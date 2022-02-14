Community May Submit Questions For County Mayoral Republican Primary Debate

Scheduled in one week, The Hamilton County Mayoral Republican Primary Debate will be Monday, Feb. 21, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the studios of SociallyU, 1222 East Main St., Suite 102. The debate will be broadcast live on MeTV, channels available are Comcast 225, EPB 166 and over the air, on WFLI 53.3. Viewers can search here: Where do I watch MeTV in Chattanooga? Social Media channels of the candidates, Hamilton Flourishing, and some media outlets will also go live with the debate on their social channels.

There will be no live audience, however the questions for the candidates will come directly from the community. All questions will come from polling the Hamilton Flourishing group have done. “We are now in the process of running a second poll about what people think are the issues facing Hamilton County,” states Hamilton Flourishing Senior President, Doug Daugherty. “The first poll is on the Hamilton Flourishing website, www.hamiltonflourishing.org. The second one, in the field and will be posted soon. Crosstabs will be made available as well. This is a debate for the people and by the people!”

There will be a visible, electronic timer, with warnings as to when each candidates’ time is almost up in the studio. Every candidate will have a three-minute opening statement, and a two-minute closing statement with about 8-10 questions asked by the moderator, Mr. Daugherty.

Everyone will have full access to the recorded debate, as Hamilton Flourishing will post it on their website, www.hamiltonflourishing.org.