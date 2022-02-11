Gene Hunt, Former Aide To Bill Brock And Lamar Baker And Insurance Executive, Dies At 90

 Friday, February 11, 2022 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Gene Hunt, former aide to Bill Brock and Lamar Baker and insurance executive, has died at age 90.
 
Mr. Hunt was born in Oklahoma City, OK on October 28, 1931. He spent his youth there and in Phoenix, Dallas, and Atlanta, eventually moving to Chattanooga when he was 14. He graduated from McCallie School in 1949, and then attended the University of Chattanooga, where he majored in Political Science, was football manager, and wrote for the school newspaper.
After graduation, he served in the Navy for two years.
 
Upon his return home, he became Director of Publicity and assistant to the president at UC for 2 years, after which he worked in new business department for Hamilton National Bank. He subsequently ran the Chattanooga offices of United States Congressman and Senator Bill Brock, and then U.S. Congressman Lamar Baker. 
 
In 1975, Mr. Hunt went into the life and health insurance business, later expanding to financial planning and investments, doing business as Gene Hunt and Associates for the remainder of his career, until his retirement. 
 
He served on several boards and in civic organizations, including stints as vice president with the Chattanooga Jaycees, the Chattanooga Humans Rights Commission, and board member, treasurer and vice president of the Moccasin Bend Girl Scout Council. He also served as board member to the Society of Service Professionals, Chattanooga Chapter, as well as the Estate Planning Council. He was a volunteer at the Episcopal Metropolitan Ministry. He also remained in the Naval Reserve, serving 37 years and eventually retiring with the rank of captain.
 
Mr. Hunt served multiple terms on the vestry at Christ Church Episcopal, attended St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and, in recent years, was a devoted member of the Anglican Church of the Redeemer, serving as lay reader and usher. 
 
He was an active participant and leader in local politics, and he loved discussing the topic with everyone, not just political friends but foes as well. He believed in healthy, civil debate, and encouraged heartfelt discussions of belief over argument. He was a longtime member of the Pachyderm Club.
 
Mr. Hunt was preceded in death by his wife Betty. After her death in 1976, he founded Forward, which is a support group for widows and widowers. 
 
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 1, at 11 a.m. at the Anglican Church of the Redeemer 104 McBrien Road with Father Phil Hanner officiating.  The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. at the Church.  Burial will be in Chattanooga National Cemetery.
 
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Anglican Church of the Redeemer.
Arrangements are by the East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, 404 South Moore Road, East Ridge, TN.

Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Gene Hunt

Well-known Chattanoogan Gene Hunt passed away Wednesday evening. Mr. Hunt was a long time member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and active in Episcopal Church activities. He served as an administrative assistant to both Third District Congressmen Bill Brock and Lamar Baker and impacted so many lives. Gene was a very successful insurance agent for years in the Hamilton County ... (click for more)

