Sheriff Neal Faces Another Challenge From Cary Taylor; DA Mike Taylor Is Opposed By Assistant DA Courtney Lynch; Engel Takes On Harmon For PD

Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Incumbent Sheriff Mike Neal will face his 2018 challenger Cary Taylor in the Republican Primary in Rhea County. Mike Neal has been sheriff since 2002 when he was first elected. No one qualified as a Democratic candidate.
 
Circuit Court Clerk Jamie Holloway, County Clerk Linda Shaver, Register of Deeds Teresa Hulgan, and Trustee Neva Webb face no opposition in the primaries or in the general election in August.
 
School Board members John Mincy, Perry Massengill and Henry Reid will not face any opposition.
In District 5, retired teacher Jane Scott Graham will be facing Anthony Roddy. Brenda Hill opted not to run this term. Seventh District incumbent Dale Harris will be facing Dennis Akin and Doug Colvin. Only the odd districts 1,3,7 and 9 are running this term while the even districts 2,4,6 and 8 will run in two years.
 
On the district level, 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, who is running as an independent, will be facing Republican Courtney Cunningham Lynch from Winchester in August. Attorney Lynch is currently an Assistant District Attorney and has been working for DA Taylor since 2012. DA Taylor has been with the 12th Judicial District Office since 1980 under the late William J. Pope. He was first elected as District Attorney in 1992 upon General Pope’s retirement.
 
There are six counties in the district which include Rhea, Bledsoe, Sequatchie, Marion, Grundy and Franklin.
 
Also there are three Judicial races in the District this year. Judge Justin Angel along with newcomer Bradley Sherman will be running unopposed for Part I and Part III while Dayton native Andrew Cunnyngham will be facing John Cameron from Jasper for Part 2. The two vacancies were due to the retiring of Judges Thomas “Rusty” Graham and J. Curtis Smith who were longtime judges in the district.
 
Another Dayton native, Republican Ted Engel, will be taking on incumbent Jeff Harmon for the Public Defender Office. Mr. Harmon, who is running as an independent, has been over the public defender’s office since 2011 when he was appointed to the position by Governor Phil Bredesen upon the retirement of Phil Condra. He had been an assistant since 1992.
 
Chancellor Missy Thomas-Willis will be running unopposed in both May and August. She was elected as Chancellor in 2018 upon the retirement of Judge Jeffrey Stewart. Judge Stewart’s father L.F, Stewart was chancellor prior to him.

 

The Rhea County Election Commission will meet on March 1 at 1 p.m. to finalize the May 4 Primary Ballot.


Sounding The Alarm On Need For Teachers

Professional Educators of Tennessee has been sounding the alarm for years on the need for more educators. We have a dire need to recruit and retain teachers in Tennessee. Teachers are leaving education, and there is a shortage looming. It takes a special type of person to choose to become a teacher. The 2021 Educator Preparation Report Card shows a continuing decline in the number ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: GPS Souls Speak Out

When I learned there are a significant number of parents who are concerned with the political direction that Girls Preparatory School appears to be moving, I discovered a growing number of parents who are ready for some answers. On Tuesday of this week I wrote a story, “How ‘Woke’ is GPS?’ and yesterday my computer’s in-box darn near filled up. My comments and observations were ... (click for more)

Sports

Chandler Scores 23 To Lead Vols Past Missouri

Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points and didn't give up a turnover in an 80-61 SEC win over Missouri on Tuesday night. Santiago Vescovi had 14 and Victor Bailey Jr. 11 in the road victory. Josiah-Jordan James added nine. The Vols led by nine at halftime, but quickly pulled away to a comfortable margin and held it through the second half. Missouri, with several players on ... (click for more)

Kentucky Star Rhyne Howard Named Naismith Player Of The Week

After two double-doubles, a combined 62 points, 10 3s and a perfect 14-for-14 from the free-throw line – not to mention leading Kentucky to three wins – University of Kentucky senior Rhyne Howard has been named the national player of the week by the Naismith Trophy. Howard was brilliant in all three Kentucky games last week, starting with 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, ... (click for more)


