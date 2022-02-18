 Friday, February 18, 2022 31.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, February 18, 2022

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Dotley).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.

V. Ordinances – Final Reading:

MAYOR’S OFFICE

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, by adding Article IX, Chattanooga Department of Early Learning.

PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works and Transportation

b.

MR-2021-0223 William Treff Alexander (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened public right-of-way located in the 5300 block of Bradford Avenue for a property owner located at 1723 W. 53rd Street, as detailed in the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Transportation)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading:

PLANNING

a. 2021-0213 PBD Development GP, Gunbarrel Partners, Chattanooga Hotel Properties Investment, LLC, and Napier Associates (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions of #11B and #11C from Ordinance No. 13110 of previous Case No. 2016-0060, from the properties located in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Elam Lane, and the 2300 through 2500 blocks of Gunbarrel Road, 2321 Lifestyle Way, and 7344 McCutcheon Road. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Staff recommends deferral for sixty (60) days). (Deferred from 02-01-2022)

VII. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Cromwell Development I, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for an additional term of one (1) year, through March 31, 2023, for the use of the gymnasium at Cromwell Hills Apartments to operate programs for youth, young adults, and families on the property located at 3940 Camellia Drive and further identified as a portion of Tax Map No. 137E-A-001. (District 5)

b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor of his designee to enter into a Third Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Dardenelle Long, in substantially the form attached, for the lease of the Barn at Brown Acres golf course, for the keeping of animals consistent with zoning requirements, at the address of 406 Brown Road on a portion of Tax Map No. 158I-G-001, for an additional term of one (1) year, through March 31, 2023, for the monthly rent of $200.00. (District 6)

c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Chattanooga Hockey, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the additional term of one (1) year, through March 31, 2023, for the continued use of a portion of the skate park property at 1785 Reggie White Boulevard, identified as Tax Map No. 145K-E-001.01, for the annual rent of $1.00. (District 7)
                                 
d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Chattanooga Housing Authority, in substantially the form attached, for an additional term of one (1) year, through March 31, 2023, for the use of the Sheila Jennings Wellness Center to operate programs for youth, young adults, and families on the property located at 1201 Poplar Street, and further identified as a portion of Tax Map No. 145F-A-002. (District 7)

e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic Development to apply for, and if awarded, accept Emergency Solution Grant funds from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), for approximately $161,250.00.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Karitsa Jones as Administrator for the Department of Early Learning.

g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Mande Lawrence as the Chief Human Resources Officer.

PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works and Transportation

h. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works and Transportation to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant, for an amount up to $25 million. (District 8)

i. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works and Transportation to contract with CDM Smith, Inc. for grant writing and to collect data, compile the required benefit-cost analysis, and assemble the full grant application package, for the firm fixed price of $150,000.00. (District 8)

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.
                        
TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading:

PLANNING

6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)
 
7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. 2022-01 Lorelei Fischer. A resolution considering Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 22-STVR-12 for property located at 916 Federal Street. (District 2)

b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Community Development Block Grant-Child Care grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, for the purpose of providing physical improvements to child care providers in the City of Chattanooga, for an amount not to exceed $283,500.00; and subsequently, to enter into an agreement with the Southeast Tennessee Development District for a multi-year period beginning on March 1, 2021, and ending December 31, 2023, for the administration of the Community Development Block Grant-Child Care Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, for an amount not to exceed $21,345.00.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

c. A resolution authorizing the City of Chattanooga to provide a subgrant of $207,595.00 from the American Rescue Plan’s State and Local Fiscal Relief Funds to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank for the purposes of funding emergency food assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.


