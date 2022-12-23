Fleischman Votes No On $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill

Rep. Chuck Fleischman voted no on the $1.7 trillion Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus funding bill. However, the House joined the Senate in approving the bill.

Rep. Fleischman said, “During the two years that Democrats have controlled the House of Representatives, Senate, and White House, they have spent more than $3 trillion, which has led to the worst inflation seen in decades. The last thing our country and economy need is nearly $2 trillion more in borrowing and spending that will increase our national debt and cause inflation to remain too high.

“In November, the American People elected a new House of Representatives that will be led by a new Republican majority in just 11 days. There is no reason to rush through a multi-trillion-dollar bill when a Republican-led House can negotiate a fair and fiscally sound funding bill.”

“I came to Congress in 2011 to help restore fiscal sanity to our nation’s capital. Even though I am disappointed that this bloated and fiscally irresponsible bill has passed Congress and will become law, I remain hopeful that a Republican-led House and Appropriations Committee can begin to get our fiscal house in order starting in 2023 and the 118th Congress.”