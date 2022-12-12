Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Upset Man Throws Trash Around Motel; Man Holds Woman's Phone She Left At The Library For Ransom

  • Monday, December 12, 2022

Police were called to a disorder at the Super 8, 7024 McCutcheon Road. A man there told police he was kicked out of the Super 8 earlier in the night and he then went back to visit a friend of his. He then decided to get coffee, which was in the lobby. While he was getting coffee, he said a woman came out and told him to leave or she would cut his face with a razor. He said he then left and called police. Police went and spoke to the woman, who said that the man stayed there over a week ago and he came in and was rude while getting coffee, so she told him to leave. She said the man then cussed at her and was throwing the packaging to his coffee creamer and sugar all over the lobby and parking lot, then he left. The woman did have someone on scene that said that the man did do what she had said and that she did not threaten the man.

* * *

Police were called to a disorder at the Intown Suites, 5730 Lee Hwy. When police pulled up to the building, a man and woman were already outside on the parking lot arguing. The woman said she didn't have anything inside the apartment to take. Police gave her a ride to the City View Apartments, 2709 Citico Ave.

* * *

An 18 wheeler was reported stuck in the hair pin turn at Manufactures Road and Riverside Drive. Police spoke with the driver, who requested a wrecker. The truck was removed successfully.

* * *

A woman on Westside Drive told police she last saw her vehicle there at her residence around 3 a.m. and, when she got back to it around 6:20 a.m., she discovered that the glovebox and console had been emptied out, but nothing was stolen. She said she doesn’t believe she left it locked because there were no signs of forced entry.

* * *

A man was reported walking by, shouting profanities and causing a disturbance outside of Niedlov's Bakery & Cafe at 215 E. Main St. Police spoke to the man and he said that he had not been shouting. Police then went inside the bakery and spoke with the manager, who stated she wanted the man trespassed from the property. Police informed the man that he was trespassed from the business and to leave the area, to which he complied.

* * *

A suspicious package was reported outside of Genevieve Bond Gifts, 7680 E. Brainerd Road. Police observed a blue and black McKee duffel bag located on the front eastern corner of the business. The bag was inspected by city of Chattanooga bomb personnel and deemed safe. Police discovered the bag was full of clothes. Police collected the items and turned them over to Property.

* * *

Police located a spent 9mm shell casing just outside of a breezeway at 1101 Arlington Ave. (building of Apt's 1-5). Police took the casing to be entered into NIBIN and will investigate further.

* * *

A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., told police he witnessed a black female, approximately 5'6" in black clothing, skip scan a piece of clothing without paying the actual price of $60. The woman then passed all points of store sales without paying for the merchandise. The employee stopped the female and brought her into the loss prevention office where she refused to give any information. Once he threatened to call the police the woman then ran out of the loss prevention office, got into a Chevy Equinox (TN tag provided) and drove away. Police will continue to investigate the case.

* * *

A woman on Charles Drive told police she was in her front yard and she observed a white Toyota Sienna minivan back up into her mailbox. She said the vehicle drove off to the apartment complex at 510 Central Drive. The woman showed police the location of the suspect vehicle. The tag was removed from the vehicle, and the vehicle was unoccupied. Police were able to get the VIN number.

* * *

Officers were flagged down around 6 p.m. by a man at the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy., who said he was trying to get his stuff out of his room and the manager was not letting him. The manager told police the man's check out time was at 11 a.m. and he did not leave then. The manager told police he would allow them to get their stuff and wanted the man and his female companion trespassed from the property. Officers notified the man and woman they were being trespassed and not to come back on the property.

* * *

Police attempted to make a traffic stop on three dirt bike motorcycles on Broad Street. All three dirt bikes did not have a tag displayed on them. Two of the dirt bikes were medium size and one was small. Two of the riders had dark clothing on and black helmets. One of the riders had a dark jacket and blue jeans on, was wearing a white backpack and had a dark helmet on. Police activated their emergency lights and siren to conduct the traffic stop. At first, the riders ignored the lights and siren. The riders would look back at police and then look forward. Police got on their patrol vehicle's PA speaker and gave the riders a command to pull over. The riders ignored the command and sped off. Police cut the emergency lights and siren and aired a BOLO for the dirt bike riders to police units in the area. As the dirt bike riders fled from police, they observed them run several red lights and drive recklessly.

* * *

A woman told police she dropped her phone at the Library on Broad Street and, when she went back to get it, the phone was gone. She said the phone was tracked to Cricket Wireless at 5250 Brainerd Road and was in the possession of a man there demanding money from her for the return of her phone. The woman said she did not want anything done to the man, she just wanted her property returned. Her phone was returned to her and the man was released.

