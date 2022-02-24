Police Blotter: Women Argue Over Apple Watch; Woman's Lost Purse From Walmart Is Recovered

A woman on O’Neal Street told police she wanted her Apple watch back from another woman. The first woman said she gave the watch to the other woman to hold because someone stole the other woman’s Apple watch. The second woman said she attempted to send the woman $100 for the watch but she refused to take it.

* * *

While on patrol on East 27th Street Court, an officer saw a yellow VW beetle with a taillight out driving at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to get behind the car but was unable to due to distance. In an attempt to get close to the car, the officer saw it entering into the East Lake Courts and spoke with two black males that were exiting the car. The driver said he had just picked up the passenger from his job. Both individuals checked negative for any outstanding warrants. Police asked for consent to conduct a vehicle search, though did not observe anything within the vehicle. The driver was issued a verbal warning for the brake light being out.

* * *

A woman on Hwy. 153 called police and said a man had previously been trespassed from the location by police and that he was back sleeping in front of the old Books-A-Million. He was no longer there when the officer arrived. The man had told the woman that he was aware that he was not supposed to be there.

* * *

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle on East Martin Luther King Boulevard. The tag on the vehicle came back to a Ford registered to a woman in Chattanooga. The car is registered to a woman in Athens, Tn. The officer wasn’t able to speak with either woman. The vehicle was not reported stolen per NCIC. It was parked on private property.

* * *

A woman on South Hawthorne Street said she parked her vehicle behind her house when she got home from work. When she got back to her vehicle the next morning she discovered it was very loud when she started it. She then took it to the repair shop who discovered that the catalytic converter had been cut off and it would cost $693 to replace it.

* * *

Police were called to Storm Car Wash at 5062 Hunter Road. Two drivers said a wreck happened inside of the car wash due to a malfunction of the machine. A witness who almost had the same incident happen wrote a witness statement about this incident. There was no damage on the vehicles and the manager of the car wash didn't want to make a report.

* * *

Police received a call about a stolen garbage can from an address on McCallie Avenue. The man said he saw an unknown black male walking down the back alley with a green garbage can.

* * *

A man told police he was at Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd. and had parked a U-Haul. When he returned, he found the front bumper damaged and does not know how or who did it.

* * *

Police were called to East 3rd Street where a man was loitering on the property. He was identified and requested police give him a ride to the Community Kitchen. A warrant check was conducted showing no active warrants for the man and he was transported to the Community Kitchen without incident.

* * *

A woman on South Lyerly Street told police she went to start her vehicle and realized it had been stolen. She isn’t sure whether it was locked or not and told police she keeps a spare key fob in the vehicle. The officer didn’t see any glass on the ground near the spot where her vehicle was parked at the time of the theft. Dispatch discovered the vehicle had been repossessed on Jan. 14, however, the woman said she had since retrieved her vehicle and no repossession record exists for last night/this morning. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

Police were called to Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. for a lost purse. When the officer arrived, one of the employees had found the purse outside in one of the buggies. The officer delivered the purse to a woman on Browns Ferry Road and she said nothing had been taken out or removed.