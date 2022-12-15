Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALLARD, DAVID LEBRON
5225 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONDS, DAVID
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
17 LYOS DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 379183354
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CARLISLE, SAMUEL JR
2230 E 25TH STREET CT APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRAIGHEAD, BRANDON KEITH
1973 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DAFFRON, JESSICA EILEEN
4700 NW 3RD AVE DEERFIELD, 33364
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELLIS, BROOKE DAWN
2044 OLD CHATTANOOGA VALLEY ROAD FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
FRANCE, COREY LAQUA MALIK
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT F8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
1609 N CHESTER HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HENDERSON, TYLISHA MEKAYLA
1011 GAGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
ASSAULT
HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON
3730 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111107
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIBBS, ANDREW SCOTT
22 MIDDLETON DR TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HICKS, GLEN W
980 11 ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
HIGDON, MORGAN LEE
166 COUNTY RD 713 HIGDON, 35979
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOSKINS, CAMERON PRESTON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JENKINS, KRISTOPHER LOYD
4702 LAKE HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
KIRCHOFF, TAYLER MATTHEW
4221 SPRIGGS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Cumberland Trail
STATUTORY RAPE
SOLICITATION
KURTZ, RYAN JAMES
8024 PENNYPOINT DR OOTLEWAH, 373631904
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00 (VEHICLE)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT
2621 JMACK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37311
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT ARSON)
MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE
4413 CROSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374163307
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NORWOOD, SHARNEE LASHELLE
2250 MORRIS HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ODOKOPIRA, JOSEPH OCHAN
305 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
OSBORNE-UDVADIA, JACOB M
354 DAVIS LN NW CLEVELAND, 373121002
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PHILIPS, ERIC P
404 BETHEL CHURCH RD HUMBOLDT, 383437804
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
POPE, DAVID LEBRON
2711 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062437
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIVERA-PAGAN, GERARDO GABRIEL
730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE #820 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ROGERS, ANTWON L
241 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ROSS, LEMARKIUS A
457 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN
485 DREAM CIR JASPER, 373477253
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMAS, JONATHAN SCOTT
658 FRIENDSHIP ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
WEBB, MATTHEW TYLER
1301 BANCROFT ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELLS, GUY DUSTIN
5621 BERDEAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC
WHALEY, ALYSSA LEIGH ANN
9172 TOWER PINES CV OOLTEWAH, 373639348
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WILSON, MICHAEL RAY
268 LEE ROAD 186 OPELIKA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
9118 SIR HUDSON CT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE
3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061245
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
Here are the mug shots:
|BALLARD, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BALLOU-PRITCHETT, JAN LATASHA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/29/1986
Arresting Agency: TVA
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|BONDS, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CAL, SHANNA PATRICIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CARLISLE, SAMUEL JR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|DAFFRON, JESSICA EILEEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/14/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ELLIS, BROOKE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|FRANCE, COREY LAQUA MALIK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRANT, ARCKEE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HARVEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HENDERSON, TYLISHA MEKAYLA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HIBBS, ANDREW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HICKS, GLEN W
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|HIGDON, MORGAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HOSKINS, CAMERON PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, KRISTOPHER LOYD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|JUMPER, CLAY T
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/25/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|KEENER, BUSTER J
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT ARSON)
|
|MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MINER, HUDSON JACOB
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ODOKOPIRA, JOSEPH OCHAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 03/20/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|POPE, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROGERS, ANTWON L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|ROSS, LEMARKIUS A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|THOMAS, JONATHAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
|
|WEBB, MATTHEW TYLER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WELLS, JOSHUA OLANDUS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- FELONY MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ARSON
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|WHALEY, ALYSSA LEIGH ANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|WILSON, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
|