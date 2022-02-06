 Monday, February 7, 2022 Weather

Christopher Parker, 41, Arrested After Fleeing In A Chattanooga Police Officer's Car

Sunday, February 6, 2022

Christopher Parker, 41, was arrested in Catoosa County, after stealing a Chattanooga Police officer's patrol car on Sunday morning.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to 2727 Rossville Boulevard on a report of a disorder. Upon arrival, officers learned that the store clerk at this location had been involved in a dispute with a shoplifting suspect. During the incident the suspect threw a drink at her and then left the store.
 
Officers located Parker, the suspect, walking East on I-24 on the shoulder and attempted to detain him.
Parker became combative and engaged in a physical altercation with the officer, attempting to shove him down the embankment.
 
At some point Parker was able to knock the officer to the ground and make his way to the driver's side of the patrol vehicle. As the officer was attempting to once again gain control of the Parker, Parker was able to enter the patrol vehicle and place the car in drive. At which time the officer fired his weapon at the suspect. Parker then fled the scene in the marked police cruiser.
 
CPD officers immediately broadcast the direction of travel of the vehicle and dispatch notified surrounding agencies of the incident.
 
Georgia State Patrol located the vehicle a short time later and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect refused to stop and led them on a vehicle pursuit into Catoosa County, where he was ultimately apprehended.
 
Parker faces a litany of charges in Chattanooga and Georgia. He is currently in custody at the Catoosa County Jail.
 
All questions pertaining to the pursuit and apprehension should be directed to GSP.
 
The officer will be placed on administrative leave in accordance with Department policy.
 
The case remains active and an investigation is ongoing. The suspect's charges will be added at a later time. The suspect was not hit by gunfire nor was the officer injured.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

