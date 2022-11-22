Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERCROMBIE, TRINI NATHANIEL
4114 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072719
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ANDRES, ALVARO
1713 TOMBRAS AVE EAST RIDGE, 374122723
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL
2305 FAIRLEIGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BURNS HITCHCOCK, LEONTAY TERRELL
905 CLIFFORD PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CASTANEDA, LEONA A
546 LINCOLN AVE NW GRAND RAPIDS, 49505
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COLE, JUSTIN VOSHAUN
4301 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE
1513 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DELVALLE, JULIUS DON
5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRAKE, JAMES ROBERT
1716 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DUNNIGAN, KELSEY MONIQUE
1410N MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTEMPT
CONTEMPT
CONTEMPT
CONTEMPT
EDGEMAN, CHARLES HAYDEN
716 ROBERTA DR ROSSVILLE, 307412133
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE
2315 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043716
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GILBERT, DANNY RAY
120 ISBILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF-SCHEDULE II FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II-METHAMPHETAMINE
GOURLAY, CLYNTON JACK
1383 JEFFERSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HAMILTON, CHERYSE DYVON
1330 GROVE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAWKINS, DESHON TYRONE
2412 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044601
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HEARD, ORVAL LYNN
14790 HONEYBEE LANE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF TOOL SHED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
HIGGINS, JASON LYNN
568 RANKIN ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH
46 MAPLEWOOD DR APT A3 SUMMERVILLE, 30747
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JACKSON, CECILY MERCEDES
2800 Oak Leaf Ln Chattanooga, 374211240
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JERJOMITSEV, ILJA NMN
1624 MIRIAM LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIDD, FRANK ROY
1187 MOUNT OLIVE RD LOOKOUT MTN, 307502930
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
LANIER, KIRK DEWAYNE
8103 CICERO TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEMING, JOSEPH CLYDE
951 VANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOGAN, MICHAEL BRANDON LEE
4627 N MARBLE TOP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 307073749
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE
100 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCAFEE, LAKESHIA SHONTE
1446 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063003
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MCCLURE, MAXIMILIAN GLENN
5908 LAKE RESORT TER CHATTANOOGA, 374152697
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCDUFFIE, KATRINA MARIE
821 SUTTON DR HIXSON, 373433641
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT ON POLICE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
1525 N CHESTER RD HIXSON, 373431422
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE
1210 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OKELLEY, ADRIAN MARK ANTHONY
2508 E 19TH STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
426 SIOUX TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
PIERCE, SAMANTHA LYNNE
6761 HICKORY CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
PORTER, JENI LEE
1105 N HAWTHORNE ST, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374041229
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POTTER, JENNY MICHELLE
7300 CLINE ROAD HIXSON, 374122101
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
125 KINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAMIREZ LOPEZ, MIRNA YOLANDA
4609 PLAZA HILL LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
DUI-2ND
ROBINSON, WILLIS HENDSLAY
2009 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVIN
SANDERS, WILLIAM RYAN
3017 HOBBLEBUSH LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771427
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SCRIVENS, HEATHER
HOMELESS 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
STANKE, KINDEE LEEANN
6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT 492 CHATTANOOGA, 374111409
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
TATE, BILLY NMN
2013 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VARGAS BAUTISTA, ARTEMIO RAMIRO
2711 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045402
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ASSAULT
WILLIAMSON, BILLY HOUSTON
12418 CRANFIELD RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085004
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
WOFFORD, KENYAMO LYUMBA
5609 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(UNLAWFUL POSS OF WEAPON)
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERCROMBIE, TRINI NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/23/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ANDRES, ALVARO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/15/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BILLUPS, MARCUS SHONTEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|BURNS HITCHCOCK, LEONTAY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BYRD, TYREKE DRESHUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST - FORTEITURE CAPIAS
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- RESISTING ARREST - FORFEITURE CAPIAS
- FAILURE TO APPEAR - FORFEITURE CAPIAS
|
|CASTANEDA, LEONA A
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|COLE, JUSTIN VOSHAUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|DELVALLE, JULIUS DON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/22/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DOCKERY, HUNTER LEE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/06/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DRAKE, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
|
|FORTSON, ALONZO BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/07/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|FRADY, CHARISSA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/12/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
|
|FREDRICKS, MICHAEL J
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/08/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GOURLAY, CLYNTON JACK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|GRAYS, PHILIP SAL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/18/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|HAMILTON, CHERYSE DYVON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/02/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HAWKINS, DESHON TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HEARD, ORVAL LYNN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/01/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF TOOL SHED
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HIGGINS, JASON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/20/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- POSS OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
|
|HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, CECILY MERCEDES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/13/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JERJOMITSEV, ILJA NMN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/04/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KIDD, FRANK ROY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/09/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|LANIER, KIRK DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/02/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|LEMING, JOSEPH CLYDE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/06/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
|
|LOGAN, MICHAEL BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|MARTIN, BRIANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCAFEE, LAKESHIA SHONTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|MCCLENDON, AMANY ALESE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/08/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MCCLURE, MAXIMILIAN GLENN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MILLER, LINDSEY SUSANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|MOORE, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
|
|MORGAN, JASMEEN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|OKELLEY, ADRIAN MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/07/1989
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PIERCE, SAMANTHA LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/19/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
|
|POLLARD, KEVIN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|POTTER, JENNY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|POWERS, ROGER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/10/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, WILLIS HENDSLAY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 06/01/1975
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY INVOLVIN
|
|SANDERS, WILLIAM RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|SCRIVENS, HEATHER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/15/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
|
|STANKE, KINDEE LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/10/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|TATE, BILLY NMN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 10/16/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TROXELL, BRITTANY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/11/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, SHAWN LEDALE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (OVER 1000)
|
|WOFFORD, KENYAMO LYUMBA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 07/18/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/21/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(UNLAWFUL POSS OF WEAPON)
|