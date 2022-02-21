 Monday, February 21, 2022 53.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Zarzours Restaurant Operator Shannon Fuller Dies Monday Afternoon From Aggressive Cancer

Monday, February 21, 2022
Joe and Shannon Fuller
Joe and Shannon Fuller

Shannon Fuller, who made hundreds of friends in the Chattanooga area, after coming here from Nashville with her husband Joe, died Monday afternoon from an aggressive cancer.

She only learned recently that she had Stage IV lung cancer, and she had not been able to be at her familiar post behind the counter in the small dinner for several months.

Friends recently held a benefit event just down Rossville Avenue from the cafe to raise money to pay the large medical bills.

The Fullers several years ago had built a house right next to Zarzours, which has been in operation by the same family since 1918.

Shannon had recently celebrated her 57th birthday with a trip to Florida. 

Friends earlier took Joe and Shannon on a tour of the Biltmore House decorated for Christmas.

Zarzours will be closed for the rest of the week.

 


February 21, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Sleeping In Car At Mechanic Shop Has Permission; Woman At Speedway Says Man Still Celebrating His Birthday Tried To Touch Her Rear

Police noticed a white male sitting inside a car in a vacant lot on Clio Avenue. The lot appeared to be storage for a mechanic shop next door, as there were numerous broken down cars there. The man told police he knew the man who owns the lot and vehicles and he has been given permission to sleep in this car if it is cold outside and he cannot get into a mission. The man did not ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 126 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,735 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 126 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 29,275. There are 2,735 new cases reported on Monday, as that total reaches 1,904,915 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 106,794, which is an increase of 327 since Friday. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Republican Party Has A Nepotism Problem

A trend towards nepotism is a noticeable – and not very attractive – element in this year’s Hamilton County GOP primary races. More than 240 years ago, the colonies threw off the idea of a divine monarchy established on the basis of blood relations rather than meritocracy. Indeed, a comparatively youthful America rose to worldwide prominence mostly on the basis that anyone who worked ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No, Not $408 A Year

I am being asked more and more frequently if I – as a longtime subscriber of Chattanooga’s newspapers – will pay $34 per month for that privilege when the Times Free Press goes to a digital-only replica this year. My answer is a sad “no,” just as I suspect many other former readers will respond to a ridiculous $408 yearly subscription price. I currently pay $42.80 for a 13-week ... (click for more)

"A Magnet For The Ball" - Addie Grace Porter Is A Playmaker For UTC

Before every free throw, five or perhaps six players jostle for positioning. In the rare (or sometimes not so rare) occasion the freebie goes awry, they want to be ready to either end the possession or give it new life. These players tend to be the largest of the bunch, giants who slam together and trade blows like trees in a windy storm. Winning this confrontation is often dependent ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Swimmers Are Highlight Of UT Week

Some thoughts and notes about a busy weekend in Tennessee athletics: An SEC championship deserves praise, regardless of the sport. In this case, the acclaim goes to a program that has been underserved in this regard. The Lady Vols swimming & diving team won its second conference championship in three years, winning 17 medals and having 53 swimmers and divers qualify ... (click for more)


