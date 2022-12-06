Emergency Personnel Carry Out Search And Rescue At Workman Road Homeless Camp

photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department photo by Chattanooga Fire Department Previous Next

Rising flood water prompted a search and rescue effort Tuesday night on Workman Road in Chattanooga involving several agencies.

No people were located, but several dogs were removed by first responders.

At approximately 5 p.m., CFD Green Shift companies responded to the 500 block of Workman Road in an attempt to find homeless persons in a flooded woodland area. Recent rainfall caused flooding which made part of the homeless encampment a small island in the creek.

Several tents were in the area of concern and first responders needed to know if any people were stuck and required assistance. Swift water teams with Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue and Hamilton County Special Tactics & Rescue Services (STARS) responded to help with getting the homeless back on solid land if necessary.

Each of the boats had to be carried from the trailers down to the creek by emergency personnel, which authorities said was no easy task.

The Chattanooga Police Department, Hamilton County EMS and McKamey Animal Center also responded. A thorough search was done upstream and downstream and no people were located or needed to be rescued. Several hours later, the search ended.

One dog was saved from the flooded area. Several other dogs were found nearby and secured.

The Fire Department issued thanks to members of the city’s Office of Homelessness and Supportive Housing for assisting in the search efforts. Battalion 1, Squad 1 and Quint 14 were on the call for Chattanooga Fire Department.