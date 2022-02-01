Police Say Multiple People Saw Zachary Smith Gun Down Ladarius Howard In Wilcox Boulevard Shell Station Parking Lot

Police said numerous people witnessed 33-year-old Zachary Terrell Smith gun down 27-year-old Ladarius Howard in the parking lot of the Shell station on Wilcox Boulevard.

Smith, who is charged with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and gun counts, was taken into custody last week at Bridgeport, Ala. He has since been taken to the Silverdale Jail.

In an incident on New Year's Day, police were notified at 5:13 p.m. that a person had been shot at the convenience store. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. He had a wound on the left side of his body.

Police found two spent .556 shell casings in the parking lot by a gas pump.

Video was obtained of the incident as well as showing a man identified as Smith walking up to the front door with a gun inside his jacket.

A short time later, the victim arrived on the scene in a vehicle sitting behind the driver. The man who had walked up to the door is seen getting out of a truck and walking over to the victim. He opened the door and began firing.

Police said multiple people were on the parking lot at the time of the shooting and a number of people picked Smith out of photo lineups. Police identified him as the man at the front door through use of his driver's license photo.