Friends Of Slain Post Office Manager Raise Funds For His Family

Friends of slain Post Office manager Cody Ransom are raising funds for his wife and two young sons.

The page says, "Cody Ransom was killed October 30, 2022 while at work. The USPS and APWU are raising money for our fallen brother’s family. Cody was a wonderful young man in the prime of his life, and leaves behind his wife, Brittany, his two young sons, Abel (3), and Lucas(4), (who will turn 5 on Wednesday), along with his parents and sister.Please donate however much you can to help this sweet family with funeral costs, and funds for his boys. Thank you."