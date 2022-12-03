Investment Advisor Z. Cartter Patten Dies; Scion Of Prominent Family

Z. Cartter Patten, investment advisor and scion of a prominent Chattanooga family, has died.

He long was involved with his twin brother, Bryan Patten, in an investment office at Fountain Square.

Cartter Patten later was associated with his daughter in an investment business.

His grandfather, Zeboim Cartter Patten, established a patent medicine business in St. Elmo that was highly successful. He built a mansion in Chattanooga Valley at his Ashland Farm estate.

Cartter Patten, son of Zeboim Cartter Patten, was a state senator, historian and avid forester.