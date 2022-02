Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, SHANNON BROOKE

50 WILLIAMS LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BAKER, JOHN MARKUM

202 PINEHURST AVENUE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARNETTE, KAREN

5106 ELDRIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BISKNER, NOAH JAMES

2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BRADLEY, ANTHONY CLAY

2231 E 26TH ST APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BROWN, DEVIN J

25 BECKY DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUBNIS, ROBERT VINCENT

7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 1134 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BURKS, MIRANDA DENISE

2008 WINDSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAREATHERS, TERRANCE DEMERTIUS

4217 3rd Ave, Apt A Chattanooga, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CASTANEDA, LEONARDO DANIEL

157 SHUT IN GAP RD SPRING CITY, 373815166

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COFFIN, THRISTRAM JAMES

902 CHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE



COONROD, DAMEION MARTEZ

1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



CRAYTON, JERMAINE ANTWOINE

1448 Bradt St Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST



ERAZO, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER

7336 OLD LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000



ERBY, CARRIE LYNNEASE

9219 BRETT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA



HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW

15230 SLABTOWN ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH})



HOOD, LAKADA LASHAWN

4217 3rd Ave, Apt A Chattanooga, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HUMBLE, ROBIN ALAN

7102 HOMESTEAD CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERIO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF HERIO



JONES, MICHAEL ADAM

2000 E 23RD ST.

ROOM 129 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSEXUAL BATTERYAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)KELLER, BEVERLY ANN2833 DAYTON BLVD APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 374155763Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MACRELLIS, PETER JAMES8834 PICADILLY TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCGHEE, JAMES EDWARD4938 WILLOW LAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPARHAM, JOSHUA LYNN239 GOLDEN BROOKE DR. CROSSVILLE, 38555Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREX, WOE SALAZAR621 KINSER CIR CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPEW, JACOB C7117 BONNYVALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSVIO. MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDERS ACTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESATURNINO, DENNIS R4881 TAYLOR CIR COLLEGEDALE, 373150000Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, CODY WILLIAM212 LLOYD SPRINGS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVANDALISMWADE, TRACY L305 KINGSDOWN DRIVE CROSSVILLE, 38558Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, MIRACLE NICOLE5100 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyARSONWILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYWOODS, KENNETH D5407 UPSHAW DR CHATT, 00000Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000