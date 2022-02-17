Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALLARD, JAYLAN SHAQUNE
4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BERNARD, TEVIN LAPRE
1418 STRATTON PLACE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLOCKER, ANTHONY LAMICHEAL
3720 FOUNTAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122002
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
SAFETY EQUIPMENT VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BOWMAN, GUY NELSON
105 LOFET RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROCK, ANGELA MARIE
3020 LEGIT RD SAL CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FORGERY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FALBICATION OF DRUG TEST
BROWN, GERALD MICHAEL
2607 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARRASCO-CERON, ALBERTO
2112 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING
CHANEY, CIANTE TYREE
2424 NORTHBRIER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
CHATTIN, KIMBERLY L
2628 BERKLEY AVE #B CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CHRISTOPHER, JERRI ARIEZ
6220 SHALLOWFORD ROAD APT# 473 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, CHRISTOPHER
1701 EAST 14TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CLAY, GARY LEBRON
5520 SPRING GARDEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DAVIS, NAMON MICHAEL
WHITEVILLE CORRECTIONA WHITEVILLE, 38074
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DONELSON, JAMES DAVID
3807 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL
3390 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, PAMELA K
285 OAK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORSHAW, JESSICA
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE REPORTS
GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH
10668 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
GRIGUTS, SERGE JOHN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUELDE, FAITH N
6200 SUCK CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
HAMPTON, ANDY LEE
1509 DOGWOOD ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HARRIS, SHANETRIA NATRIECE
5317 SPRIGG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARVEY, WILLIAM LEE
1209 NORTHERN HILLS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
HILTON, ADISON RENEE
7224 RIVER RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HUNTER, JANELLE MORGAN
1209 INDIAN AVENUE APT 13 ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LE, COLIN DAO
4418 METEOR TRL HIXSON, 373434332
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCNISH, IVERSON WAYNE
750 COLONY CIR FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
MCPHERSON, JAMES JR
116 GOTHARD ST SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PALMER, SUSAN MARIE
1906 E 25TH STREET PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
PATTON, TYREE LEONARD
3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBST
REID, LYDIA KAY
3827 ALTIMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE (DUI)
ROACH, WESLEY ADAM
6431 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON,
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
ROGERS, NICHOLAS MARTIN
7939 HALE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
RECKLESS DRIVING
ROSE, JANET LYNN
10446 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FORGERY
RUFFNER, STACY LEAH
11029 EUSTICE SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RUSSELL, EBONY CHARMAINE
404 TUNNEL BLV APT C5 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FTA ( DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VOP DRIVING ON SUPSENDED
SAFRA-SERRANO, SCARLETT DANIELA
10015 OTIS WAY COLLEGEDALE,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAYLES, RICK DARREN
1080 COUNTY ROAD ETOWAH, 37331
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SPARKS, JUDAH BENJAMIN
1809 HOLLISTER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
TODD, TRE PRINCE
5 KALIN STREET PHENIX CITY, 36869
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TUCKER, KENTRELL TRAVON
2437 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELE
VARNER, CASRISSA DIANE
4418 METEOR TRL HIXSON, 373434332
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITE, KELLY LYNN
410 OGAN CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, JAMES LEE
1032 GIVENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WITCHER, FERRIS JAMES
3503 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE