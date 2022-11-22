Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERCROMBIE, TRINI NATHANIEL 
4114 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072719 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ANDRES, ALVARO 
1713 TOMBRAS AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122723 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL 
2305 FAIRLEIGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BURNS HITCHCOCK, LEONTAY TERRELL 
905 CLIFFORD PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CASTANEDA, LEONA A 
546 LINCOLN AVE NW GRAND RAPIDS, 49505 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COLE, JUSTIN VOSHAUN 
4301 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE 
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DELVALLE, JULIUS DON 
5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRAKE, JAMES ROBERT 
1716 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DUNNIGAN, KELSEY MONIQUE 
1410N MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTEMPT
CONTEMPT
CONTEMPT
CONTEMPT

EDGEMAN, CHARLES HAYDEN 
716 ROBERTA DR ROSSVILLE, 307412133 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE 
2315 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043716 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GILBERT, DANNY RAY 
120 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF-SCHEDULE II FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II-METHAMPHETAMINE

GOURLAY, CLYNTON JACK 
1383 JEFFERSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HAMILTON, CHERYSE DYVON 
1330 GROVE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAWKINS, DESHON TYRONE 
2412 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044601 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HEARD, ORVAL LYNN 
14790 HONEYBEE LANE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF TOOL SHED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HIGGINS, JASON LYNN 
568 RANKIN ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH 
46 MAPLEWOOD DR APT A3 SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JACKSON, CECILY MERCEDES 
2800 Oak Leaf Ln Chattanooga, 374211240 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JERJOMITSEV, ILJA NMN 
1624 MIRIAM LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KIDD, FRANK ROY 
1187 MOUNT OLIVE RD LOOKOUT MTN, 307502930 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

LANIER, KIRK DEWAYNE 
8103 CICERO TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEMING, JOSEPH CLYDE 
951 VANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LOGAN, MICHAEL BRANDON LEE 
4627 N MARBLE TOP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073749 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE 
100 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCAFEE, LAKESHIA SHONTE 
1446 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063003 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MCCLURE, MAXIMILIAN GLENN 
5908 LAKE RESORT TER CHATTANOOGA, 374152697 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCDUFFIE, KATRINA MARIE 
821 SUTTON DR HIXSON, 373433641 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE 
1525 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 373431422 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)

MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE 
1210 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OKELLEY, ADRIAN MARK ANTHONY 
2508 E 19TH STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR 
426 SIOUX TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

PIERCE, SAMANTHA LYNNE 
6761 HICKORY CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

PORTER, JENI LEE 
1105 N HAWTHORNE ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374041229 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POTTER, JENNY MICHELLE 
7300 CLINE ROAD HIXSON, 374122101 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POWERS, ROGER ALLEN 
125 KINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAMIREZ LOPEZ, MIRNA YOLANDA 
4609 PLAZA HILL LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
DUI-2ND

ROBINSON, WILLIS HENDSLAY 
2009 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVIN

SANDERS, WILLIAM RYAN 
3017 HOBBLEBUSH LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771427 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SCRIVENS, HEATHER 
HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STANKE, KINDEE LEEANN 
6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT 492 CHATTANOOGA, 374111409 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

TATE, BILLY NMN 
2013 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VARGAS BAUTISTA, ARTEMIO RAMIRO 
2711 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045402 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ASSAULT

WILLIAMSON, BILLY HOUSTON 
12418 CRANFIELD RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085004 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING

WOFFORD, KENYAMO LYUMBA 
5609 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(UNLAWFUL POSS OF WEAPON)

Here are the mug shots:
ABERCROMBIE, TRINI NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/23/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ANDRES, ALVARO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BURNS HITCHCOCK, LEONTAY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BYRD, TYREKE DRESHUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST - FORTEITURE CAPIAS
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • RESISTING ARREST - FORFEITURE CAPIAS
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR - FORFEITURE CAPIAS
CASTANEDA, LEONA A
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COLE, JUSTIN VOSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DELVALLE, JULIUS DON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/22/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOCKERY, HUNTER LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
DRAKE, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FORTSON, ALONZO BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/07/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FREDRICKS, MICHAEL J
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE ASSAULT
GOURLAY, CLYNTON JACK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
GRAYS, PHILIP SAL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
HAMILTON, CHERYSE DYVON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAWKINS, DESHON TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HEARD, ORVAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/01/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF TOOL SHED
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HIGGINS, JASON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/20/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JACKSON, CECILY MERCEDES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/13/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JERJOMITSEV, ILJA NMN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KIDD, FRANK ROY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
LANIER, KIRK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/02/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEMING, JOSEPH CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/06/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOGAN, MICHAEL BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCAFEE, LAKESHIA SHONTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MCCLENDON, AMANY ALESE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/08/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCLURE, MAXIMILIAN GLENN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OKELLEY, ADRIAN MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/07/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PIERCE, SAMANTHA LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POTTER, JENNY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBINSON, WILLIS HENDSLAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVIN
SANDERS, WILLIAM RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SCRIVENS, HEATHER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
STANKE, KINDEE LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/10/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
TATE, BILLY NMN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 10/16/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TROXELL, BRITTANY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/11/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, SHAWN LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000)
WOFFORD, KENYAMO LYUMBA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/18/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(UNLAWFUL POSS OF WEAPON)


