Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL
1623 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR
VOP VIO ORDER OF PROTECTION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BLANKEN, ANDREA
6065 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1,000
BOWLING, LAKITA DIANE
5605 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BUCKNER, AUDREY ELAINE
2106 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON
2313 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BURT, SHAMECA LASHON
314 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTWRIGHT, BRISON LEE
1215 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL
3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DEWS, LADARRIUS M
3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD
2508 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041620
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
DUEY, JOSHUA KYLE
1643 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ELLIS, AMARI SAENIQUE
5407 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ERVIN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
3712 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
GRANT, DAVID BRANDON
2630 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA
3310 DELONG AVE Chattanooga, 374101224
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HELTON, NANCY ELIZABETH
813 BENTON STATION RD BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDERSON, SHADARA LYNETTE
7623 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163592
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN
3815 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE
9809 LOVALL ROAD SODDY DAISTY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, BRYANN MECHELE LEXIS
3516 BURNS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO
4903 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
JORDAN, RAKIYAH LASHAUN
5333 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KELLY, TIFFANY BRIANA
1510 CARWHEEL LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO
412 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112705
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEDFORD, TYLER LEE
28 LINCON DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37104
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R
MALLETT, JEFFREY A
8786 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.
CONT. SUB)
MCRAE, RITA DENISE
485 4TH ST NW APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MERRITT, JENNIFER MORRISON
4017 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY +1000
MOORE, KUCHAVA SHANAY
2251 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ORR, JESSICA MARIE
7022 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 373416999
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARIS, MARIYANA E
2249 27TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
PARSONS, DUSTIN LEE
5983 HUTTON LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT
4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
RODDY, VINCE EDWARD
2046 REINDEER TRL SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
RODRIGUEZ, RUDY JOSE
900 AIRPORT RD LOT 131 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SANDERS, LEON
HAMILTON POINT APARTMENTS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SHAYLITSA, RUSLAN KORNELYEVICH
11901 COUNTRY ESTATE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHIELDS, RODNEY LEE
3844 ROLLINGWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062777
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SIMS, SHELLEY NICOLE
4346 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
2105 Milne St Chattanooga, 374064248
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, MAKENZIE S
5509 NATIONS RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
1801 HOLLISTER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
STRICKLAND-SPARKS, KENEQUA
1920 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041147
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SWANN, HALEY B
137 PARK CIR BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VENABLE, EDWARD ALLEN
HOMELESS FORT PAYNE, 31750
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WEAVER, BEATRICE PAIGE
314 MAPLES ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, KEVIN OSHAE
7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419207
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Here are the mug shots:
