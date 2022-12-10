Airport President Says Houston, Denver Would Be Desirable Flight Sites From Chattanooga

Chattanooga Airport President Terry Hart said Houston and Denver are high on the list of desirable direct flight destinations from Chattanooga. The Airport always wants to reopen service to New York City and add Miami to the list.

Mr. Hart told members of the Civitan Club that a previous experiment with a direct flight to Houston was successful.

He said Denver would provide Chattanooga travelers a gateway to the West.

Mr. Hart also said the Airport is always on the hunt to land additional airlines serving Chattanooga. Current ones are Delta, American, United and Allegiant.

He said many people ask about getting Southwest at the local airport. He said that may be difficult because Southwest already flies into Atlanta and Nashville, but he said the Airport keeps trying.

Mr. Hart said the Airport was at a zenith in people flying in and out of the facility when the pandemic hit, and it still has not completely recovered.

In 2019, there was a record number of enplanements here - 554,000. It dropped 90 percent the next year as COVID arrived. Mr. Hart said, "I would go out in the lobby and I wouldn't see anybody."

In 2021, there was a rebound of 67.5 percent. This year the numbers are even better, but will still not match the 2019 enplanements. He said he expects about 443,000 by year's end.

The numbers would be much higher except for issues involving a shortage of airline pilots, the speaker said. During the pandemic, he said the airlines offered early retirement bonuses to pilots. He said many veteran pilots are no longer available now that people are ready to fly again.

The speaker said United Airlines has added its own flight school at Phoenix. He said pilots are being paid record amounts. As a result, he said there is a renewed interest in piloting as a career or for leisure or business. He said local flight centers that train pilots "are going gangbusters."

Due to the current pilot shortage, the airlines have opted to cut back on seat availability and flights rather than have a high number of cancellations, he said. He said flight options will increase when additional pilots and crew are available.

Mr. Hart said a $24 million improvement to the Terminal is underway and should be completed by April or May 2024. It will include an additional gate at the current concourse and a new concourse behind the baggage area. There will also be three more jet bridges, and additional concessions and restrooms.

He said construction of a parking garage continued during the pandemic despite a sharp decline in cars at the time. He said the completed facility offers covered parking and a covered walkway to the Terminal. The garage was built "because we had simply run out of parking," he said.

Mr. Hart said the Wilson Air Center (fixed based operator) and WestStar Aviation (plane maintenance) are a big part of the Airport operation. He said there is a brisk cargo business with FedEx making regular flights in and out. He said at times Volkswagen has needed parts flown into the Airport.

The club announced that $11,300 was raised from the annual fruitcake auction.