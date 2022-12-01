Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, December 1, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKERY, OCEAN SKYLER 
32 HENRY HAWKINS DRIVE LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDREWS, JACOB THOMAS 
5163 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIRT, ANTONIO 
2911 MORGAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOYNTON, GRADY SAVION 
656 PALMETTO STREET APT.

4 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE 
1003 LANGE E CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BROOKS, CONNOR 
1329 SUNSET DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BROWN, KABRISHA 
3828 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, KATRINA SHREE 
2815 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNETT, TYONTE TORAN 
7610 RIDGE BAY DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARTER, BAYLEE LORE 
193 ASHLYNWOODS DR CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CHEN, JASON 
110 TREMONT STREET APARTMENT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

CLAY, RHONDA FAYE 
2637 CARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

COBB, MATTHEW ADONIS 
190 COLONY CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLE, JUSTIN ALLISTER 
365 BOYNTON DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLAR, APRIL SUZANNE 
6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH

CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE 
1514WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DARE, TIFFANY MICHELLE 
7619 YELLOW PINTS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, KENNETH NICHOLAS 
2119 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DEFRIESE, JOSHUA LEE EVERETT 
11634 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON 
3814 JUANDALE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374062740 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

GAINES, TAMARA NICHOLE 
916 WEST 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 32778 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIBSON, LEJUAN SHAQUILLE 
3401 CAMPBELL ST, APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 34706 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GLADDEN, DEUONTA MONTRELL 
720 NORTH KELLY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GRAHAM, JAMES ADAM 
13772 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONDIBILY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUNCE

HANKINS, AUSTIN CHASE 
111 HAIL HOLLOW ROAD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

HARRIS, EVONY LYNTRACE 
856 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HATFIELD, SEAN RYAN 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 373433201 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HENRY, BRENNAN TUCKER 
1801 GEORGETOWN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212576 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HICKMAN, HOBERT DEWARD 
8698 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JERKE, JERKE JAMES 
779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 20E CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

KERR, JAMES MICHAEL 
914 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052639 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LAWERY, DAREOMON 
1583 PERRY ST SE APT D CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MARSHALL, ASHLEY LAUREN 
7561 HAMPSTEAD HALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON 
510 CENTRAL DR APT 608 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLIGAN, DAVID J 
4801 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MILLRANEY, JOHNNY LEE 
3334 PAN GAP CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

MITCHELL, MONICA REENA 
2303 WINDSOR ST APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MONTGOMERY, CHRIS LAMONT 
4607 LAKEHILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

MOORE, VICTOR 
2812 RIDGECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MULDERINK, JOLENE JANICE 
4801 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

NEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS 
4100 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

NIXON, BRENT WILLIAM 
3412 TAFT HIGHWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PARTEE, RYLEIGH ALEXANDRA 
86 LOG RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

QUANN, KAMERON LEE-PEREZ 
2452 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, DERRICK NMN 
287 CAMDEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROBERTS, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
121 PASCOE CEMETARY RD LEWIS CHAPEL, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TEETERS, MATTHEW ALEXANDER 
3204 REDDING ROAD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
SIMPLE ASSAULT
ASSAULT ON POLICE

THOMAS COLLINS, ANTRECE NICHOLE 
5046 CAMERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TURNER, TIFFANY CAMILLE 
754 HICKORY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WASHINGTON, CHRISTOPHER MARCEL 
4023 BANNER CREST DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

WELLS, RUSSELL DEWAYNE 
5535 CHANCE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (METH)

WILLIAMS, SIDNEY GRACE 
1514 TRUMAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000

WOODS, LEKEISHA NICHOLE 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT P230 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PASSING SCHOOL BUS (ILLEGAL)

YOTHER, VANDER LEE 
928 EMERSON ST ROSSVILLE, 307411439 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

