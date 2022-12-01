Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AKERY, OCEAN SKYLER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ANDREWS, JACOB THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/29/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIRT, ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOYNTON, GRADY SAVION

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/20/2000

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BROOKS, CONNOR

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/12/2004

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BROWN, KATRINA SHREE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNETT, TYONTE TORAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/23/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARTER, BAYLEE LORE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/12/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II CHEN, JASON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/09/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

CLAY, RHONDA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 03/03/1959

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING COLE, JUSTIN ALLISTER

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/31/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLAR, APRIL SUZANNE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/03/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH DARE, TIFFANY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/23/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/14/2004

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES GAINES, TAMARA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/28/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLADDEN, DEUONTA MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRAHAM, JAMES ADAM

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FINANCIAL RESPONDIBILY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUNCE HAMILTON, NATNAEL EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/07/2002

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HANKINS, AUSTIN CHASE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/14/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

HARRIS, EVONY LYNTRACE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HENDERSON, RICKY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/11/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) HICKMAN, HOBERT DEWARD

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/28/1983

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JERKE, JERKE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/02/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) KERR, JAMES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/22/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LAWERY, DAREOMON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/13/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MARSHALL, ASHLEY LAUREN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCLAIN, TRAVIS LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/13/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLRANEY, JOHNNY LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/20/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

MITCHELL, MONICA REENA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY (BODILY INJURY)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MONTGOMERY, CHRIS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/25/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA MOORE, VICTOR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT NEEDHAM, STEPHEN JUSTUS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/23/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION NIXON, BRENT WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/21/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA REED, DERRICK NMN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/15/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ROBERTS, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S SMITH, ANDREA GYNETH

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/03/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING THOMAS COLLINS, ANTRECE NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 11/30/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY