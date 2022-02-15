Man Passes Out In Pharmacy Drive-Thru After Snorting Heroin In Front Of Walgreens Personnel

East Ridge Police said a man was seen snorting heroin at a pharmacy drive-thru and he then passed out.

In the incident on Friday, police went to the Walgreens on Ringgold Road to respond to what they called suspicious activity. They said Walgreens staff had seen the man snorting white powder while he was trying to get medication.

The staff said the man, who had two children and a woman in the car with him, passed out after snorting the substance.

When police arrived, they saw a car running with a man passed out in the driver’s seat.

Police said the suspect, Eric Lebron Jones, 29, admitted to snorting heroin and agreed to do a field sobriety test. After he struggled with the majority of the test, police took Jones into custody.

Police said the woman in the car told them “he does this all the time” and that he uses heroin and fentanyl regularly.

Police also interviewed the Walgreens staff member who witnessed Jones snorting heroin.

The woman and children were allowed to leave after this.

Jones was charged with second-offense DUI and two counts of child abuse and neglect.