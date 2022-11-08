Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, MARCUS TERRANCE 
1803 WILSON STREET #B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BENNETT, FRANK 
HOMELESS , 384622037 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW 
2803 SALEM VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COOLEY, KAELANI M 
2833 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

COOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE 
7437 PRIVATE LN APT 9 BIRCHWOOD, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DENHAM, JACOB N 
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DIXON, AMANDA HOPE 
2322 FREEDOM BAY DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOMINGUEZ, JONATHAN IVAN 
4049 AUBURN HILLS DR #19 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

ERAWOC, ADJOA 
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

EVANS, SAXXON TYLER 
1777 CANDLEBERRY ST BUNNELL, 32110 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GAMBLE, JEREMY S 
452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL CARRYING/POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
UNLAWFUL CARRYING/ POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

GILBRIDE, JONATHAN ANDREW 
7513 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HAGGARD, SHEENA E 
818 COUNTY RD 497 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HALE, TRENYCE D 
8111 THORNWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

HENDRICKS, RICKY LEE 
1063 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERNANDEZ, BENJAMIN 
1216 MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

HOUSTON, DOMINIQUE DANIELLE 
1413 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT

IRELAND, RHONDA PIRRELLO 
215 HARDY ROAD LOOKOUT MTN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DEJVAN 
7428 DAVIS MILL CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER 
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JURGES, RONALD WILLIAM 
2545V GLENADE DR NE HOMELESS NOW CONYERS, 300131412 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING

KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D 
2606 HARRISON PIKE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

KLEMANN, AUSTIN RYAN 
304 JACKSON RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT OF POSSOF HERION F
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R

LANE, JAY EMMANUEL QUEST 
4800 NORTH WIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LAPOINTE, ASHLEY LYNN 
1516 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073503 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE

LAYMON, BENNET 
2619 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEE, MARVIN VINSON 
7116 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEPARD, WINTER RHEA 
4577 W HASSLER RD HAMILTON COUNTY, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY

LEWIS, SYDNEY 
6616 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

LINDSEY, JAMIR J 
3007 TUGALOO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERN

LOPEZ, ANTHONY JOSEPH 
1320 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

MAJORS, ERICKSON JAMAL 
5514 JERNIGAN LN MURFREESBORO, 37128 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE 
518 BRUNING LN CHATTANOOGA, 374156205 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCORMICK, COLLIN WILLIAM 
420 MARBORROW AVE UNIT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MCLAIN, TAJAE E ELIJAH 
1818 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063035 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

MOORE, REGINALD VAN 
3310 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063937 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NEW, MICHELLE ANNE 
807 N EAST AVE 2 WAUKESHA, 53186 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN 
823 WOODMOORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SELLERS, BARRY STEPHEN 
1221 BIRDHOUSE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, EQUATA MARIE 
802 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111326 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW 
12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SUTTON, ROBIN FRED 
2436 NORTH BRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATTERS, DARNELL EUGENE 
4513 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

ZETINA, JOSE IGNACIO 
4105 WATSON ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, MARCUS TERRANCE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BENNETT, FRANK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/25/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOLEY, KAELANI M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/06/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DENHAM, JACOB N
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DIXON, AMANDA HOPE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/05/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMINGUEZ, JONATHAN IVAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ERAWOC, ADJOA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVANS, SAXXON TYLER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GAMBLE, JEREMY S
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING/POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING/ POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
HAGGARD, SHEENA E
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HALE, TRENYCE D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HENDRICKS, RICKY LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/08/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOUSTON, DOMINIQUE DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
IRELAND, RHONDA PIRRELLO
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/09/1957
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DEJVAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/15/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/22/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JURGES, RONALD WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/14/1975
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING
KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
KLEMANN, AUSTIN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/11/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT OF POSSOF HERION F
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R
LANE, JAY EMMANUEL QUEST
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/01/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LAPOINTE, ASHLEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/11/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
LAYMON, BENNET
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEE, MARVIN VINSON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEPARD, WINTER RHEA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
LEWIS, SYDNEY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
LOPEZ, ANTHONY JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
MAJORS, ERICKSON JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/06/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCORMICK, COLLIN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
NEW, MICHELLE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/16/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/10/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SELLERS, BARRY STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/27/1978
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, EQUATA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/05/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SUTTON, ROBIN FRED
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATTERS, DARNELL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 11/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

