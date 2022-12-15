Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, December 15, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, DAVID LEBRON
5225 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONDS, DAVID
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
17 LYOS DRIVE KNOXVILLE, 379183354
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CARLISLE, SAMUEL JR
2230 E 25TH STREET CT APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRAIGHEAD, BRANDON KEITH
1973 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DAFFRON, JESSICA EILEEN
4700 NW 3RD AVE DEERFIELD, 33364
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ELLIS, BROOKE DAWN
2044 OLD CHATTANOOGA VALLEY ROAD FLINSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

FRANCE, COREY LAQUA MALIK
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT F8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
1609 N CHESTER HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HENDERSON, TYLISHA MEKAYLA
1011 GAGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
HARASSMENT
ASSAULT

HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON
3730 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111107
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIBBS, ANDREW SCOTT
22 MIDDLETON DR TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HICKS, GLEN W
980 11 ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

HIGDON, MORGAN LEE
166 COUNTY RD 713 HIGDON, 35979
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOSKINS, CAMERON PRESTON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JENKINS, KRISTOPHER LOYD
4702 LAKE HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

KIRCHOFF, TAYLER MATTHEW
4221 SPRIGGS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Cumberland Trail
STATUTORY RAPE
SOLICITATION

KURTZ, RYAN JAMES
8024 PENNYPOINT DR OOTLEWAH, 373631904
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00 (VEHICLE)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER

MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT
2621 JMACK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37311
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT ARSON)

MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE
4413 CROSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374163307
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NORWOOD, SHARNEE LASHELLE
2250 MORRIS HILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ODOKOPIRA, JOSEPH OCHAN
305 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OSBORNE-UDVADIA, JACOB M
354 DAVIS LN NW CLEVELAND, 373121002
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PHILIPS, ERIC P
404 BETHEL CHURCH RD HUMBOLDT, 383437804
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

POPE, DAVID LEBRON
2711 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062437
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERA-PAGAN, GERARDO GABRIEL
730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE #820 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ROGERS, ANTWON L
241 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ROSS, LEMARKIUS A
457 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN
485 DREAM CIR JASPER, 373477253
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THOMAS, JONATHAN SCOTT
658 FRIENDSHIP ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

WEBB, MATTHEW TYLER
1301 BANCROFT ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELLS, GUY DUSTIN
5621 BERDEAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANC

WHALEY, ALYSSA LEIGH ANN
9172 TOWER PINES CV OOLTEWAH, 373639348
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WILSON, MICHAEL RAY
268 LEE ROAD 186 OPELIKA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
9118 SIR HUDSON CT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE
3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061245
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Here are the mug shots:

BALLARD, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALLOU-PRITCHETT, JAN LATASHA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/29/1986
Arresting Agency: TVA

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BONDS, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CAL, SHANNA PATRICIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARLISLE, SAMUEL JR
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
COLVIN, NATHANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DAFFRON, JESSICA EILEEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/14/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELLIS, BROOKE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FRANCE, COREY LAQUA MALIK
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRANT, ARCKEE LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/29/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARRISON, ALEC MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
HARVEY, MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SPEEDING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HENDERSON, TYLISHA MEKAYLA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • ASSAULT
HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/19/1999
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIBBS, ANDREW SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HICKS, GLEN W
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
HIGDON, MORGAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOSKINS, CAMERON PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JENKINS, KRISTOPHER LOYD
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JUMPER, CLAY T
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/25/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
KEENER, BUSTER J
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/17/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT ARSON)
MEYNERS, MELINDA SUE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/17/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MINER, HUDSON JACOB
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ODOKOPIRA, JOSEPH OCHAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/01/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 03/20/1955
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POPE, DAVID LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/02/1996
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, ANTWON L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ROSS, LEMARKIUS A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/24/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
SILVIA, PARKER ANSELN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMAS, JONATHAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
WEBB, MATTHEW TYLER
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELLS, JOSHUA OLANDUS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • FELONY MURDER
  • AGGRAVATED ARSON
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
WHALEY, ALYSSA LEIGH ANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WILSON, MICHAEL RAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/01/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILSON, WILLIAM EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/14/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Latest Headlines
Fight Breaks Out On A School Bus - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against County, East Ridge, Businesses That Petitioned For Budgetel Closure
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/15/2022
Former Central Pounder Michael McGehee Makes All-Sportsmanship Teams
  • Sports
  • 12/15/2022
Cleveland Boys, Walker Valley Girls Win District 5 Bowling Championships
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/15/2022
Cleveland, Baylor, Bradley Top State Wrestling Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/15/2022
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Police Can't Find People Woman Hears Every Night In Her Yard; Group Of 6 Steal Items From Academy Sports
  • 12/15/2022

A woman on 6th Avenue Court told police she heard people outside her front and rear doors. Police checked the area, but didn't see or locate anyone or anything suspicious in the area. The woman ... more

Fight Breaks Out On A School Bus - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/15/2022

