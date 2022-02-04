Funeral Service Is Wednesday For Passenger Who Died In Jeep Wreck

Funeral services will be Wednesday for a 21-year-old man who was killed in an accident on Gadd Road on Wednesday morning. Nicholas Jason Becker was a passenger in a Jeep that wrecked.

At approximately 10:32 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 1300 block of Gadd Road.

A Jeep was traveling east in the 1300 block of Gadd Road approaching the intersection at Austin Road. As it neared the intersection another vehicle pulled onto the roadway.

To avoid a collision, the driver of the Jeep braked heavily and swerved to the right. The vehicle went off the roadway and came to rest after striking a tree. Both the driver and passenger in the Jeep were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS for injuries sustained in the crash.

Mr. Becker later succumbed to his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

Nicholas Becker attended Hixson High School, and participated in sports throughout his life. His family said he enjoyed fishing, riding dirt bikes, bikes, Jeeps, and spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his parents, Dennis and Misty Becker, Jerry and Leigh Owens; his fiancee’, Madelyn Stanford; daughter, Mila Becker; two sisters, Jaysa Owens, and Madison Butler; four brothers, Cameron Butler, Hayden Owens, Tyler Owens, and Devin Becker; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and his large family of friends.

Funeral services will be held at Abbas House in Hixson on Wednesday at noon with Pastor Ronnie Phillips Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Hamilton Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at Abbas House.

Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory, and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343.