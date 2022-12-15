Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, DAVID LEBRON

5225 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BONDS, DAVID

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN

17 LYOS DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 379183354

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CARLISLE, SAMUEL JR

2230 E 25TH STREET CT APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CRAIGHEAD, BRANDON KEITH

1973 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



DAFFRON, JESSICA EILEEN

4700 NW 3RD AVE DEERFIELD, 33364

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ELLIS, BROOKE DAWN

2044 OLD CHATTANOOGA VALLEY ROAD FLINSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)FRANCE, COREY LAQUA MALIK404 TUNNEL BLVD APT F8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARVEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER1609 N CHESTER HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHENDERSON, TYLISHA MEKAYLA1011 GAGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTASSAULTHERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON3730 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111107Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Bureau Of PrisonsBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HIBBS, ANDREW SCOTT22 MIDDLETON DR TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYHICKS, GLEN W980 11 ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGHIGDON, MORGAN LEE166 COUNTY RD 713 HIGDON, 35979Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOSKINS, CAMERON PRESTONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTJENKINS, KRISTOPHER LOYD4702 LAKE HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY OF AUTOTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEKIRCHOFF, TAYLER MATTHEW4221 SPRIGGS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Cumberland TrailSTATUTORY RAPESOLICITATIONKURTZ, RYAN JAMES8024 PENNYPOINT DR OOTLEWAH, 373631904Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00 (VEHICLE)POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBERMCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT2621 JMACK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37311Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT ARSON)MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE4413 CROSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374163307Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCENORWOOD, SHARNEE LASHELLE2250 MORRIS HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTODOKOPIRA, JOSEPH OCHAN305 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOSBORNE-UDVADIA, JACOB M354 DAVIS LN NW CLEVELAND, 373121002Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPHILIPS, ERIC P404 BETHEL CHURCH RD HUMBOLDT, 383437804Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTPOPE, DAVID LEBRON2711 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062437Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Bureau Of PrisonsBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RIVERA-PAGAN, GERARDO GABRIEL730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE #820 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFROGERS, ANTWON L241 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDROSS, LEMARKIUS A457 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETEXTING WHILE DRIVINGSILVIA, PARKER ANSELN485 DREAM CIR JASPER, 373477253Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHOMAS, JONATHAN SCOTT658 FRIENDSHIP ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONWEBB, MATTHEW TYLER1301 BANCROFT ROAD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WELLS, GUY DUSTIN5621 BERDEAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCWHALEY, ALYSSA LEIGH ANN9172 TOWER PINES CV OOLTEWAH, 373639348Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSWILSON, MICHAEL RAY268 LEE ROAD 186 OPELIKA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARWILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD9118 SIR HUDSON CT HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061245Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

BALLARD, DAVID LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALLOU-PRITCHETT, JAN LATASHA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/29/1986

Arresting Agency: TVA



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BONDS, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 05/19/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CAL, SHANNA PATRICIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CARLISLE, SAMUEL JR

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/23/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/21/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DAFFRON, JESSICA EILEEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/14/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ELLIS, BROOKE DAWN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) FRANCE, COREY LAQUA MALIK

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRANT, ARCKEE LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/29/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/26/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY HARVEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HENDERSON, TYLISHA MEKAYLA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

ASSAULT HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/19/1999

Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIBBS, ANDREW SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HICKS, GLEN W

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/20/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING HIGDON, MORGAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOSKINS, CAMERON PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT JENKINS, KRISTOPHER LOYD

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/15/2004

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE JUMPER, CLAY T

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/25/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

KEENER, BUSTER J

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT ARSON) MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/17/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MINER, HUDSON JACOB

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/21/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ODOKOPIRA, JOSEPH OCHAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/01/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 03/20/1955

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING POPE, DAVID LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/02/1996

Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROGERS, ANTWON L

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/24/2003

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED ROSS, LEMARKIUS A

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/24/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA