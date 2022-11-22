Walton Global Acquires 186 Acres In Soddy Daisy For Single-Family Homes

Walton Global, a real estate investment and land asset management company, announced its new land acquisition of 186 acres in Soddy Daisy. ,

Officials said, "Soddy Daisy is poised for the construction of single-family homes under its current zoning. The property is conveniently located less than 25 miles north of Interstate 24, less than 20 minutes to downtown Chattanooga and less than 30 minutes from the Chattanooga airport. The property offers proximity to assigned schools, recreation options, a hospital, and retail services."

“We are very pleased to be involved in this property in Soddy-Daisy, and we are excited to support the continued need for quality housing in Hamilton County,” said Michael Viers, land manager of Tennessee at Walton Global. “We look forward to our involvement in the development of this community alongside our builder partner who has been actively selling in other areas of the Chattanooga MSA for the past few years.”

Walton previously acquired a total of 1,206 acres of land in Nashville.These properties have been acquired for both commercial and residential use in Williamson, Robertson, and Davidson County.

