICHAEL BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/15/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/25/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCAFEE, LAKESHIA SHONTE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/22/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MCCLENDON, AMANY ALESE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/08/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCLURE, MAXIMILIAN GLENN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST) MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE OKELLEY, ADRIAN MARK ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/07/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PIERCE, SAMANTHA LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/19/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POTTER, JENNY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POWERS, ROGER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/10/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBINSON, WILLIS HENDSLAY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/01/1975

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVIN SANDERS, WILLIAM RYAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS SCRIVENS, HEATHER

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/15/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY STANKE, KINDEE LEEANN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/10/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) TATE, BILLY NMN

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 10/16/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TROXELL, BRITTANY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/11/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILLIAMS, SHAWN LEDALE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000) WOFFORD, KENYAMO LYUMBA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 07/18/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(UNLAWFUL POSS OF WEAPON)

