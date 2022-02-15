 Tuesday, February 15, 2022 64.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Boyd Wants Explanation Of Why Schools Celebrated For Reaching Level 5 Have Such Low Literacy Scores

Tuesday, February 15, 2022
County Commissioner Tim Boyd said he wants an explanation on how some county schools that have been celebrated for achieving TVAAS level "5" scoring have such low literacy scores.
 
He said, "In reference to the superintendent's "State of the System" address, I am not too worried about gaining "...a better understanding of their (HCDE) fiscal needs with budget season approaching.." until someone with the HCDE explains to me and the public how multiple TVAAS level "5" scoring schools have literacy assessment scores well below 15 percent. 
 
"The wasted tens of millions of state dollars on ineffective programs within our 'Priority Schools' over the past 10 years (before and during Johnson's term) is shameful and inexcusable.  

"How many times has the HCDE P-R department reported about how proud we all should be of the success of our schools attaining a level "5" TVAAS score and yet never report on the miserable and unacceptable 3rd grade literacy levels in some of the very same schools awarded a TVASS score of "5"?

" As a professional educator the first priority of our new superintendent, Dr.
Justin Robertson, should be to identify the reasons for the failure of HCDE to improve the literacy rates of all our
 "Priority Schools".  His second priority should be to identify proven and effective literacy programs that teach kids to read no matter what their social and financial backgrounds may be.  There should not be any greater concern of our Superintendent than to make sure our children can read and write, and the School board should hold him accountable for the results out of all our schools no matter the zip code..

"I am confident the HCDE will be asking for more money in the FY2023 budget.  However, all of us responsible for the funding of the HCDE must remember, the HCDE administration has proven over the last decade beyond any doubt, throwing money at a problem will not solve the problem, and we all are witness to the HCDE having ineffectively thrown a lot of money at the educational problems of our public schools.

"Show me programs that work and who will be responsible for ensuring they will work in Hamilton County, and I will consider more funding.  I know of 'real time' literacy assessment programs that track the literacy levels of students individually.  We do not have to wait on State assessment testing to determine the effectiveness of literacy programs." 

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Has Puppy Stolen; Scruffy Man Approaches Woman At Walmart Parking Lot

Mayor Kelly Makes 5 Appointments, Including Moving Chris Anderson To Dealing With Codes And Ordinances

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Has Puppy Stolen; Scruffy Man Approaches Woman At Walmart Parking Lot

Police spoke with a homeless man at a camp on Peeples Street, who said that he was looking for the people who stole his puppy. Police asked him what he could tell them about the situation and he said that two of the people who had stayed at the camp let his pit bull loose and then took off with his puppy. He said that when he was gone to the Salvation Army, a homeless man and woman ... (click for more)

Mayor Kelly Makes 5 Appointments, Including Moving Chris Anderson To Dealing With Codes And Ordinances

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced on Tuesday that he is filling five key roles in his administration "by promoting currently serving staff who have demonstrated the ability to drive critical agenda items from the One Chattanooga strategy." Subject to City Council approval, the mayor has named Karitsa Mosley Jones as administrator of the Department of Early Learning. Ms. Mosley ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Need Driver's Ed Back In The Schools Big Time

It is heart wrenching to me to continue to see these young people killed or maimed from these automobile accidents. The leading cause of death of teenagers is from auto accidents and 60 percent of the deaths are passengers. Parents teach your teens to drive safely and, if they are passengers, teach them to caution the driver if they are speeding or not paying attention. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Whenever & Forever

I wonder if the new devotional on the Fox News’ opinion site is because of Valentine’s Day, the Super Bowl, or hallway-through-February but it doesn’t matter to me. My hero Max Lucado has just written about “God’s Forever Policy” to those among us who, “because of the downturns of life, can create such a sad state of affairs that we wonder if God still wants us.” Since I have ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Basketball's New "First Family"

Basketball has a new "First Family" in Chattanooga. I'll probably need to define "First Family" so you can fully understand what I'm writing about. It's a family who eats, breathes and sleeps the game of basketball. Not that they don't participate in other sports, but hoops is where they are currently making their mark at Boyd Buchanan School. The Lopez family has been terrorizing ... (click for more)

Vols Take On #4 Kentucky At Home On Tuesday Night

The 16th-ranked Tennessee basketball team is back in action inside Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday night, taking on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Tuesday's game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jimmy Dykes (analysis) and ... (click for more)


