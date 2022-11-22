Latest Headlines

Walton Global Acquires 186 Acres In Soddy Daisy For Single-Family Homes

  • Tuesday, November 22, 2022

 Walton Global, a real estate investment and land asset management company, announced its new land acquisition of 186 acres in Soddy Daisy. ,

Officials said, "Soddy Daisy is poised for the construction of single-family homes under its current zoning. The property is conveniently located less than 25 miles north of Interstate 24, less than 20 minutes to downtown Chattanooga and less than 30 minutes from the Chattanooga airport. The property offers proximity to assigned schools, recreation options, a hospital, and retail services."

“We are very pleased to be involved in this property in Soddy-Daisy, and we are excited to support the continued need for quality housing in Hamilton County,” said Michael Viers, land manager of Tennessee at Walton Global. “We look forward to our involvement in the development of this community alongside our builder partner who has been actively selling in other areas of the Chattanooga MSA for the past few years.”

Walton previously acquired a total of 1,206 acres of land in Nashville.These properties have been acquired for both commercial and residential use in Williamson, Robertson, and Davidson County.

 

Latest Headlines
Boyd Buchanan Stays Unbeaten With 54-41 Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/22/2022
Tennessee Joins Coalition Urging 5 Solar Lending Companies To Suspend Loan Payments For Pink Energy Customers
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2022
Walton Global Acquires 186 Acres In Soddy Daisy For Single-Family Homes
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2022
DPD Investigating Shooting Outside Bar In Dalton Sunday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2022
Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2022
Breaking News
Tennessee Joins Coalition Urging 5 Solar Lending Companies To Suspend Loan Payments For Pink Energy Customers
  • 11/22/2022

Attorney General Skrmetti on Tuesday joined a coalition of eight attorneys general, led by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Riverbank, ... more

DPD Investigating Shooting Outside Bar In Dalton Sunday Morning
  • 11/22/2022

Nobody was hurt early Sunday morning when an unknown man fired gunshots outside of a Dalton bar and now police are asking for the public’s help to identify the shooter. The shooting happened ... more

Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
Jury Finds Rossville Man Guilty Of Aggravated Child Molestation After Short Deliberation
  • 11/22/2022

Edgar Charles Neely, a 41 year old man from Rossville, was convicted by a Walker County jury for the charges of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation. The evidence, ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 11/22/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/22/2022
Fire Quickly Extinguished At East 3rd Street Residence
Fire Quickly Extinguished At East 3rd Street Residence
  • 11/21/2022
1 Person Seriously Injured In 4-Vehicle Wreck On I-75 Northbound Early Sunday Morning
  • 11/21/2022
EPB And The Homeless Coalition Ask For Help To End Homelessness
  • 11/21/2022
Opinion
A Grieving Vols Fan
  • 11/20/2022
We Are. . . UT - And Response
  • 11/19/2022
Evictions Max Resources Of Homeless Coalition
  • 11/22/2022
Dissecting The Homeless Issue - And Response
  • 11/22/2022
We Need To Debate School Readiness
  • 11/22/2022
Sports
Lady Mocs Even Record With Win Over Kennesaw State
  • 11/21/2022
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Injury Was Cruelest Blow Of All
Dan Fleser: Hendon Hooker Injury Was Cruelest Blow Of All
  • 11/21/2022
Lady Vols Fall To Gonzaga, 73-72
  • 11/21/2022
College Football/Basketball On TV
  • 11/30/2022
Lady Vols Fall To UCLA, 80-63
  • 11/20/2022
Happenings
Community Events Offer Chattanooga Youth Opportunities To Safely Gather Over Thanksgiving Break
Community Events Offer Chattanooga Youth Opportunities To Safely Gather Over Thanksgiving Break
  • 11/22/2022
McKamey Animal Center Hosts Black "Fur"day Adoption Event
  • 11/22/2022
Jerry Summers: Marching Through Georgia
Jerry Summers: Marching Through Georgia
  • 11/21/2022
2 Dalton Police Department Officers Promoted
2 Dalton Police Department Officers Promoted
  • 11/22/2022
Dalton Firefighters Honored For Flood Rescues
Dalton Firefighters Honored For Flood Rescues
  • 11/22/2022
Entertainment
CSCC Music Department Presents A Holiday Concert Dec. 1
  • 11/21/2022
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
Southern Adventist University Christmas Programming
  • 11/17/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
Best Of Grizzard - Stages Of Life
  • 11/22/2022
Chattanooga Music Census Closes With Major Community Support
  • 11/21/2022
Mid South Symphonic Band Plays At Ringgold High School Dec. 11
  • 11/21/2022
Opinion
A Grieving Vols Fan
  • 11/20/2022
We Are. . . UT - And Response
  • 11/19/2022
Evictions Max Resources Of Homeless Coalition
  • 11/22/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
East Ridge Taco Bell Sells For Over $2.6 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Business
LG Chem To Invest More Than $3 Billion To Establish Manufacturing Operations In Clarksville
  • 11/22/2022
TDCI Reminds Security Professionals About New Training Requirements Starting Jan. 1
  • 11/22/2022
Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce Downtown Improvement Grant Recipients; Cleveland To Receive $20,000
  • 11/22/2022
Real Estate
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
Main Street Medical Center Sells For $7.4 Million
  • 11/17/2022
Derek English: October 2022 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 11/16/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 10-16
  • 11/17/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
Student Radio Station Rebirth Brings Perch Back To UTC
  • 11/22/2022
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
GNTC Hosts Aviation Career Day
  • 11/22/2022
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
CSCC Graduates 3 From HVAC Bootcamp
  • 11/22/2022
Living Well
CARTA And Volunteer Behavioral Health Team Up To Increase Mental Health Awareness
  • 11/22/2022
Morning Pointe Communities Collect 579 Pounds Of Food For Samaritan Center Food Drive
  • 11/21/2022
Health Department To Begin Providing Free Flu Vaccines Beginning Monday
  • 11/18/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Chickamauga And Ringgold Sites Listed On Georgia Trust's Places In Peril
  • 11/16/2022
Outdoors
Effort To Restore North Carolina’s Oconaluftee River Advances
Effort To Restore North Carolina’s Oconaluftee River Advances
  • 11/21/2022
Monitoring Chronic Wasting Disease Gets Easier With New Tool
  • 11/17/2022
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
Volunteers Pull Nearly 10 Tons Of Trash During Tennessee River Celebration Month In October
  • 11/16/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
Bob Tamasy: A Homecoming Unlike Any Other
  • 11/21/2022
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Thanksgiving Eve Candlelight And Gratitude Service
  • 11/21/2022
"Thankful For Other Things" Is Sermon Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/18/2022
Obituaries
Doyle M. Woody
Doyle M. Woody
  • 11/22/2022
Bennett Johnson
Bennett Johnson
  • 11/22/2022
Brian Karl Jones
Brian Karl Jones
  • 11/22/2022
Area Obituaries
Liner, Kenneth "Kenny" Earl (Cleveland)
Liner, Kenneth "Kenny" Earl (Cleveland)
  • 11/22/2022
Hughes, Nicole Lynn (Spring City)
  • 11/22/2022
Shipman, Rev. William L. "W.L." (Benton)
Shipman, Rev. William L. "W.L." (Benton)
  • 11/22/2022