Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, December 8, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL 
1623 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR
VOP VIO ORDER OF PROTECTION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BLANKEN, ANDREA 
6065 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000

BOWLING, LAKITA DIANE 
5605 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BUCKNER, AUDREY ELAINE 
2106 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON 
2313 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BURT, SHAMECA LASHON 
314 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTWRIGHT, BRISON LEE 
1215 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL 
3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DEWS, LADARRIUS M 
3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD 
2508 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041620 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

DUEY, JOSHUA KYLE 
1643 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ELLIS, AMARI SAENIQUE 
5407 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ERVIN, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
3712 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

GRANT, DAVID BRANDON 
2630 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA 
3310 DELONG AVE Chattanooga, 374101224 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HELTON, NANCY ELIZABETH 
813 BENTON STATION RD BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, SHADARA LYNETTE 
7623 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163592 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN 
3815 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS

HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE 
9809 LOVALL ROAD SODDY DAISTY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, BRYANN MECHELE LEXIS 
3516 BURNS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO 
4903 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

JORDAN, RAKIYAH LASHAUN 
5333 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLY, TIFFANY BRIANA 
1510 CARWHEEL LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO 
412 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112705 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LEDFORD, TYLER LEE 
28 LINCON DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37104 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R

MALLETT, JEFFREY A 
8786 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

CONT. SUB)

MCRAE, RITA DENISE 
485 4TH ST NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERRITT, JENNIFER MORRISON 
4017 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY +1000

MOORE, KUCHAVA SHANAY 
2251 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ORR, JESSICA MARIE 
7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 373416999 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARIS, MARIYANA E 
2249 27TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

PARSONS, DUSTIN LEE 
5983 HUTTON LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT 
4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

RODDY, VINCE EDWARD 
2046 REINDEER TRL SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

RODRIGUEZ, RUDY JOSE 
900 AIRPORT RD LOT 131 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

SANDERS, LEON 
HAMILTON POINT APARTMENTS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SHAYLITSA, RUSLAN KORNELYEVICH 
11901 COUNTRY ESTATE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHIELDS, RODNEY LEE 
3844 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062777 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SIMS, SHELLEY NICOLE 
4346 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE 
2105 Milne St Chattanooga, 374064248 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, MAKENZIE S 
5509 NATIONS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES 
1801 HOLLISTER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

STRICKLAND-SPARKS, KENEQUA 
1920 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041147 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWANN, HALEY B 
137 PARK CIR BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VENABLE, EDWARD ALLEN 
HOMELESS FORT PAYNE, 31750 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WEAVER, BEATRICE PAIGE 
314 MAPLES ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE 
7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419207 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VOP VIO ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BLANKEN, ANDREA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
BOWLING, LAKITA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/08/1977
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BUCKNER, AUDREY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BURT, SHAMECA LASHON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/20/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTWRIGHT, BRISON LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/02/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DEWS, LADARRIUS M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/04/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/30/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
ELLIS, AMARI SAENIQUE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/13/2004
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ERVIN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/22/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
GRANT, DAVID BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/26/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS FOR RESALE
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HELTON, NANCY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/27/1964
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, SHADARA LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, BRYANN MECHELE LEXIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
JORDAN, RAKIYAH LASHAUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLY, TIFFANY BRIANA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/28/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEDFORD, TYLER LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
MALLETT, JEFFREY A
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/08/1967
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. CONT. SUB)
MCRAE, RITA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MERRITT, JENNIFER MORRISON
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY +1000
ORR, JESSICA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARIS, MARIYANA E
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/13/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
PARSONS, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
RODDY, VINCE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
RODRIGUEZ, RUDY JOSE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/27/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SHAYLITSA, RUSLAN KORNELYEVICH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMS, SHELLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, MAKENZIE S
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/30/2003
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
STRICKLAND-SPARKS, KENEQUA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SWANN, HALEY B
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VENABLE, EDWARD ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WEAVER, BEATRICE PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/26/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

