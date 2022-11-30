Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, JOSHUA L 
1664 GREENDALE WA APPT 224 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA

BAKER, SAUNJAE 
4549 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

BINFORD, DEANGELO L 
203 SOUTH SAINT MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BROWN, RICKY ALLEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BUNNELL, TRISTA LESHA 
1040 FORREST DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARMON, JOHN PAUL 
132 SANDRA DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR 
6882 SPENCE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374162732 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN 
920 CARRIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY 
2285 GAYLE LANE, B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIAZ-DIAZ, OSCAR 
2107 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EDWARDS, TYLER SCOTT 
11221 DAYTON PIKE APT A SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

FOSTER, CODY JAMES 
200 REELS COAL RD WHITWELL, 37392 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

GOMEZ GUTIERREZ, ARNULFO 
2863 CLIFTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GOODE, SARA NICOLE 
116 GOTHRAD ST SALE CREEK, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GREENLEE, STEPHEN RODNEY 
4907 LAVENDER TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT - CHILD SUPPORT

GROSS, MICHAEL RAY 
1168 GOTHARD STREET SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE 
5127 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON 
4524 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

JONES, MAURICE LOVELL 
2121 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JORDAN, DURELL RASHAD 
1316 WHEELER AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAUST, DEREK LEE 
1400 BOYD STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
NLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES AND ACTIVITIES

MENDEZ GERONIMO, EDILSER ABEL 
3204 5TH AVEUNE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

MOORE, LEANA MARIE 
1777 BRYMER CREEK RD MC DONALD, 373535278 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAREDES, AUGUST VICTOR 
728 SUNSET MTN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

PETERS, TERANCE 
840 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PIERRE, PAMELA S 
7007 GENOA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215747 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE REPORTS

POINTER, JAMICHAEL DELAWREN 
5510 BRAINARD ROAD APT 232 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

RICHARDSON, KYLE DESHON 
2110 WYSTERIA PLACE HOOVER, 35216 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RUDD, THOMAS EUGENE 
7535 HYDRUS DRIVE HARRISON, 373410000 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMS, ADRIAN LAMONT 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SIMS, BRANDON L 
199 HICKMAN STREET SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SURENCY, THOMAS BBRADLEY 
8813 PEBBLE CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
BURGLARY

SURIN, JEAN MAKENS 
7710 EAST BRAINARD ROAD APT 1219 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)

TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TIBBS, MELVIN T 
4404 LIVE OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

VICKERY, PHILLIP CORBIN 
618 CLIFT RD SODDY DAISY, 373796330 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, JOSHUA L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/10/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARIJUANA
BROOKS, CURTIS TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
CARMON, JOHN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COLLIER, ANTONIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/28/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/13/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/22/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FOSTER, CODY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
GOMEZ GUTIERREZ, ARNULFO
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/02/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GREENLEE, STEPHEN RODNEY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/29/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT - CHILD SUPPORT
HALL, JAZZMIN JEANAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
JONES, MAURICE LOVELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/05/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAUST, DEREK LEE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/14/1972
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • NLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA USES AND ACTIVITIES
MENDEZ GERONIMO, EDILSER ABEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
PAREDES, AUGUST VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
PETERS, TERANCE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POINTER, JAMICHAEL DELAWREN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
RUDD, THOMAS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMS, ADRIAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/28/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIMS, BRANDON L
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/13/1960
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SURIN, JEAN MAKENS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/12/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TIBBS, MELVIN T
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
VICKERY, PHILLIP CORBIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/30/2022
Bloodsaw Leads Tyner Comeback In 59-54 Win
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/29/2022
UTC's Thompson Named Women's Basketball Player Of The Week
UTC's Thompson Named Women's Basketball Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 11/29/2022
Dan Fleser: Heupel Basks In Vandy Win As Vols Rise To #7
Dan Fleser: Heupel Basks In Vandy Win As Vols Rise To #7
  • Sports
  • 11/29/2022
Jason Irvin Named Police Chief At Smyrna, Tn.
Jason Irvin Named Police Chief At Smyrna, Tn.
  • Breaking News
  • 11/29/2022
Police Blotter: Man Eating From The Trash Asked To Move Along; Woman Asks For Ride After Heated Argument With Boyfriend
  • Breaking News
  • 11/29/2022
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, JOSHUA L 1664 GREENDALE WA APPT 224 HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION ... more

Jason Irvin Named Police Chief At Smyrna, Tn.
Jason Irvin Named Police Chief At Smyrna, Tn.
  • 11/29/2022

Former Chattanooga Assistant Police Chief Jason Irvin has been named as police chief at Smyrna, Tn. He earlier was a finalist to lead the Columbus, Ohio Police Department. At Smyrna, he ... more

Police Blotter: Man Eating From The Trash Asked To Move Along; Woman Asks For Ride After Heated Argument With Boyfriend
  • 11/29/2022

Police were asked to check on a man at BP, 712 Signal Mountain Road, who was eating from the trash and acting strange. The employee who called wanted to have the man leave the property. Police ... more

Hannah Hudson Named New East Brainerd Elementary Principal
Hannah Hudson Named New East Brainerd Elementary Principal
  • 11/29/2022
18 Killed During Holiday Travel Period Crashes In Georgia
  • 11/29/2022
Drug Dealer Sentenced In Walker County
Drug Dealer Sentenced In Walker County
  • 11/29/2022
Chattanooga Charter School Of Excellence Opening High School In Alton Park For 2023-2024 School Year
  • 11/29/2022
Man In Stolen Vehicles Causes 2 Crashes On Bonny Oaks Drive
  • 11/29/2022
