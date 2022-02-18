Noon Development Purchases Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Headquarters Downtown

Noon Development has purchased the previous Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) headquarters downtown with plans to renovate the space and provide multiple suites of professional office space.

“The 715 Market Street building was originally designed for TVFCU, then Chattanooga TVA Employees Federal Credit Union, by local architects Derthick and Henley Architects in the 1970s for use as our corporate headquarters and branch,” said Todd Fortner, TVFCU president and CEO. “We occupied the building for more than four decades from June 1978 to May 2021, when we simply outgrew the space.”

The building is approximately 62,000 square feet and sits between Market Street and Broad Street in the central business district of Chattanooga. This project will contribute to the progress and improvement of the downtown area, officials said.

“Over the years, we have seen an increased need for renovated, modern office space in the downtown Chattanooga market,” said Todd Kimling of Noon Development LLC. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to invest in this great location. The renovation and modern facelift of the building will align with the character of Chattanooga.”

“We are excited for Noon Development as they expand their holdings and bring new tenants to the heart of the city,” said Mr. Fortner. “We look forward to seeing how they will reimagine and modernize this iconic building in Chattanooga’s City Center for future generations.”

Though much of the three-story building is pre-leased, there is still square footage available.

Noon Development LLC announced the commencement of the 328 Broad St. renovation, the 60,000 square-foot future headquarters of Steam Logistics, last week, and recently completed the first new construction at The Bend, which brings additional medical office space to Chattanooga.

If you are interested in leasing available office space at 715 Market Street or other locations, please contact Heath Dotson of Noon Development at 423-206-9797.

