Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, February 17, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALLARD, JAYLAN SHAQUNE 
4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BERNARD, TEVIN LAPRE 
1418 STRATTON PLACE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLOCKER, ANTHONY LAMICHEAL 
3720 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122002 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOWMAN, GUY NELSON 
105 LOFET RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROCK, ANGELA MARIE 
3020 LEGIT RD SAL CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FORGERY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FALBICATION OF DRUG TEST

BROWN, GERALD MICHAEL 
2607 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARRASCO-CERON, ALBERTO 
2112 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING

CHANEY, CIANTE TYREE 
2424 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY

CHATTIN, KIMBERLY L 
2628 BERKLEY AVE #B CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CHRISTOPHER, JERRI ARIEZ 
6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT# 473 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, CHRISTOPHER 
1701 EAST 14TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CLAY, GARY LEBRON 
5520 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DAVIS, NAMON MICHAEL 
WHITEVILLE CORRECTIONA WHITEVILLE, 38074 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DONELSON, JAMES DAVID 
3807 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL 
3390 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, PAMELA K 
285 OAK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORSHAW, JESSICA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS

GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH 
10668 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

GRIGUTS, SERGE JOHN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUELDE, FAITH N 
6200 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

HAMPTON, ANDY LEE 
1509 DOGWOOD ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HARRIS, SHANETRIA NATRIECE 
5317 SPRIGG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARVEY, WILLIAM LEE 
1209 NORTHERN HILLS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

HILTON, ADISON RENEE 
7224 RIVER RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HUNTER, JANELLE MORGAN 
1209 INDIAN AVENUE APT 13 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LE, COLIN DAO 
4418 METEOR TRL HIXSON, 373434332 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCNISH, IVERSON WAYNE 
750 COLONY CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

MCPHERSON, JAMES JR 
116 GOTHARD ST SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PALMER, SUSAN MARIE 
1906 E 25TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE

PATTON, TYREE LEONARD 
3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST

REID, LYDIA KAY 
3827 ALTIMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE (DUI)

ROACH, WESLEY ADAM 
6431 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

ROGERS, NICHOLAS MARTIN 
7939 HALE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING

ROSE, JANET LYNN 
10446 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FORGERY

RUFFNER, STACY LEAH 
11029 EUSTICE SODDY DASIY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RUSSELL, EBONY CHARMAINE 
404 TUNNEL BLV APT C5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FTA ( DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VOP DRIVING ON SUPSENDED

SAFRA-SERRANO, SCARLETT DANIELA 
10015 OTIS WAY COLLEGEDALE, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAYLES, RICK DARREN 
1080 COUNTY ROAD ETOWAH, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SPARKS, JUDAH BENJAMIN 
1809 HOLLISTER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

TODD, TRE PRINCE 
5 KALIN STREET PHENIX CITY, 36869 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TUCKER, KENTRELL TRAVON 
2437 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELE

VARNER, CASRISSA DIANE 
4418 METEOR TRL HIXSON, 373434332 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WHITE, KELLY LYNN 
410 OGAN CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, JAMES LEE 
1032 GIVENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WITCHER, FERRIS JAMES 
3503 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE


February 17, 2022

A man was inside Starbucks at 225 Broad St. and had his papers and belongings spread out over multiple tables and chairs in the upstairs seating area. The manager said he saw the man leaning ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALLARD, JAYLAN SHAQUNE 4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

A man on River Hills Circle told police he had hired a contractor to do labor for him. He said while the man was in his employ, he loaned him several tools to use. The man said the contractor ... (click for more)



