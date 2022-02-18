 Friday, February 18, 2022 35.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Noon Development Purchases Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Headquarters Downtown

Noon Development has purchased the previous Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) headquarters downtown with plans to renovate the space and provide multiple suites of professional office space. 


“The 715 Market Street building was originally designed for TVFCU, then Chattanooga TVA Employees Federal Credit Union, by local architects Derthick and Henley Architects in the 1970s for use as our corporate headquarters and branch,” said Todd Fortner, TVFCU president and CEO.

“We occupied the building for more than four decades from June 1978 to May 2021, when we simply outgrew the space.”


The building is approximately 62,000 square feet and sits between Market Street and Broad Street in the central business district of Chattanooga. This project will contribute to the progress and improvement of the downtown area, officials said.


“Over the years, we have seen an increased need for renovated, modern office space in the downtown Chattanooga market,” said Todd Kimling of Noon Development LLC. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to invest in this great location. The renovation and modern facelift of the building will align with the character of Chattanooga.”  


“We are excited for Noon Development as they expand their holdings and bring new tenants to the heart of the city,” said Mr. Fortner. “We look forward to seeing how they will reimagine and modernize this iconic building in Chattanooga’s City Center for future generations.”

 

Though much of the three-story building is pre-leased, there is still square footage available. 


Noon Development LLC announced the commencement of the 328 Broad St. renovation, the 60,000 square-foot future headquarters of Steam Logistics, last week, and recently completed the first new construction at The Bend, which brings additional medical office space to Chattanooga. 


If you are interested in leasing available office space at 715 Market Street or other locations, please contact Heath Dotson of Noon Development at 423-206-9797.


The County Should Get Out Of The Ambulance Business

County Mayor Coppinger, thank you for acknowledging what a burden it would be for taxpayers to provide an adequate ambulance service through a government bureaucracy. Throwing more money at it won’t fix the problem though. People in the healthcare industry typically don’t favor working for bureaucrats, which is the real problem in Hamilton County. Do like a lot of other counties ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Equity - It's Baloney

The newspaper’s headline blared, “(Schools) Official Reaffirms Commitment to Equity” and I, for one, have about had it up to here with “equity.” We all know there is no such thing and, when I read about “diversity,” that is just today’s dance-around word for racism, pure and simple. I’m sick and tired of the race card and before some of the “woke” mongers hurl expletives at me, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Fall At Alabama, 74-64

No. 12/8 Tennessee ran into a hot-handed Alabama team on Thursday, falling 74-64 to a Crimson Tide squad that hit 10 threes and shot 45.5 percent on the night. Junior Tamari Key led UT (21-5, 10-3 SEC) with a season-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Rae Burrell and junior Jordan Horston were also in double digits with 13 and 12, respectively. Megan Abrams was the ... (click for more)

Last-Second 3 Sinks Mocs In 73-70 Heartbreaker

The Chattanooga Mocs had a chance to clinch at least a tie for the Southern Conference basketball title on Thursday night at McKenzie Arena, but the visitors from UNC Greensboro had other plans. It was Kobe Langley’s 3 from the top of the key with the shot clock winding down and the game clock at three seconds that spelled the difference as the Spartans improved to 16-11 overall ... (click for more)


