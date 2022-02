Here Is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BROWN, COURTNEY MONIQUE

5145 Kelly St Nw Cleveland, 373124314

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COLE, JAMES BRANDON

1001 NORTH NATCHEZ ROAD APT# A15 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS DRIVING



CONLEY, BRENDA JEAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



COOKSTON, HAVEN RASHEA

684 S MAIN ST WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

FORGERY



DAVIS, ZACHARY TANNER

538 8TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DRAKE, ERIK LAJUAN

208 LAWS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



FLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE

11623 ED WARE RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



FREE, JESSICA

1730 WEEKS CREST CIR CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GARRETT, EDWARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GREEN, DAKOTA MICHAEL

288 N.

NICK A. JACK RD. FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HAMILTON, ISAAC C126 DAL BROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENDERSON, JAMES ALBERT727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHICKEY, JEFFREY DAVIS156 CROSS ST DUNLAP, 373273497Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULTHILL, JENNETTE G900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLHOOD, BRITTANY KALAN3203 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061837Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTHUDGINS, DEANGELO H3912 JUANDALE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062742Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEJONES, CURTIS LEBRON4354 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00KNIGHT, CHYNA A2801 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062522Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTLLOYD, LAQUILLA MONIQUE1402 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPENN, ERVIN JR2009 MUSEUM ST. CHATTANOOGA, 374062938Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaATTEMPT (BURGLARY OF AUTOMOBILE)PUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPIERCY, AMY RACHELLE3801 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAY, JOSHUA LANEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSCHANLEY, PHILLIP HAROLD2538 WESSEX LANE CAHTTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSKUDLAREK, MATTHEW DAVID218 W 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081105Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, DOMINIQUE ANTWOINE1400 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETURNER, CHRISTOPHER DAYMOND3711 W AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDVANDYKE, NATHAN JOSEPH4831 BRIGHTON LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYWATKINS, KELVIN LAMAR7003 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYWHITE, LORENZO G1525 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111504Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEEXTRACTING MARIJUANA CONCENTRATEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSECRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPTED)RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE