Red Bank Businessman Charged As Drug Dealer

A Red Bank businessman has been charged with eight illegal drugs counts.

James E. Thompson, 50, operates the Topless Auto Shop at 2425 Dayton Blvd.

Officers serving a warrant responded on Monday to where Thompson lives in a camper. They said he responded to the door and was taken into custody.

Thompson told officers there was meth inside the camper as well as some marijuana.

Officers located several pipes and grinders as well as a small amount of marijuana and some aluminum foil that had been torn. They also located a pill bottle filled with a clear crystal-like substance as well as multiple blue pills that were identified as oxycodone.

Thompson had $161 in cash.

A female inside the camper said she was just there as a friend but did not live there. Inside her purse, officers found a ziplock bag with a clear crystal-like substance as well as pieces of torn aluminum foil with a clear crystal-like substance.

Officers said, "The way the items were packaged, as well as the money that was located on Mr. Thompson, both match a possible drug (sale) that had taken place."

Thompson was charged with two counts of possession of meth for resale, possession of Schedule III drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of Schedule II drugs for resale, possession of Schedule VI drugs for resale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Topless Auto Shop deals in convertible top repairs, convertible top installations, sunroof installs and repairs and custom leather seat cover installations.



