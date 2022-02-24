County Trustee's Offices To Be Open On Saturday For Property Tax Payments

The Hamilton County Trustee’s Office will be open this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Taxpayers may pay property tax at both locations; the satellite office, referred to as the Bonny Oaks location, at 6125 Preservation Drive, Chattanooga, Tn. 37416, and the main office at the Hamilton County Courthouse at 625 Georgia Ave., Chattanooga, Tn. 37402.

Trustee Hullander wanted to remind taxpayers the 2021 property taxes will be delinquent after Feb. 28, and incur 1.5% interest per month.

If you any questions, call 423 209-7270.