Citizen Advisory Board Named For Red Bank Jubilee And Festival; City Adds CARTA's Care-a-Van Service

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 - by Gail Perry

One of the signature events in Red Bank is the annual Red Bank Jubilee and Festival. It traditionally begins with a parade down Dayton Boulevard that ends at the park where there are vendors, food trucks, live music and activities for children. This year planning the event and execution of it will have the help of Red Bank citizens.

 

At the Tuesday night commission meeting, a vote established the first citizens advisory board which will help staff member Kate Hackney who will be in charge.

Members appointed to the new board are Lawrence Miller, Blake Pierce, Joy Krause, Jamie Harvey, Peggy Roe, Bryanna Burns, Kathy Lennon and Sonjia Millard.  Commissioner Pete Phillips said that sponsorships for the Jubilee are available and will be appreciated.

 

City Manager Martin Granum announced that the city has contracted with CARTA for Care-a-Van service for a period of three years, beginning July 1. This service will provide transportation to residents who are incapacitated or unable to use CARTA’s regular buses. The rides will be provided to Red Bank residents at no cost to the rider. The contract is for 800 rides per year. To use the service a person will have to apply to Care-a-Van and verification of eligibility will be needed.

 

Another new service the city has added is the availability to receive a newsletter from the city. The first letters were sent on Tuesday. Mr. Granum said that 241 were sent and 117 have been opened as of the  afternoon. That is an open rate of 48 percent, he said, which demonstrates that people are hungry for the information.

 

The city manager also told the commissioners that there is the possibility that the state of Tennessee, after having seven years or increasing revenue, is expected to allow local governments to a greater share in the state sales taxes collected.  The change in revenue sharing has the potential to provide Red Bank with $187,499.47 without the city raising any taxes. He urged the commissioners to cosponsor and support the legislation.

 

Mayor Hollie Berry gave a reminder that a public hearing for rezoning the Save-a-Lot property will take place at the upcoming planning commission meeting  on Thursday at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the commission chambers  at 3117 Dayton Blvd.

 

The next Red Bank Food Pantry will be Feb. 17 at the United Methodist Church from 4:30 until 6 p.m. and the next “Weed Wrangle” will be March 5 behind city hall to help eradicate invasive plants.

 

Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton noted that crosswalks at five traffic lights along Dayton Boulevard are now in service as well as a crosswalk at Morrison Springs Road, which has just been striped.

 

Commissioner Ruth Jeno announced the opening of a new business in Red Bank, The Mustard Seed gift shop located at 2248 Dayton Blvd. had a very successful soft opening, she said.

 

In the time set aside for citizen input, resident Don McKenzie told the commissioners that he is very supportive of doing a comprehensive plan for the city before doing any site-specific projects. He also verified that a retreat being planned by the council members will be open to the public. Mr. McKenzie thanked Commissioner Jeno for her interest in and suggestion for using part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) money to alleviate effects of the COVID pandemic and/or a grant from Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to reduce flooding issues caused by stormwater.

 

A longtime employee with the city’s public works department, Jon Broyles, spoke on behalf of the group of PW employees who attended the meeting Tuesday night. He said when he started over 10 years ago, the starting rate was $10.25. That rate is now $13.19. With the slight increase over the years and the price of everything going up, he said, “That is a slap in the face.” He said fast food workers can start at $14 per hour and in the city of Chattanooga, the rate is $18. “So what is the incentive for staying at the job in Red Bank?” he asked.  He told the commissioners that “something has to change so that workers can take care of their families." Commissioner Jeno responded that the city is in the process of doing an across the board pay study to determine how wages should be adjusted.

 

With no pressing business for the regularly scheduled agenda work session and commission meeting on March 15, the commissioners voted to reschedule the meetings to March 22.


A man on River Hills Circle told police he had hired a contractor to do labor for him. He said while the man was in his employ, he loaned him several tools to use. The man said the contractor ... (click for more)

Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz will take time to ponder testimony from several witnesses before he decides whether a woman charged in the murder of 34-year-old Kristal Michelle Reno is let ... (click for more)

One of the signature events in Red Bank is the annual Red Bank Jubilee and Festival. It traditionally begins with a parade down Dayton Boulevard that ends at the park where there are vendors, ... (click for more)



