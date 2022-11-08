Fleischmann Declares Victory Early In 3rd District Congress Race

Veteran Congressman Chuck Fleischmann declared victory early on Tuesday night.

He said, "I want to thank all the voters in Tennessee's 3rd district for their continued support. The past two years have been marked by radical Democrat policies leading to record inflation, rising crime and an overall weaker America.

"I’m honored by the trust East Tennesseans have placed in me to push back on liberal extremism by bringing our conservative values to Washington and getting our nation back on track.”

Chuck Fleischmann (R) 121,320 Hamilton Co. 58,517

Meg Gorman (D) 57,704 Hamilton Co. 40,339

Also running were Independents Thomas Rumba and Rick Tyler.

Rep. Fleischmann was hosting a victory party at the Westin Hotel in downtown Chattanooga along with state Senator Bo Watson and state Rep. Greg Vital, who are both unopposed.

Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger won with nearly 80 percent of the vote in the First District.

She said, “I want to thank the thousands of East Tennesseans who have entrusted me with protecting their freedoms and making their voices heard in Washington DC. This election was a referendum on the leftist one-party rule that caused record-high inflation, a border crisis, an energy crisis, and geopolitical instability.





"Tonight, across the country, voters rejected Joe Biden and the Democrat's extremist policies by voting for Republican candidates up and down the ballot. We are on track to have one of the most significant majorities in history.





"It is a blessing from God to represent the people of East Tennessee and a calling I do not take lightly. Now with a governing majority, I look forward to continuing my service by pushing policies that will move East Tennessee and our Country forward.





"Thank you to my husband Bob, my family, and the hundreds of volunteers and supporters whose prayer and hard work led to our overwhelming victory.





"Now, it's time to get to work."



