Man Who Crashed Into Multiple Vehicles Arrested After SWAT Team-K-9 Brought In

A man who crashed into multiple vehicles - beginning with his wife's - has been taken into custody after a SWAT Team and K-9 unit were brought in.

Lejuan Shaquille Gibson, 29, of an apartment at 3401 Campbell St., is facing multiple charges.

Police said the incidents on Tuesday morning began with Gibson crashing into his wife's car and also struck three other vehicles. They were a 2009 Toyota Tacoma, a 2022 Dodge Ram and a 2013 Maxda CX-5.

One person was injured in those wrecks.

Police said Gibson stole a vehicle from an individual at the first crash scene. He then proceeded on Bonny Oaks Drive before crashing into a 2005 Freightliner box truck. He then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

During the incident, Gibson had two attempted carjackings, it was stated.

Police said Gibson has a revoked driver's license and no insurance.

Gibson has an extensive criminal record.

Police said a drone and other investigative measures were used to trace Gibson to the house where he was finally taken into custody. The house was surrounded and Gibson refused to give himself up. A K-9 eventually went into the house and he was taken into custody along with another individual.