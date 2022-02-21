Zarzours Restaurant Operator Shannon Fuller Dies Monday Afternoon From Aggressive Cancer

Shannon Fuller, who made hundreds of friends in the Chattanooga area, after coming here from Nashville with her husband Joe, died Monday afternoon from an aggressive cancer.

She only learned recently that she had Stage IV lung cancer, and she had not been able to be at her familiar post behind the counter in the small dinner for several months.

Friends recently held a benefit event just down Rossville Avenue from the cafe to raise money to pay the large medical bills.

The Fullers several years ago had built a house right next to Zarzours, which has been in operation by the same family since 1918.

Shannon had recently celebrated her 57th birthday with a trip to Florida.

Friends earlier took Joe and Shannon on a tour of the Biltmore House decorated for Christmas.

Zarzours will be closed for the rest of the week.