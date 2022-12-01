Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AKERY, OCEAN SKYLER
32 HENRY HAWKINS DRIVE LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ANDREWS, JACOB THOMAS
5163 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BIRT, ANTONIO
2911 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOYNTON, GRADY SAVION
656 PALMETTO STREET APT.
4 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE
1003 LANGE E CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROOKS, CONNOR
1329 SUNSET DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BROWN, KABRISHA
3828 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, KATRINA SHREE
2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURNETT, TYONTE TORAN
7610 RIDGE BAY DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARTER, BAYLEE LORE
193 ASHLYNWOODS DR CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CHEN, JASON
110 TREMONT STREET APARTMENT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
CLAY, RHONDA FAYE
2637 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COBB, MATTHEW ADONIS
190 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLE, JUSTIN ALLISTER
365 BOYNTON DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLAR, APRIL SUZANNE
6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH
CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE
1514WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DARE, TIFFANY MICHELLE
7619 YELLOW PINTS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, KENNETH NICHOLAS
2119 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT
11634 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
3814 JUANDALE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374062740
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
GAINES, TAMARA NICHOLE
916 WEST 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 32778
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE
3401 CAMPBELL ST, APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 34706
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GLADDEN, DEUONTA MONTRELL
720 NORTH KELLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GRAHAM, JAMES ADAM
13772 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONDIBILY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUNCE
HANKINS, AUSTIN CHASE
111 HAIL HOLLOW ROAD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
HARRIS, EVONY LYNTRACE
856 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HATFIELD, SEAN RYAN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 373433201
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HENRY, BRENNAN TUCKER
1801 GEORGETOWN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212576
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HICKMAN, HOBERT DEWARD
8698 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JERKE, JERKE JAMES
779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 20E CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
KERR, JAMES MICHAEL
914 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052639
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LAWERY, DAREOMON
1583 PERRY ST SE APT D CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MARSHALL, ASHLEY LAUREN
7561 HAMPSTEAD HALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON
510 CENTRAL DR APT 608 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLIGAN, DAVID J
4801 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MILLRANEY, JOHNNY LEE
3334 PAN GAP CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
MITCHELL, MONICA REENA
2303 WINDSOR ST APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MONTGOMERY, CHRIS LAMONT
4607 LAKEHILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
MOORE, VICTOR
2812 RIDGECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE
4801 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
NEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS
4100 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NIXON, BRENT WILLIAM
3412 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARTEE, RYLEIGH ALEXANDRA
86 LOG RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
QUANN, KAMERON LEE-PEREZ
2452 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, DERRICK NMN
287 CAMDEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROBERTS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
121 PASCOE CEMETARY RD LEWIS CHAPEL, 37327
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TEETERS, MATTHEW ALEXANDER
3204 REDDING ROAD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT
ASSAULT ON POLICE
THOMAS COLLINS, ANTRECE NICHOLE
5046 CAMERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TURNER, TIFFANY CAMILLE
754 HICKORY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WASHINGTON, CHRISTOPHER MARCEL
4023 BANNER CREST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
WELLS, RUSSELL DEWAYNE
5535 CHANCE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)
WILLIAMS, SIDNEY GRACE
1514 TRUMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000
WOODS, LEKEISHA NICHOLE
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT P230 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PASSING SCHOOL BUS (ILLEGAL)
YOTHER, VANDER LEE
928 EMERSON ST ROSSVILLE, 307411439
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|AKERY, OCEAN SKYLER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ANDREWS, JACOB THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/29/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BIRT, ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BOYNTON, GRADY SAVION
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/20/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BROOKS, CONNOR
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/12/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, KATRINA SHREE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURNETT, TYONTE TORAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/23/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CARTER, BAYLEE LORE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|CHEN, JASON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/09/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CLAY, RHONDA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/03/1959
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|COLE, JUSTIN ALLISTER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/31/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLAR, APRIL SUZANNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/03/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH
|
|DARE, TIFFANY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|GAINES, TAMARA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GLADDEN, DEUONTA MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GRAHAM, JAMES ADAM
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONDIBILY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUNCE
|
|HAMILTON, NATNAEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/07/2002
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HANKINS, AUSTIN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/14/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
|
|HARRIS, EVONY LYNTRACE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, RICKY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/11/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|HICKMAN, HOBERT DEWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JERKE, JERKE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|KERR, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/22/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|LAWERY, DAREOMON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/13/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MARSHALL, ASHLEY LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/13/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MILLRANEY, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
|
|MITCHELL, MONICA REENA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MONTGOMERY, CHRIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|MOORE, VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|NEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/23/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|NIXON, BRENT WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|REED, DERRICK NMN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|SMITH, ANDREA GYNETH
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/03/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS COLLINS, ANTRECE NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, TIFFANY CAMILLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WASHINGTON, CHRISTOPHER MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/09/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
|
|WASP, JACOB MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/02/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, SIDNEY GRACE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000
|
|WOODS, LEKEISHA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- PASSING SCHOOL BUS (ILLEGAL)
|