Collegedale police were requested to assist Chattanooga police with a fight on a school bus that had pulled over in the 8900 block of Lee Highway. Officers responded to the College Park Apartments ... more

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against County, East Ridge, Businesses That Petitioned For Budgetel Closure
  • 12/15/2022

A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Budgetel closure case against the county, East Ridge and nearby business owners who petitioned the shutdown of the motel as a public nuisance. Attorney ... more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 12/15/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/15/2022
Airport Inn Community Discussion Continues With Shepherd Center Session
Airport Inn Community Discussion Continues With Shepherd Center Session
  • 12/14/2022
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 12/14/2022
Speaker Cameron Sexton Names Kevin Johnson As Chief Of Staff
Speaker Cameron Sexton Names Kevin Johnson As Chief Of Staff
  • 12/14/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
After The Election Nothing Really Changes
  • 12/9/2022
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
Jerry Summers: 2024 City Mayor Kickoff
  • 12/9/2022
Sports
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
Lady Vols Blow Past UCF, 99-64
  • 12/14/2022
Dan Fleser: Vols Face #9 Arizona As James Still Deals With Sore Knee
Dan Fleser: Vols Face #9 Arizona As James Still Deals With Sore Knee
  • 12/14/2022
Ziggy Korytoski Named Head Coach Of Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
Ziggy Korytoski Named Head Coach Of Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
  • 12/14/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
Former Central Pounder Michael McGehee Makes All-Sportsmanship Teams
  • 12/15/2022
Happenings
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2023 Officers
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Firefighter Receives A Heart Transplant
Chattanooga Firefighter Receives A Heart Transplant
  • 12/14/2022
Jerry Summers: S.B. "Skeet" Rymer, Jr. - Cleveland Entrepreneur
Jerry Summers: S.B. "Skeet" Rymer, Jr. - Cleveland Entrepreneur
  • 12/15/2022
PHOTOS: News-Free Press Annual Christmas Luncheon
  • 12/15/2022
Maggi Creel Earns Eagle Scout
  • 12/14/2022
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2022
Tennessee Attorney General Issues Statement On Ticketmaster's Ongoing Issues
  • 12/14/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
Best Of Grizzard - Yankee Haters
  • 12/13/2022
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
Chattanooga Area Flute Society Flute Choir To Perform Dec. 16
  • 12/9/2022
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
Ringgold Playhouse Announces 2023 Show Lineup, Welcomes 10th Season
  • 12/9/2022
Opinion
Homeless By Government
  • 12/12/2022
Adequate Housing Is A Human Right - And Response (5)
  • 12/11/2022
Single-Use Is A Ruse, Plastic That Is
  • 12/11/2022
Dining
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
Tennessee Tech Students Featured In “Baking It” TV Baking Competition
  • 12/12/2022
Business
Wendy Strange, Nathan Janeway, Brandon Mauracher Get New County Positions
  • 12/14/2022
Tennessee State November Revenues Were $156.8 Million More Than Budgeted
  • 12/14/2022
Credit Unions Gain Top Share Of Auto Lending In U.S. For First Time
  • 12/13/2022
Real Estate
Graham Says Valley Residents Adamantly Against Knights Inn Conversion To Apartments
  • 12/14/2022
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 8-14
  • 12/15/2022
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 12/8/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
From Chattanooga State Student To Community College Executive
From Chattanooga State Student To Community College Executive
  • 12/14/2022
CSCC Hold Annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony
  • 12/14/2022
GNTC’s Announces Honors Fall 2022 Graduates
  • 12/14/2022
Living Well
Parkridge Health Invests Over $49 Million To Support Community’s Growing Healthcare Needs
  • 12/14/2022
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
Catoosa County Commissioners Applaud Parkridge’s Decision To Drop Its Opposition To New Hospital
  • 12/13/2022
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
MedSTAT Donates $3,000 To Catoosa County Sheriff's Office For NARCAN
  • 12/13/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
  • 12/13/2022
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
National Park Partners Receives Open OutDoors For Kids Grant
  • 12/8/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
2022-23 TWRA Winter Trout Stocking Program Underway
  • 12/8/2022
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
The Way Of Water Premieres Dec. 15 At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater
  • 12/5/2022
Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates The Holidays
  • 12/5/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
  • 12/15/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/14/2022
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga Presents “Winter’s In The Air: An Evening Of Seasonal Readings” Dec. 10
  • 12/8/2022
Obituaries
James Edgar Baldwin, Sr.
James Edgar Baldwin, Sr.
  • 12/14/2022
Thomas Bryant Kelly
Thomas Bryant Kelly
  • 12/14/2022
Benita Yvette Talley
Benita Yvette Talley
  • 12/14/2022
Area Obituaries
Holladay, Wanda Jackson (Cleveland)
Holladay, Wanda Jackson (Cleveland)
  • 12/14/2022
Daniels, Jason Lee (Dalton)
Daniels, Jason Lee (Dalton)
  • 12/14/2022
Barton, Sophie Taylor (Dalton)
  • 12/14/2022