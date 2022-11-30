Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, JOSHUA L

1664 GREENDALE WA APPT 224 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA



BAKER, SAUNJAE

4549 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE



BINFORD, DEANGELO L

203 SOUTH SAINT MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BROWN, RICKY ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPUBLIC INTOXICATIONBUNNELL, TRISTA LESHA1040 FORREST DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CARMON, JOHN PAUL132 SANDRA DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECOLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR6882 SPENCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374162732Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN920 CARRIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ROBBERYCONNORS, JONATHAN CORY2285 GAYLE LANE, B CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DIAZ-DIAZ, OSCAR2107 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAINHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONEDWARDS, TYLER SCOTT11221 DAYTON PIKE APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)FOSTER, CODY JAMES200 REELS COAL RD WHITWELL, 37392Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000GOMEZ GUTIERREZ, ARNULFO2863 CLIFTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTGOODE, SARA NICOLE116 GOTHRAD ST SALE CREEK, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGREENLEE, STEPHEN RODNEY4907 LAVENDER TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT - CHILD SUPPORTGROSS, MICHAEL RAY1168 GOTHARD STREET SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYHALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE5127 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON4524 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORJONES, MAURICE LOVELL2121 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JORDAN, DURELL RASHAD1316 WHEELER AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAUST, DEREK LEE1400 BOYD STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES AND ACTIVITIESMENDEZ GERONIMO, EDILSER ABEL3204 5TH AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEMOORE, LEANA MARIE1777 BRYMER CREEK RD MC DONALD, 373535278Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PAREDES, AUGUST VICTOR728 SUNSET MTN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEPETERS, TERANCE840 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPIERRE, PAMELA S7007 GENOA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215747Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFALSE REPORTSPOINTER, JAMICHAEL DELAWREN5510 BRAINARD ROAD APT 232 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTRICHARDSON, KYLE DESHON2110 WYSTERIA PLACE HOOVER, 35216Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARRUDD, THOMAS EUGENE7535 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 373410000Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMS, ADRIAN LAMONT727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYSIMS, BRANDON L199 HICKMAN STREET SODDYDAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANESURENCY, THOMAS BBRADLEY8813 PEBBLE CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBURGLARYSURIN, JEAN MAKENS7710 EAST BRAINARD ROAD APT 1219 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTIBBS, MELVIN T4404 LIVE OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000VICKERY, PHILLIP CORBIN618 CLIFT RD SODDY DAISY, 373796330Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, JOSHUA L

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/10/2004

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA BROOKS, CURTIS TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

FEDERAL CARMON, JOHN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/26/1976

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/28/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/13/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/22/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOSTER, CODY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 GOMEZ GUTIERREZ, ARNULFO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/02/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GREENLEE, STEPHEN RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/29/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT - CHILD SUPPORT HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR JONES, MAURICE LOVELL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/05/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAUST, DEREK LEE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/14/1972

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

NLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES AND ACTIVITIES MENDEZ GERONIMO, EDILSER ABEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/15/1993

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE PAREDES, AUGUST VICTOR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/25/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE PETERS, TERANCE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/23/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POINTER, JAMICHAEL DELAWREN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT RUDD, THOMAS EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SIMS, ADRIAN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/28/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SIMS, BRANDON L

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 09/13/1960

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE