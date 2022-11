Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILAR, PEDRO

155 WARREN ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BECK, JUNIOR LEE

2371 HWY 411 NORTH OOTLEWAH, 37331

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BROWN, DEOUNTAY LADARRIOUS

2252 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CHAMBERS, SONITRA YVONNE

3603 INDIAN CREEK WAY APT 1 CLARKSTON, 300212394

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED



DEESE, TERRY NESBIT

215 SHADY LN MARSHVILLWE, 281031362

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FRADY, MITCHELL RAY

1141 ARCHER POND SMITH RD ADRIANE, 31002

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



FRANCISCO-ANDRES, ISREAL

2404 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



GRAHAM, REMEKIA QUANNA

4121 QUINN ADAMS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



HIGGINS, DARRIUS LAMONT

201 NORTH LOVELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HOLLOWAY, JORON RASHAD

225 MORENO LN DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT



JUAREZ- BERNABE, JERRY

3108 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)LEE, BRIAN TIMOTHY438 FALLEN LEAF DR SODDY DAISY, 373793576Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMALONE, ANTHONY JEROME2510 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071134Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONMENDEZ, OMAR1208 TACOMA DR DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PEREZ-VASQUEZ, JOSE2404 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRAY, ERIC DEWAYNE5221 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE25 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114284Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGROBERTS, TIFFANY MARIE2101 Vance Ave Chattanooga, 374043626Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY OF AUTOROE, MICHELLE LYNN119 EAST PINE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONSAMUEL, RONALD EUGENE3226 CROSS KEYS DR, APT 2 FLORISSANT, 63033Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARSOUS, MENA THABIT SATWAT4021 SHADDY OAK CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTANFIELD, TAREK TREMAINE3514 SHEREE TRL STONE MTN, 30087Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLETHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00STANTON, KRISTIAN BRIAN4201 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374152837Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCROSSING A FIRE HOSESTINES, YOLANDA OSHA31571 BOGGS RD PAINTER, 234204131Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTYSON, DESHAWN MICKELL7120 DALEFIELD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVAZQUEZ, AURELIO TALAVERA4616 SUNFLOWER LANE D4 HIXSON, 373430000Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VELAZQUES SANDOVAL, DENNY F1718 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWATKINS, MICHAEL LEE4814 BLUE BELL AVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWOODLEY, JOHNNY LEE3704 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101324Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

Here are the mug shots:

AGUILAR, PEDRO

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/12/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE BECK, JUNIOR LEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/06/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CHAMBERS, SONITRA YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2022

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED DEESE, TERRY NESBIT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/03/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FRADY, MITCHELL RAY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/15/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FRANCISCO-ANDRES, ISREAL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/06/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS HIGGINS, DARRIUS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HOLLOWAY, JORON RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2022

Charge(s):

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

PHOTOGRAPHING WITHOUT CONSENT JUAREZ- BERNABE, JERRY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/11/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE) MENDEZ, OMAR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/27/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/24/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)