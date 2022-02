Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN

2117 ELDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



AWOTULA JR, SAMSON O

1211 BELL ROAD APT 246 ANTIOCH, 37013

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



AYALA, EDWARD

721 DUE WEST MADISON, 371154376

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BALDWIN, TOMMY LEE

8417 IRIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214335

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BLAINEY, SARAH RENEE

115 WASHINGTON ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE(WALKER COUNTY GA)



BRANUM, AARON WAYNE

2609 BANKS RD EAST BRAINERD, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FELONY POSSESSION OF HEROIN

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABROWNING, BRANDY RENEA436 GARCIA LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT UNDER $1000BUTTERMORE, SANDRA ANN2108 CLEVELAND AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:PROSTITUTIONFAILURE TO APPEARCARTER, LAWRENCE F128 SAGEBRUSH LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)CHASTAIN, MATTHEW ALLEN76 NORTH NICKAJACK RD FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARCLARK, KEITH AMOS1201 BOYINGTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)CONNAR, MELISSA DAWN727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACOOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY2417 HICKORY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTNOOGA, 30752Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency:DISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRESSWELL, DUDLEY ALLEN6223 MASSENGALE HOLLOW ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CROY, TIMOTHY JUSTIN2176 RAINES DR NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CUNNINGHAM, SHERRY MICHELLE1211 SHERIDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF SCHOOLDAVIS, JAIZHEILL BRITTANY4607 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101915Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUSHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EARLS, TARUS EDWARD522 EAST 52ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYASSAULT SIMPLE(DOMESTIC)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEELROD, JASON DANA218 E SHARON CIR RINGGOLD, 307362944Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFLERL, AMANDA LEANN907 WESLEY DR HIXSON, 373432436Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOSTER, KELLY LYNN3410 2ND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOWLER, PAUL WESLEY3007 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREGONZALEZ, PEDRO GARCIA2108 VANS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045202Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH IGREN, MARCUS1185 MTN CREEK RD APT 1305 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARGIS, DAVID WAYNEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHARRIS, ANDREW JACKSON3501 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061404Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)HARRIS, SERINITY D1712 NEWTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTHELTON, JENNIFER SUSAN7704 OWTAWAH GEORGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENRY, SELINA MICHELLE8945 BUTTERNUT LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHILL, JIMMY LEBRON1110 GROVE ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ARSONHOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE176335 HANSLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTJOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL17 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031527Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)KERR, JASON VERNON3104 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)KILBY, DENISE IRENE1210 JOHN ROSS RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KOWAS, ROBERT WAYNE1928 B WILKES AVENUE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELEPLEY, TERRENCE BLAKE1309 ERIN LN HIXSON, 373432290Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEIGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATIONLONG, KEVIN T2008 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:BURGLARYLOPEZ CAMACHO, NICOLAS960 COUNTY ROAD 3051 ATHENS, 373031406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATEDLUARCA, JUANA REYNOSO1619 SUNDAY DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUL-ALCOHOLMATHERNE, GENE RAYMOND795 TWIN OAKS DR APT 2 DECATUR, 300304035Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF FENTANYLMCDANIEL, ANTAVION523 WOODCROFT DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MILLIGAN, TERRANCE DEVAUGHN1508 GREEN STREET WARNER ROBBINS,Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMARIJUANA FOR RESALEMITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE1913 Foust St Chattanooga, 374071058Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)MOORE, KEVIN DERRICK8795 HIGHWAY 108 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOYLAN, KAETLYN BRIANNA3816 JARREN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374156430Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PELFREY, BRANDON TYLER155 TAMARACK TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PERRY, STARR LANETTE379 OAK STREET SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPIERCE, RAVEN ASHLYNN893 DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE AND CHILD NEGLECT OR ENDANGRANKHORN, CORBIN WILLIAM3220 GLESON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS DRUG PARAPOSS SCH II METHREGISTRATION VIOLATIONREMSON, KENNETH PHIL4028DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101709Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROBINSON, GYANI CHANEL4809 WINDING LN APT D HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANASANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE2018 ROBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STAPLES, BRANDON DEONTA121 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTUPSHAW, COLUMBUS ROME1367 MIDDLEWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTBURGLARYWATT, GINAIRIAN TRAMMELL1110 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDWHITNEY, RILEY103 KIMBWERLY COURT ROLLING MEADOWS, 60008Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWILLIAMS, NATHAN LEE6228 KANEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UNWILLIAMS, WESLEY EMANUEL404 TUNNEL BLVD APT F6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRUG PARAPHERNALIAOPEN CONTAINER LAWDUI 2ND OFFENSESEAT BLET VIOLATIONDRIVING WHILE RESTRICTION - DRIVING WHILE RESTRICTPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONWRIGHT, SUMMER BROOKE14407 BACKVALLEY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS.OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL