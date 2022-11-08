Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, MARCUS TERRANCE

1803 WILSON STREET #B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BENNETT, FRANK

HOMELESS , 384622037

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW

2803 SALEM VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COOLEY, KAELANI M

2833 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



COOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE

7437 PRIVATE LN APT 9 BIRCHWOOD, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



DENHAM, JACOB N

HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DIXON, AMANDA HOPE

2322 FREEDOM BAY DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DOMINGUEZ, JONATHAN IVAN

4049 AUBURN HILLS DR #19 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



ERAWOC, ADJOA

7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



EVANS, SAXXON TYLER

1777 CANDLEBERRY ST BUNNELL, 32110

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GAMBLE, JEREMY S

452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

UNLAWFUL CARRYING/POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

UNLAWFUL CARRYING/ POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY



GILBRIDE, JONATHAN ANDREW

7513 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HAGGARD, SHEENA E

818 COUNTY RD 497 FLAT ROCK, 35966

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HALE, TRENYCE D

8111 THORNWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



HENDRICKS, RICKY LEE

1063 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HERNANDEZ, BENJAMIN

1216 MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



HOUSTON, DOMINIQUE DANIELLE

1413 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



IRELAND, RHONDA PIRRELLO

215 HARDY ROAD LOOKOUT MTN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DEJVAN

7428 DAVIS MILL CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)



JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER

1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



JURGES, RONALD WILLIAM

2545V GLENADE DR NE HOMELESS NOW CONYERS, 300131412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURINGKING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D2606 HARRISON PIKE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)KLEMANN, AUSTIN RYAN304 JACKSON RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT OF POSSOF HERION FVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR RLANE, JAY EMMANUEL QUEST4800 NORTH WIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYLAPOINTE, ASHLEY LYNN1516 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073503Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODONELAYMON, BENNET2619 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTLEE, MARVIN VINSON7116 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELEPARD, WINTER RHEA4577 W HASSLER RD HAMILTON COUNTY, 37377Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYLEWIS, SYDNEY6616 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000LINDSEY, JAMIR J3007 TUGALOO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERNLOPEZ, ANTHONY JOSEPH1320 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTMAJORS, ERICKSON JAMAL5514 JERNIGAN LN MURFREESBORO, 37128Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE518 BRUNING LN CHATTANOOGA, 374156205Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCORMICK, COLLIN WILLIAM420 MARBORROW AVE UNIT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMCLAIN, TAJAE E ELIJAH1818 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063035Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDMOORE, REGINALD VAN3310 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063937Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENEW, MICHELLE ANNE807 N EAST AVE 2 WAUKESHA, 53186Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROGERS, KOBE NYLAN823 WOODMOORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SELLERS, BARRY STEPHEN1221 BIRDHOUSE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, EQUATA MARIE802 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111326Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SUTTON, ROBIN FRED2436 NORTH BRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATTERS, DARNELL EUGENE4513 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAIVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEZETINA, JOSE IGNACIO4105 WATSON ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, MARCUS TERRANCE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/30/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BENNETT, FRANK

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/25/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOLEY, KAELANI M

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/06/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING COOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY DENHAM, JACOB N

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DIXON, AMANDA HOPE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/05/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DOMINGUEZ, JONATHAN IVAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ERAWOC, ADJOA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/06/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS EVANS, SAXXON TYLER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GAMBLE, JEREMY S

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING/POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

UNLAWFUL CARRYING/ POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY HAGGARD, SHEENA E

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HALE, TRENYCE D

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/15/2004

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HENDRICKS, RICKY LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOUSTON, DOMINIQUE DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT IRELAND, RHONDA PIRRELLO

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 02/09/1957

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DEJVAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/15/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY) JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JURGES, RONALD WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 08/14/1975

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

KLEMANN, AUSTIN RYAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/11/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT OF POSSOF HERION F

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R LANE, JAY EMMANUEL QUEST

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LAPOINTE, ASHLEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/11/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE LAYMON, BENNET

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/17/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT LEE, MARVIN VINSON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE LEPARD, WINTER RHEA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY LEWIS, SYDNEY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/13/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 LOPEZ, ANTHONY JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT MAJORS, ERICKSON JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/06/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

