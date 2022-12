A condemned house burned in the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue on Friday night.

Blue Shift companies from the Chattanooga Fire Department worked the fire involving the abandoned structure.

Defensive operations were used to extinguish the flames. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Engine 9, Ladder 5, Engine 5, Quint 14, Squad 1, Battalion 1, and Battalion 2 responded, along with CFD Investigations Division.