Latest Headlines

Well-Known Chattanooga Valley Couple Who Died 6 Days Apart Have Joint Service

  • Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Butch Berry
Butch Berry

A well-known Chattanooga Valley couple who died six days apart after a 53-year marriage had a joint funeral service on Wednesday.

Lawrence “Butch” Berry, 80, died Monday, Dec. 13. Peggy Berry, who was four years younger, passed away last Sunday.

It was originally planned to have Butch's funeral service on Monday. That was delayed for the joint service at Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church after Peggy's death.

A son-in-law, Jonathan Clark, told those who nearly filled the large sanctuary that the couple was the epitome of hospitality. He said Butch "knew everyone" and engaged them in conversation on his every outing in the valley.

He said he once asked Butch who he had just had a protracted conversation with, and he replied, "I don't know."

The speaker said Butch was "the self-proclaimed mayor of Flintstone."

Rev. Clark said Peggy's hospitality was centered on the home. He said, "Their door was always open" with their three daughters and their families often stopping in along with family friends and acquaintances.

He said Peggy's best day of the year was Christmas when the daughters and the many grandchildren all gathered at their Nancy Drive house.

A Mississippi native, Butch graduated from Mississippi State University. He retired from the U.S. Army as a major after 20 years as well as retiring from TVA after 29 years.

Peggy, who also hailed from Mississippi, was a longtime P.E. teacher in the Walker County Schools. She was a beloved softball coach taking teams to five state championships.

Those attending included Walker County Commission Chairman Shannon Whitfield, whose family long lived across the street from the Berrys. He was also at Butch's recent 80th birthday celebration at the same church.

After the service, the caskets were wheeled out of the church as the daughters, Brooks (Kevin Thompson), Aimee (Michael Evans) and Erin (Jonathan Clark) and their children and close friends followed. Butch's casket was covered with an American flag and Peggy's with a bevy of red roses. Interment followed immediately by staff of Heritage Funeral Home, Fort Oglethorpe, at Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors.

Peggy Berry
Peggy Berry
Latest Headlines
Dan Fleser: 5-Star Recruits On The Practice Field With Orange Bowl-Bound Vols
Dan Fleser: 5-Star Recruits On The Practice Field With Orange Bowl-Bound Vols
  • Sports
  • 12/21/2022
UTC Leads Georgia At The Half, But Winds Up Losing, 72-65
  • Sports
  • 12/21/2022
Man Wanted For Chattanooga Rapes In 2009 Is Captured In Arizona
Man Wanted For Chattanooga Rapes In 2009 Is Captured In Arizona
  • Breaking News
  • 12/21/2022
Well-Known Chattanooga Valley Couple Who Died 6 Days Apart Have Joint Service
Well-Known Chattanooga Valley Couple Who Died 6 Days Apart Have Joint Service
  • Breaking News
  • 12/21/2022
Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • Breaking News
  • 12/21/2022
UTC Women Battle To The End In 60-56 Loss To Marshall
  • Sports
  • 12/21/2022
Breaking News
Man Wanted For Chattanooga Rapes In 2009 Is Captured In Arizona
Man Wanted For Chattanooga Rapes In 2009 Is Captured In Arizona
  • 12/21/2022

A man who has been sought for allegedly raping a teen in Chattanooga on several different occasions in 2009 has been captured in Arizona. Mario Escobar, 32, who is originally from Guatemala, ... more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 12/21/2022

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 BURSON, DARREN LEVONE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS 12/14/2022 1 MEYER, TIMOTHY W VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION 12/14/2022 ... more

Rosemarie Hill Leads Hamilton County Concurrent Grand Jury
Rosemarie Hill Leads Hamilton County Concurrent Grand Jury
  • 12/21/2022

Rosemarie Hill has been appointed by the judges of the Hamilton County Criminal Court as the Concurrent Grand Jury Foreperson for the county. She was sworn in by Judge Boyd Patterson. The appointment ... more

