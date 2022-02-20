Police Blotter: Man Thinks Someone Is In His Car; Woman Calls Police When Husband Won't Help Move Furniture

A man called police to the Speedway, 3956 Brainerd Road, and said a man had gotten in the back seat of his car and would not get out. Police opened the rear door of his vehicle and there was no one there. The man said he was under the blanket. Police removed the blanket and showed him

there was no one there. The man then gave police his information and thanked them for coming out.

* * *

A possibly unconscious person was reported at the Mapco, 1227 East Main St. Police found a man in his vehicle asleep. The vehicle was parked. The man told police he had been waiting for a friend and fell asleep while waiting. Police told the man he should get a ride home due to his current state. Police provided a ride home to the man on Union Avenue. His vehicle was left parked and locked at Mapco.

* * *

A woman called police and said she received a phone call that her daughter and her husband were in a verbal argument at a home she owns on Newton Street. She said she has been letting them stay there. She said she wanted police to escort her so she can ask the husband to leave the residence. When police arrived, the husband said that he would leave.



* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop on Shallowford Village Drive on a red Ford Mustang for a registration violation. The driver provided a citation from the East Ridge Police Department for the same offense. He said he was working on getting it fixed. Police ran the man and the vehicle through NCIC with no return. Police gave him a verbal warning.

* * *

While conducting a routine patrol, police observed a man flag down Medic 3 in the middle of Lee Highway at Bonny Oaks. Police detained the man and ran him through NCIC. The man had no warrants and was released.

* * *

A woman on Wheeler Avenue told police that her granddaughter's boyfriend was causing a disorder and she wanted him to leave. Police spoke with the boyfriend, who agreed to leave and left without further incident. Per the woman's request, police informed him that he was trespassed from the residence on Wheeler Avenue.

* * *

Police received a call from a woman who said that she believed her stolen car was at the Microtel Inn & Suites, 7014 McCutcheon Road. Police checked the parking lot and found the woman's vehicle. She told police she wanted to come down to retrieve the car if she could find the keys for it. The woman was not able to and called police back out for a tow. Rhea County was notified and took the car out as stolen in NCIC. Doug Yates towing responded and towed the vehicle to their lot at 2220 E. 23rd St.

* * *

A man told police he left his belongings at the Community Kitchen, 727 E. 11th St., in order to dry off. He said upon his return, his medications had been stolen from his bag. He said he did not have suspect information.

* * *



Police responded to unknown trouble at the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., room #318. The man in the room said he accidentally called 911, and was trying to make contact with the front desk about a plumbing issue. The man did not need police assistance. He had no warrants on file.

* * *

An employee of Tuftco on South Holtzclaw Avenue told police the company had made a payment of $6,375 to Chattanooga Pattern & Foundry by check through the mail. At some point the check was intercepted and altered to a person named Jesse Ridley and then mobile deposited to the PNC bank. By the time the error was noticed, it was too late to halt the payment. It is unclear who Jesse Ridley may be or who owned the account where the funds were deposited. The employee was in contact with his bank over the issue. Follow up will be required with PNC bank and possibly the U.S. Post Office for suspect information.

* * *

A man told police he had dropped his phone in the parking lot at Chattanooga Hardwood Center, 2420 East Main St., without realizing it and someone had taken it, along with a credit card. The card was later used at Rias Market in the amount of $75, and Champys in the amount of $55. The man did not want to prosecute if police were able to locate the suspect. He merely wanted police made aware.

* * *



A man told police he arrived at a residence on Galahad Road to work on the property around 11 a.m. He said he came back to his vehicle around 11:45 a.m. and noticed his center console was open. He said he left his car keys on top of his center console and they were no longer in the vehicle. He said he had left his vehicle unlocked while he went inside the home. Taken from the vehicle were the set of keys to the vehicle, as well as $8. Police spoke with the neighbor who reviewed video footage, but was unable to obtain any video of the suspects.

* * *

A woman on Croll Court told police she believed a man there had stolen her money. The woman wanted the man to leave her residence and not return. The man collected his belongings and left without incident.

* * *

An employee at FootLocker in Hamilton Place Mall told police a black male came into the store and stole an outfit. She said she filed a report with security and needed a police report.

* * *

A woman on Glass Street told police that she and her husband were in a verbal altercation. She said she was upset because he was not helping her move furniture. The man began yelling and that is when she called police. She told police that their marriage is failing and she wants him out by the end of the week. Both of them said they felt comfortable staying in the same house and would stay away from each other for the night.