Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALSARI, RAED HZ

1505 1/2KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BROWN, JESSICA LIANA

2295 BLINE DRIVE MEMPHIS, 38133

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARBS, ROBERT LEE

831 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVENPORT, ALEXIS LINDSAY

7110 SYLAR ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DAVIS, UNIQUE LASHAY

3504 EAST CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EATON, TEDRA LYNN

4747 PINE VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GORDON, BRADLEY J

7301 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HAMPTON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

301 HOUSLER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HANCOCK, TIFFANY J

110 EAST HUNTINGTON ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

US MARSHALL



HOLLOWAY, TYLER DANIEL

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJONES, DEANGELO ANTIONE4005 FAGEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONHARASSMENTKAZWELL, KRISTIN MICHELLE4719 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEWIS, DESTINY MARIE634 TAYLOR ROAD CHICAMAUGA, 30740Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION OF NARIJUANNADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMARTIN, CASANDRA1122 MCBRIEN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTMARTIN, FRED ANTHONY7620 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMOGREN, SUSAN KAY1146 CHIPPEWAH DR EAST RIDGE, 374121218Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, ERVIN LAVELE33 EVERGLADE BOULEVARD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PADILLA, MARLENEE N3704 APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTPAINTER, ANTHONY SCOTT3 CIRCLE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMSEY, THOMAS S106 D STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONBURGLARYCONSPIRACY TO POSSESS METHFAILURE TO APPEARSANCHEZ, SONIA V1410 NORTH MACK SMITH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKEDLEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (HIT AND RUN)PUBLIC INTOXICATIONSANDOVAL, CHRISTIAN LEDESMA8239 THOROUGHBRED DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)SANDOVAL-LOPEZ, CESAR AUGUSTO1219 E 35TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE FOURTH OFFENSEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESEAY, JEFFERY LEONTAE457C BATES RD LEBANON, 37087Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHIELDS, JOHN LEE1335 BLYTHE AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, RANDALL TODD411B DUNLAP AVE EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYSOLOMON, DESTINY SIMONE3918 YORKTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSPEIGHT, CHELSEA BIANCA2709 CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVAUGHN, DAVID RAY1639 ROBERSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATKINS, WENDY YVONNE735 E 10TH ST APT 70 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY