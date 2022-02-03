 Thursday, February 3, 2022 59.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Jenn Piroth Announces Campaign For Hamilton County School Board

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Jenn Piroth, a local American Sign Language interpreter, former Hamilton County Schools employee, and mother of four children has launched a campaign for the District 3 seat on the Hamilton County School Board.

Ms. Piroth is brand new to politics, and simply wants to serve her community with the unique perspective she has gained through decades of work with children and families as an educator, counselor, interpreter, and faith leader.

Ms. Piroth said, "I have always had a deep love for the public school system and educators in particular, but cannot express how my admiration for school staff has grown throughout this pandemic. Teachers, teachers aides, paraprofessionals, maintenance staff, school cafeteria workers, and school administrators have taken on so much more than they ever signed up for with the grace and bravery of the frontline workers they are! Our children and families have been blessed by their steadfast and unwavering dedication to our needs during unthinkable times. I am so inspired to be a voice for them and for the children and families they serve."

Ms. Piroth, who has four children attending three public schools in Hamilton County, decided to run for School Board herself after attending several School Board meetings and speaking with many parents and teacher friends who are still navigating the COVID-19 crisis. She felt she could do more than offer words: she is determined to put her support into action.

"Jenn would make an excellent School Board member because of her passion for what's right and unending love for justice," said Ms. Thuy Meyers, ESL teacher at Hixson Elementary School and recent recipient of News Channel 9's Educator of the Week Award for Jan. 10.

Ms. Piroth will serve as her own treasurer for her campaign, reporting quarterly with due diligence until she can find someone who doesn't hate math. James Earles will serve as her campaign manager.

Hamilton County District 3 includes the following public schools: BigRidge Elementary, DuPont Elementary, Middle Valley Elementary, Hixson Elementary, Hixson Middle, Hixson High, Loftis Middle, and McConnell Elementary.


February 3, 2022

Multiple India-Based Call Centers And Their Directors Indicted For Perpetuating Phone Scams Affecting Thousands Of Americans

February 3, 2022

Governor Lee Proposes Significant Investments In Transportation And Infrastructure

February 3, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks She Was Roofied At Bar; Man Is Coughed On By Stranger


A superseding indictment has been unsealed against multiple Indian-based call centers and their directors charging that each of them conspired with the previously–indicted VoIP provider E Sampark, ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation would receive more than $600 million as part of Governor Bill Lee’s FY22-23 Budget proposal. “We have an obligation to future generations to invest ... (click for more)

A woman told police she went out to some local bars. She arrived at the final bar around 1 a.m. When she got there, she found that the establishment was heavily packed and she was waiting in ... (click for more)



Please Stop Wasting The Time Of Our Police Officers

I am always amazed at the numerous stories that send our Chattanooga Police officers on calls where situations could have been prevented. First, if you leave your car running with the doors unlocked, expect that your car will be gone when you come back. Secondly, please stop leaving valuables such as wallets, credit cards, cash, tools, computers and other valuables in your ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Thank You Note

One of the most endearing features in my weekly edition of the Epoch Times is entitled, “Dear Next Generation.” This is where older readers pass on wisdom to future generations and in the current issue a retired CEO in Michigan reveals a great truth about an undefeated luxury we all have in common. You don’t even have to be good at it because its magic works like nothing you have ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Picked to Finish Third In SoCon

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s softball team landed four players on the All-SoCon Preseason Second Team as voted on by the league coaches, the league office announced Thursday afternoon. The Mocs (25) received one first-place vote and were selected to finish third in the coaches’ poll. Emily Coltharp (INF), Gracey Kruse (OF), Liz Rodebaugh (OF) and Hannah Wood ... (click for more)

Mocs Win Streak Snapped At Samford, 80-72

Despite a career-high 31 points from graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste , the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its five-game win streak snapped during an 80-72 defeat to Samford in Southern Conference action on the road inside the Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday evening. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 18-5 overall and is tied atop the SoCon regular season ... (click for more)


