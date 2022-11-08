Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, MARCUS TERRANCE
1803 WILSON STREET #B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BENNETT, FRANK
HOMELESS , 384622037
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOWLING, SHAUN MATTHEW
2803 SALEM VALLEY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COOLEY, KAELANI M
2833 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COOPER, DANIELLE LEEANNE
7437 PRIVATE LN APT 9 BIRCHWOOD, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DENHAM, JACOB N
HOMELESS HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DIXON, AMANDA HOPE
2322 FREEDOM BAY DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMINGUEZ, JONATHAN IVAN
4049 AUBURN HILLS DR #19 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ERAWOC, ADJOA
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVANS, SAXXON TYLER
1777 CANDLEBERRY ST BUNNELL, 32110
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GAMBLE, JEREMY S
452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
UNLAWFUL CARRYING/POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
UNLAWFUL CARRYING/ POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
GILBRIDE, JONATHAN ANDREW
7513 S DENT RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAGGARD, SHEENA E
818 COUNTY RD 497 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HALE, TRENYCE D
8111 THORNWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
HENDRICKS, RICKY LEE
1063 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERNANDEZ, BENJAMIN
1216 MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HOUSTON, DOMINIQUE DANIELLE
1413 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
IRELAND, RHONDA PIRRELLO
215 HARDY ROAD LOOKOUT MTN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JOHNSON, BENJAMIN DEJVAN
7428 DAVIS MILL CIRCLE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JURGES, RONALD WILLIAM
2545V GLENADE DR NE HOMELESS NOW CONYERS, 300131412
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING
KING, JAQUAY SAUNDERS D
2606 HARRISON PIKE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
KLEMANN, AUSTIN RYAN
304 JACKSON RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT OF POSSOF HERION F
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS OF METH FOR R
LANE, JAY EMMANUEL QUEST
4800 NORTH WIND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LAPOINTE, ASHLEY LYNN
1516 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073503
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE
LAYMON, BENNET
2619 BOYCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEE, MARVIN VINSON
7116 CANE HOLLOW RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEPARD, WINTER RHEA
4577 W HASSLER RD HAMILTON COUNTY, 37377
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
LEWIS, SYDNEY
6616 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
LINDSEY, JAMIR J
3007 TUGALOO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAHERN
LOPEZ, ANTHONY JOSEPH
1320 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
MAJORS, ERICKSON JAMAL
5514 JERNIGAN LN MURFREESBORO, 37128
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAPLES, WALTER DEWAYNE
518 BRUNING LN CHATTANOOGA, 374156205
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCORMICK, COLLIN WILLIAM
420 MARBORROW AVE UNIT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCLAIN, TAJAE E ELIJAH
1818 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063035
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
MOORE, REGINALD VAN
3310 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063937
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NEW, MICHELLE ANNE
807 N EAST AVE 2 WAUKESHA, 53186
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROGERS, KOBE NYLAN
823 WOODMOORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SELLERS, BARRY STEPHEN
1221 BIRDHOUSE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, EQUATA MARIE
802 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111326
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JAMIE MATTHEW
12315 MIDWAY CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SUTTON, ROBIN FRED
2436 NORTH BRIAR CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIENTOS, BRIDGETT NICOLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATTERS, DARNELL EUGENE
4513 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF COCAI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
ZETINA, JOSE IGNACIO
4105 WATSON ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
