Funeral Service Is Wednesday For Passenger Who Died In Jeep Wreck

Friday, February 4, 2022
Nicholas Jason Becker
Nicholas Jason Becker

Funeral services will be Wednesday for a 21-year-old man who was killed in an accident on Gadd Road on Wednesday morning. Nicholas Jason Becker was a passenger in a Jeep that wrecked.

At approximately 10:32 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 1300 block of Gadd Road.

A Jeep was traveling east in the 1300 block of Gadd Road approaching the intersection at Austin Road. As it neared the intersection another vehicle pulled onto the roadway.
To avoid a collision, the driver of the Jeep braked heavily and swerved to the right. The vehicle went off the roadway and came to rest after striking a tree. Both the driver and passenger in the Jeep were transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS for injuries sustained in the crash.
Mr. Becker later succumbed to his injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.
 
Nicholas Becker attended Hixson High School, and participated in sports throughout his life. His family said he enjoyed fishing, riding dirt bikes, bikes, Jeeps, and spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his parents, Dennis and Misty Becker, Jerry and Leigh Owens; his fiancee’, Madelyn Stanford; daughter, Mila Becker; two sisters, Jaysa Owens, and Madison Butler; four brothers, Cameron Butler, Hayden Owens, Tyler Owens, and Devin Becker; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and his large family of friends.

Funeral services will be held at Abbas House in Hixson on Wednesday at noon with Pastor Ronnie Phillips Jr. officiating.  Interment will follow at Hamilton Memorial Gardens.  The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at Abbas House.

Arrangements are by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory, and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343. 


Brian Bush Contributes $33,000 To His City Judge Campaign; Incumbent Sherry Paty Receives $25,000

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Brian Bush Contributes $33,000 To His City Judge Campaign; Incumbent Sherry Paty Receives $25,000

Attorney Brian Bush has raised $40,981 for his race for City Court judge. That includes $18,000 he provided to the campaign in gifts of $15,000 and $3,000 and another $15,000 loan, according to his financial disclosure. Remaining gifts were $7,981. He has spent $10,973. Incumbent Sherry Paty has taken in $25,000. She has spent $2,702. Gifts to the Bush campaign include ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING a. 2021-0233 ASA Engineering (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Stop Wasting The Time Of Our Police Officers

I am always amazed at the numerous stories that send our Chattanooga Police officers on calls where situations could have been prevented. First, if you leave your car running with the doors unlocked, expect that your car will be gone when you come back. Secondly, please stop leaving valuables such as wallets, credit cards, cash, tools, computers and other valuables in your ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: If You Just Show Up

There is a wise thought when it comes to funerals; if you don’t go the family will likely never notice, but if you do, the family will probably never forget. I was drawn to a story about funerals the other day where a man in Illinois described what happened when his cousin died. “Allan was my age of 77 when his heart gave out. He lived with his wife and daughter in Las Vegas ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Cleveland's Camden Sewell Could Get His Biggest Assignment Yet At UT

Camden Sewell, who has pitched in a number of roles for Tennessee’s baseball team, is a candidate for what could turn out to be his biggest assignment yet. The 6-foot-4 senior right-hander from Cleveland is one of several Vols being considered to fill in for preseason All-American starter Blade Tidwell. He will be sidelined for the season’s start because of shoulder soreness. ... (click for more)

Adult Slow-pitch Softball Registration Underway

Registration is underway for Chattanooga Recreation Adult Slow-pitch Softball Leagues for the spring. Divisions are men's, women's and co-ed, and games will be held at Summit of Softball Complex. Rainbow is for five homeruns and one up, Lookout B is for three homeruns and out, Lookout C is for one homerun and out Lookout D is for no homeruns. Co-ed leagues play on Tuesday night, ... (click for more)


