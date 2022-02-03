Jenn Piroth Announces Campaign For Hamilton County School Board

Jenn Piroth, a local American Sign Language interpreter, former Hamilton County Schools employee, and mother of four children has launched a campaign for the District 3 seat on the Hamilton County School Board.

Ms. Piroth is brand new to politics, and simply wants to serve her community with the unique perspective she has gained through decades of work with children and families as an educator, counselor, interpreter, and faith leader.

Ms. Piroth said, "I have always had a deep love for the public school system and educators in particular, but cannot express how my admiration for school staff has grown throughout this pandemic. Teachers, teachers aides, paraprofessionals, maintenance staff, school cafeteria workers, and school administrators have taken on so much more than they ever signed up for with the grace and bravery of the frontline workers they are! Our children and families have been blessed by their steadfast and unwavering dedication to our needs during unthinkable times. I am so inspired to be a voice for them and for the children and families they serve."

Ms. Piroth, who has four children attending three public schools in Hamilton County, decided to run for School Board herself after attending several School Board meetings and speaking with many parents and teacher friends who are still navigating the COVID-19 crisis. She felt she could do more than offer words: she is determined to put her support into action.

"Jenn would make an excellent School Board member because of her passion for what's right and unending love for justice," said Ms. Thuy Meyers, ESL teacher at Hixson Elementary School and recent recipient of News Channel 9's Educator of the Week Award for Jan. 10.

Ms. Piroth will serve as her own treasurer for her campaign, reporting quarterly with due diligence until she can find someone who doesn't hate math. James Earles will serve as her campaign manager.

Hamilton County District 3 includes the following public schools: BigRidge Elementary, DuPont Elementary, Middle Valley Elementary, Hixson Elementary, Hixson Middle, Hixson High, Loftis Middle, and McConnell Elementary.