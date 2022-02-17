Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, JAYLAN SHAQUNE

4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BERNARD, TEVIN LAPRE

1418 STRATTON PLACE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLOCKER, ANTHONY LAMICHEAL

3720 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122002

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BOWMAN, GUY NELSON

105 LOFET RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROCK, ANGELA MARIE

3020 LEGIT RD SAL CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FORGERY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FALBICATION OF DRUG TEST



BROWN, GERALD MICHAEL

2607 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARRASCO-CERON, ALBERTO

2112 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SPEEDING



CHANEY, CIANTE TYREE

2424 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY



CHATTIN, KIMBERLY L

2628 BERKLEY AVE #B CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



CHRISTOPHER, JERRI ARIEZ

6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT# 473 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLARK, CHRISTOPHER

1701 EAST 14TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CLAY, GARY LEBRON

5520 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DAVIS, NAMON MICHAEL

WHITEVILLE CORRECTIONA WHITEVILLE, 38074

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DONELSON, JAMES DAVID

3807 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL

3390 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORD, PAMELA K

285 OAK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORSHAW, JESSICA

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE REPORTS



GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH

10668 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, EXPIREDGRIGUTS, SERGE JOHNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GUELDE, FAITH N6200 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORHAMPTON, ANDY LEE1509 DOGWOOD ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSHARRIS, SHANETRIA NATRIECE5317 SPRIGG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARVEY, WILLIAM LEE1209 NORTHERN HILLS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEHILTON, ADISON RENEE7224 RIVER RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHUNTER, JANELLE MORGAN1209 INDIAN AVENUE APT 13 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTLE, COLIN DAO4418 METEOR TRL HIXSON, 373434332Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCNISH, IVERSON WAYNE750 COLONY CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYMCPHERSON, JAMES JR116 GOTHARD ST SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPALMER, SUSAN MARIE1906 E 25TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPATTON, TYREE LEONARD3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTREID, LYDIA KAY3827 ALTIMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePETITION TO REVOKE (DUI)ROACH, WESLEY ADAM6431 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESROGERS, NICHOLAS MARTIN7939 HALE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARERECKLESS DRIVINGROSE, JANET LYNN10446 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL SIMULATIONFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFORGERYRUFFNER, STACY LEAH11029 EUSTICE SODDY DASIY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYRUSSELL, EBONY CHARMAINE404 TUNNEL BLV APT C5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFTA ( DRIVING ON REVOKED)VOP DRIVING ON SUPSENDEDSAFRA-SERRANO, SCARLETT DANIELA10015 OTIS WAY COLLEGEDALE,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SAYLES, RICK DARREN1080 COUNTY ROAD ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SPARKS, JUDAH BENJAMIN1809 HOLLISTER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSTODD, TRE PRINCE5 KALIN STREET PHENIX CITY, 36869Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTUCKER, KENTRELL TRAVON2437 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORFEITURE CAPIAS (VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEVARNER, CASRISSA DIANE4418 METEOR TRL HIXSON, 373434332Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTWHITE, KELLY LYNN410 OGAN CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, JAMES LEE1032 GIVENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWITCHER, FERRIS JAMES3503 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE