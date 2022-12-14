Doctor's Office X-Ray Machine Starts Sparking - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Officers responded with the fire department to a Misty Valley neighborhood residence for a carbon monoxide alarm. The fire department cleared the home.

A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody while in a Chattanooga courtroom for a bond revocation warrant from an original drug possession charge.

Police responded with the fire department to a doctor’s office in the 5900 block of Elementary Way after an X-ray machine started sparking.

A single vehicle crash was reported in the 6000 block of White Oak Valley Circle.

Walmart employees reported a theft from the store.

A single vehicle crash was reported in the 4600 block of University Drive after a vehicle struck a deer. The police department dispatched the injured animal.

A two vehicle crash was reported in the 5200 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road.

A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Lee Highway led to an occupant’s arrest for Hamilton County warrants for drug possession. They were transported to the jail.

Officers responded to a business alarm in the 5200 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The building was checked and everything was found ok.

Police responded to a single vehicle crash in the 10400 block of Apison Pike. The driver was arrested for DUI and for being in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers assisted with mediating a relationship break up and the exchange of personal property between two individuals in the College Park apartments.