Breaking News
New State Laws Take Effect Jan. 1
  • 12/21/2022
Hagarty “Stop Fentanyl Border Crossings Act” Legislation Again Fails
Hagarty “Stop Fentanyl Border Crossings Act” Legislation Again Fails
  • 12/21/2022
CHI Memorial Receives Certificate Of Need Again For New Hospital In Ringgold
CHI Memorial Receives Certificate Of Need Again For New Hospital In Ringgold
  • 12/21/2022
200-Acre Walden's Ridge Park To Open This Spring After County Agrees To Pay For Upper Parking Lot
  • 12/21/2022
County Commission Affirms Long-Standing Policy On Outside Attorneys, But Adds Reporting Requirements
  • 12/21/2022
Opinion
Why Wasn't The Work For Montague Park Hired Locally? - And Response
  • 12/20/2022
Consider Helping CHATT Foundation
  • 12/20/2022
Christian "Trash", Christian Treasure
  • 12/21/2022
Resources For Those Unsafe This Holiday Season
  • 12/19/2022
What Is Our Why For Education?
  • 12/19/2022
Sports
Dan Fleser: 5-Star Recruits On The Practice Field With Orange Bowl-Bound Vols
Dan Fleser: 5-Star Recruits On The Practice Field With Orange Bowl-Bound Vols
  • 12/21/2022
UTC Leads Georgia At The Half, But Winds Up Losing, 72-65
  • 12/21/2022
Football Mocs Sign 16 To National Letters Of Intent
Football Mocs Sign 16 To National Letters Of Intent
  • 12/21/2022
College Basketball On TV
  • 12/31/2022
UTC Women Battle To The End In 60-56 Loss To Marshall
  • 12/21/2022
Happenings
Reading Changes Lives Presents The Readers Conference
  • 12/20/2022
Public Safety Commission Confirms 4 New Dalton Officers
Public Safety Commission Confirms 4 New Dalton Officers
  • 12/20/2022
Did You Know? 3 Hots And A Cot
Did You Know? 3 Hots And A Cot
  • 12/21/2022
Hamilton County 4-H To Hold Countywide Public Speaking Contest Jan. 5
  • 12/21/2022
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Awards A Quilt Of Valor At The USCG Station
Greater Chattanooga Navy League Awards A Quilt Of Valor At The USCG Station
  • 12/21/2022
Entertainment
Georgia Blues Rocker Tinsley Ellis To Make Rare Live Acoustic Performance In Chattanooga
  • 12/20/2022
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/14/2022
Best Of Grizzard - $440 Million Ain't Enough?
Best Of Grizzard - $440 Million Ain't Enough?
  • 12/20/2022
Best Of Grizzard - Rev. Jim Bakker In Speed Trap
Best Of Grizzard - Rev. Jim Bakker In Speed Trap
  • 12/16/2022
Tennessee Attorney General Issues Statement On Ticketmaster's Ongoing Issues
  • 12/14/2022
Opinion
Why Wasn't The Work For Montague Park Hired Locally? - And Response
  • 12/20/2022
Consider Helping CHATT Foundation
  • 12/20/2022
Christian "Trash", Christian Treasure
  • 12/21/2022
Dining
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
Uncle Larry’s Restaurant Trying Beer Sales For The 1st Time
  • 12/15/2022
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
Charles Siskin: Sunset And Hors d'Oeuvres
  • 12/14/2022
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
Cleveland's Iconic Cafe Roma Undergoes Ownership Change
  • 12/12/2022
Business
TBA Selects 4 Local Attorneys For Leadership Law Class
  • 12/21/2022
TVFCU Supports Salvation Army’s Angel Tree And Other Regional Programs
  • 12/21/2022
Tennessee American Water Shares Tips To Prevent Water Pipes From Freezing And Breaking
  • 12/19/2022
Real Estate
Derek English: Real Estate Statistics From 2022 To Help Look Into The New Year
  • 12/21/2022
Industrial Warehouse On W. 31st Street Sells For $13 Million
Industrial Warehouse On W. 31st Street Sells For $13 Million
  • 12/15/2022
Derek English: November Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 12/15/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Lee University’s LEAP Students Serve Legacy Village Assisted Living
  • 12/21/2022
CSCC Personnel And Students Give Back To The Community
  • 12/20/2022
10 Earn Welding Certification At CSCC MIG Welding Bootcamp
10 Earn Welding Certification At CSCC MIG Welding Bootcamp
  • 12/19/2022
Living Well
Community Health Event Jan. 7 At Purpose Point Community Health Clinic
  • 12/20/2022
Providers Urge Patients To Prioritize Primary Care
Providers Urge Patients To Prioritize Primary Care
  • 12/20/2022
Cempa Community Care Hires Nurse Practitioner Zach Campbell
Cempa Community Care Hires Nurse Practitioner Zach Campbell
  • 12/20/2022
Memories
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
Sam Hall Receives DAR Excellence In Historic Preservation Medal
  • 12/21/2022
Earl Freudenberg: The Dismembered Tennesseans Do "How Great Thou Art"
  • 12/15/2022
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
Earl Freudenberg: When The Mountain Opry Had A Live Radio Broadcast
  • 12/13/2022
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks To Start New Year With First Day Hikes
  • 12/19/2022
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Dirt Roads
  • 12/14/2022
48,538 Pounds Of Litter Removed From Tennessee Roadways During No Trash November
  • 12/13/2022
Travel
PHOTOS: Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights
  • 12/19/2022
Pete The Cat’s Adventures In Downtown Fort Payne
  • 12/15/2022
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 29: Disneyland
  • 12/10/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Heart Disease From Which We All Suffer
Bob Tamasy: The Heart Disease From Which We All Suffer
  • 12/19/2022
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
Bob Tamasy: Living A Gray-Scale Life In A World Filled With Color
  • 12/15/2022
"God's Giving To Us Is Not A Surprise" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/14/2022
Obituaries
Richard Wesley Collins
Richard Wesley Collins
  • 12/21/2022
Evelyn Waldon Gray
Evelyn Waldon Gray
  • 12/21/2022
Maxine Virginia York Troxler
Maxine Virginia York Troxler
  • 12/21/2022
Area Obituaries
Siffles, Roger Benjamin (LaFayette)
Siffles, Roger Benjamin (LaFayette)
  • 12/21/2022
Campbell, Brenda Duvall (LaFayette)
Campbell, Brenda Duvall (LaFayette)
  • 12/21/2022
Hensley, Florence Lillian Marrow (Cleveland)
Hensley, Florence Lillian Marrow (Cleveland)
  • 12/21/2022