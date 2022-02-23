February 23, 2022
A 27-year-old Dalton, Ga., man was found guilty Tuesday by a Whitfield County jury for the crimes of rape, kidnapping with bodily injury, family violence aggravated assault, family violence battery, ... (click for more)
An officer assisted a man and a woman on Riverside Drive. The woman was wet and in visible physical distress. She said she was sitting on the edge of the pier near the water and, when she attempted to stand up, she slipped and fell into the river. The man said she was in the water approximately 10 minutes before he could get her out. EMS checked the woman on scene, however she denied ... (click for more)
Incumbent Sheriff Mike Neal will face his 2018 challenger Cary Taylor in the Republican Primary in Rhea County. Mike Neal has been sheriff since 2002 when he was first elected. No one qualified as a Democratic candidate.
Circuit Court Clerk Jamie Holloway, County Clerk Linda Shaver, Register of Deeds Teresa Hulgan, and Trustee Neva Webb face no opposition in the primaries ... (click for more)
Professional Educators of Tennessee has been sounding the alarm for years on the need for more educators. We have a dire need to recruit and retain teachers in Tennessee. Teachers are leaving education, and there is a shortage looming. It takes a special type of person to choose to become a teacher.
The 2021 Educator Preparation Report Card shows a continuing decline in the number ... (click for more)
When I learned there are a significant number of parents who are concerned with the political direction that Girls Preparatory School appears to be moving, I discovered a growing number of parents who are ready for some answers. On Tuesday of this week I wrote a story, “How ‘Woke’ is GPS?’ and yesterday my computer’s in-box darn near filled up. My comments and observations were ... (click for more)
Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points and didn't give up a turnover in an 80-61 SEC win over Missouri on Tuesday night.
Santiago Vescovi had 14 and Victor Bailey Jr. 11 in the road victory.
Josiah-Jordan James added nine.
The Vols led by nine at halftime, but quickly pulled away to a comfortable margin and held it through the second half.
Missouri, with several players on ... (click for more)
After two double-doubles, a combined 62 points, 10 3s and a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line – not to mention leading Kentucky to three wins – University of Kentucky senior Rhyne Howard has been named the national player of the week by the Naismith Trophy.
Howard was brilliant in all three Kentucky games last week, starting with 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, ... (click for more)