Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL

1623 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR

VOP VIO ORDER OF PROTECTION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BLANKEN, ANDREA

6065 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000



BOWLING, LAKITA DIANE

5605 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BUCKNER, AUDREY ELAINE

2106 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON

2313 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BURT, SHAMECA LASHON

314 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARTWRIGHT, BRISON LEE

1215 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL

3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



DEWS, LADARRIUS M

3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD

2508 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041620

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)



DUEY, JOSHUA KYLE

1643 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ELLIS, AMARI SAENIQUE

5407 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ERVIN, WILLIAM JOSEPH

3712 FOUNTAIN AVENUE EAST RIDE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS



GRANT, DAVID BRANDON

2630 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA

3310 DELONG AVE Chattanooga, 374101224

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HELTON, NANCY ELIZABETH

813 BENTON STATION RD BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENDERSON, SHADARA LYNETTE

7623 BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163592

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN

3815 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FALSE REPORTS



HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE

9809 LOVALL ROAD SODDY DAISTY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HILL, BRYANN MECHELE LEXIS

3516 BURNS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO

4903 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



JORDAN, RAKIYAH LASHAUN

5333 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KELLY, TIFFANY BRIANA

1510 CARWHEEL LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO

412 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112705

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LEDFORD, TYLER LEE

28 LINCON DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 37104

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R



MALLETT, JEFFREY A

8786 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

CONT. SUB)

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR

VOP VIO ORDER OF PROTECTION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BLANKEN, ANDREA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/05/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 BOWLING, LAKITA DIANE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/08/1977

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BUCKNER, AUDREY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/15/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BUFORD, ADRIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/25/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BURT, SHAMECA LASHON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/20/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTWRIGHT, BRISON LEE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/24/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DEWS, DARRELL TRAMEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/02/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION DEWS, LADARRIUS M

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/04/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION DICKENS, CEDRIC BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/30/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

ELLIS, AMARI SAENIQUE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/13/2004

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ERVIN, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/22/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS GRANT, DAVID BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/26/1976

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGG ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS FOR RESALE GREEN, FELICIA SHAWNTA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HELTON, NANCY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/27/1964

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, SHADARA LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/25/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENLEY, NICHOLAS CLABORN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS HERNANDEZ, AMANDA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, BRYANN MECHELE LEXIS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IZQUIERDO, BARBARO FRANCISCO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

JORDAN, RAKIYAH LASHAUN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLY, TIFFANY BRIANA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION LATTIMORE, QUINCY ORLANDO

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/28/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LEDFORD, TYLER LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR R MALLETT, JEFFREY A

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/08/1967

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. CONT. SUB) MCRAE, RITA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/18/1970

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERRITT, JENNIFER MORRISON

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/07/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY +1000 ORR, JESSICA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/03/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARIS, MARIYANA E

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 02/13/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 PARSONS, DUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/16/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S RODDY, VINCE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE RODRIGUEZ, RUDY JOSE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S SHAYLITSA, RUSLAN KORNELYEVICH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SIMS, SHELLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT OF PROPERTY SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SMITH, MAKENZIE S

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/30/2003

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI STRICKLAND-SPARKS, KENEQUA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SWANN, HALEY B

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/07/2022

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF