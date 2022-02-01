Hamilton County Has 11 More COVID Deaths And 878 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 878 new positive COVID-19 cases, up from 527 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 89,878.

There were 11 more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, for a total of 999. Of the 11 deaths reported Tuesday by the Hamilton County Health Department, 10 were new and one was a result of the review of death certificates by the State Medical Examiner’s office.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 278 in Hamilton County, down from 289 on Monday.

Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 103 Hamilton County inpatients and 48 patients are in ICU, up from 47 from Monday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 82,652, which is 92 percent. There are 6,227 active cases, compared to 6,173 on Monday.